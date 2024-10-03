Advertisement

It’s the final preseason game for many of the bubble players looking to leave a lasting impression on team brass as the Maple Leafs visit the Red Wings in the penultimate exhibition matchup (7:00 p.m. EST, Sportsnet One).

Game Day Quotes

Max Pacioretty on how close to full speed he feels within his own game:

It is tough to tell. I had a good first game. The second game — not so much. Camp has been very difficult in a good way. I like where the pace is at and where my game is at. I’ll have a better indication after tonight.

Pacioretty on getting to know the character that is Nikita Grebenkin:

He was wearing a sleeveless shirt all trip. I don’t think he took it off the whole time we were there.

Steven Lorentz on getting to know Grebenkin:

He is a great kid, and his English is actually coming along pretty well, too. It was nice to get to know him a little bit up in Muskoka. He is a really friendly kid. He sat at the table a couple of times, and you can tell he is really trying to say what is on his mind. A couple of times, he had to pull up the translator on the phone and show us. Really nice kid. Humble. Super bubbly. He has that infectious personality you want to be around. It has been great getting to know him.

Craig Berube on how close Easton Cowan is to making the team:

He is a good player. He is there, you know? He is going to be in the game tonight. We will see how it goes.

Berube on his expectations for Cowan tonight:

He does what he does with the puck. He can make plays. He is very good at that. He’s a good offensive player. He has to be responsible defensively and manage the game more than anything.

Berube on what he is looking for in the final preseason games:

We are looking to see what the guys in the game today can do. They are right there. We have decisions to make. In the game today, they are going to go up against a good lineup. We will see how they perform.

Berube on his early impressions of Marshall Rifai’s game:

His aggressiveness and his physicality as a defenseman. He is very involved out there. He keeps the game simple. He is hard to play against.

Toronto Maple Leafs Projected Lines

Forwards

#67 Max Pacioretty — #64 David Kampf — #89 Nick Robertson

#74 Bobby McMann — #18 Steven Lorentz — #53 Easton Cowan

#71 Nikita Grebenkin — #56 Cedric Pare — #19 Calle Jarnkrok

#46 Alex Steeves — #61 Jacob Quillan — #92 Alex Nylander

Defensemen

#83 Marshall Rifai — #37 Timothy Liljegren

#84 Mikko Kokkonen — #51 Philippe Myers

#52 Cade Webber — #47 Topi Niemela

Goaltenders

#41 Anthony Stolarz

#70 Artur Akhtyamov

Detroit Red Wings Projected Lines

Forwards

DeBrincat – Larkin – Raymond

Tarasenko – Kasper – Kane

Rasmussen – Copp – Fischer

Berggren – Veleno – Motte

Defensemen

Edvinsson – Seider

Chiarot – Petry

Maatta – Holl

Goaltenders

Talbot (full game)

Husso