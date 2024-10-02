Advertisement

After Wednesday’s practice, head coach Craig Berube discussed the team bonding trip, Jani Hakanpaa and Connor Dewar participating in practice, and the Auston Matthews-Mitch Marner duo.

2024 Training Camp – October 2 Lines

Leafs special teams work at practice PP1

Rielly, Matthews, Marner, Tavares, Nylander PP2

Ekman-Larsson, Domi, Robertson, Pacioretty, Knies (Cowan rotated in) 5on3

Matthews, Marner, Tavares, Nylander, Domi @TSN_Edge — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) October 2, 2024

What’s the experience been like this week, getting away with the team?

Berube: Yeah, it is great. We stayed at a great place. First class all around. The golf courses were great. It is nice to get the guys in a different environment and get to know people in a different way. We had a good time.

It was great having the fans out, which was a little motivation for the boys. We had a good practice today that I was happy with; we got to work on special teams, and the guys put in the work, which was good.

During the team bonding trip, what did you learn about a player or staff member you maybe didn’t know before?

Berube: I have learned a lot. I am not going to publicly say everything about it, but Grebenkin is one funny guy. He is quite a character, this kid.

He has a really bright future in this league. He is close. He has impressed me with his play. He is a good player, obviously, and has some ability with his puck skills, strength, and skating. But he is quite a character off the ice.

Pretty funny guy. I really enjoyed being around him.

In the golf foursomes, did you make sure to get Marc Savard in your group?

Berube: Savvy was not in my foursome — unfortunately, because he can really play golf. I did okay myself with the guys I had. It was good.

It looked like you had almost a fully healthy lineup out there.

Berube: Yeah, it was great to see Hakanpaa and Dewar out there. They have been working up to this. It was great to have them out here, and I thought they looked pretty good.

How far away is Jani Hakanpaa from game action?

Berube: That is a tough one. I can’t really answer that question right now. We have to wait and see. We have a little bit of time yet. We will see where he gets to and where he is at. He has to be comfortable with getting in there and playing a game.

When Hakanpaa is ready to go, what kind of impact can he make?

Berube: You see his size, length, and reach. When we are killing out there, he is not even ready yet, but he just kills plays with his reach. He is a big man and has been a really good penalty killer in this league. He is hard to play against, physical, and plays hard around our net. His game is pretty simple.

How about John Tavares and Calle Jarnkrok?

Berube: They’re fine. They’re all good. They had good days today.

Mitch Marner and Auston Matthews have played very well together over the years, but they didn’t end last season together. Was it an easy move for you to start them together?

Berube: From previous years, watching them play has shown that they have been very good together for a long time. I like to work in pairs. You can rotate another guy in and out. I can just go back to Perron and O’Reilly, who were similar, but at times, I had to split them up when they needed a new linemate for a bit.

What have you noticed about the Matthews-Marner connection from watching it up close?

Berube: They have great chemistry for sure and know where each other is. That is a huge thing. For me, when watching these two guys — and not just these two guys — it’s the work ethic and competitiveness. When they go into practice, it is full out, which is great to see. When we have our best players competing like that and working in practice, everybody follows in line.

You have played and coached in some pressure situations. There was Game 7 against Dallas and Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final while in St. Louis. Will you still get butterflies when you walk into a place like the Bell Center to open the season?

Berube: 100%. I don’t think the feeling ever goes away, to be honest with you. I get it every game almost. I love my job. I love being a part of the team. I am the coach now, but that feeling doesn’t go away.

Does it make it more special knowing it’s in that venue with these two teams, knowing the history?

Berube: 100%. I grew up watching both of those teams because those were the only teams I could watch at home. We only had two channels. Saturday night, it was Toronto and Montreal playing somebody.

I am fortunate to be head coach of the Leafs. It is a special place.

What is your mindset going into the last two preseason games? Are you fairly certain of a lineup for next Wednesday’s opener, or are there still some things to sort out?

Berube: I think there are things to sort out still. We still have some competition going on for sure.