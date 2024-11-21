Advertisement

After Thursday’s practice, head coach Craig Berube discussed the latest on Auston Matthews, Matthew Knies’ status after leaving Wednesday’s game with an upper-body injury, Pontus Holmberg’s performance centering William Nylander, and the team’s buy-in into his defensive system.

Is there anything further to add to how Auston Matthews’ trip overseas went?

Berube: Everything went well. He is improving and is in a real good spot right now going forward. We are very happy with that.

Is there any sense of when he could skate again?

Berube: I still don’t know that. Maybe this weekend.

How is Matthew Knies doing?

Berube: Not bad. He is still being evaluated and looked at, but he is actually feeling okay today, which is good news.

How would you describe Knies’ importance to the lineup?

Berube: He has been very important. If you look at his play and what he brings to our team, he is an all-situations guy — PK, power play. His size, skating, and strength on the puck are important for our team.

Do you think the hit on Knies should be seen as clean? Do you like to see that kind of hit in today’s game?

Berube: I mean, it is a hockey hit. It has been around forever. I am not going to sit here and comment on it, to be honest with you. It is a clean hit. It is a tough play. He is in a vulnerable position a little bit; the guy was on him from behind.

It is a tough play, but it is hockey. It is part of the game. The league is going to make judgment calls on all different types of hits.

We have to move on from it. He has to get healthy. We need him back as quickly as possible.

A lot of the players talked about using the hit as fuel. Is that the best way to respond?

Berube: I thought it was a physical game right from the get-go. We knew it was going to be a physical game, and I thought we were prepared for it. We answered the bell in all situations.

There were some big hits in the game and some scrums, but our guys did a great job of standing in there and pushing back.

With so many forwards injured, do you contemplate the 11 and 7 setups?

Berube: I do. I have used it in the past quite a bit, to be honest with you. The seven defensemen gets a little tricky. They get out of sync a little bit, but it is definitely something we talk about and contemplate.

How did you think Pontus Holmberg fared in the middle with William Nylander?

Berube: I thought he was excellent. It might’ve been his best game of the year for me. He skated. He handled the puck in the middle of the ice. He was strong on the puck. I thought he was a really good player for us last night. Very happy.

Why have you been reluctant to move Mitch Marner or William Nylander over to center?

Berube: I don’t think putting them permanently at center is the right thing to do. That is why.

It is a little bit of a hybrid. Willy has been taking a lot of draws and plays the middle a little bit, but he has a centerman with him. I still think it is really important to have a guy who has the experience and reps in the middle of the ice.

Also, if you put Willy or Mitch in the middle, it is a lot of work. These guys are doing a good job with the position they are in right now.

In terms of the defensive play, do you feel like your system is now being played the way you want to see it played?

Berube: Yeah, I think the guys have bought in and are doing a good job. There are always things that you want to keep banging away at and improving at. It is never-ending, to be honest with you. We have to keep working on it in practice with video and keep banging away at it.

Our guys are doing a good job, for sure.

Your lineup got a lot younger with the injuries. Does it change how you approach it?

Berube: Not necessarily. They don’t have the experience, but they have the energy for sure. Both Minten and Grebenkin are big guys who are strong on pucks. They are excited. They bring good energy to our team.

It’s only one game with Nikita Grebenkin in the NHL, but is there anyone he reminds you of as a comparable in terms of his game and personality?

Berube: Not offhand. He has a great personality. Obviously, the language is a little tough at times, but he brings a lot of life to the team. The guys really enjoy that side of him, the energy on the ice, and the physicality he brings.

He is involved. That is great. He has good size and is strong on the puck. He has good skill, but he doesn’t back down.

Nikita Grebenkin all smiles as he walked to the centre of a big group of reporters "Go Leafs Go!" he says — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) November 21, 2024

Nikita Grebenkin: "I like it's hard hockey. Team like hard hockey. It's chip nice. Back check, yep. Team speak me: backcheck, forecheck & paycheck" 21-year-old lets out a huge laugh — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) November 21, 2024