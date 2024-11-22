Advertisement
In the latest MLHS Podcast, Nick Ashbourne and Anthony Petrielli discuss the Maple Leafs’ success without Auston Matthews, the season debuts of Fraser Minten and Nikita Grebenkin, the Matthew Knies injury incident vs. Vegas, and their level of concern about the Matthews injury situation.
Episode Topics
- Mitch Marner and William Nylander stepping up and driving the bus in Auston Matthews’ absence (1:20)
- Takeaways from the Leafs‘ strong results despite a rash of injuries, including thoughts on Connor Dewar, Pontus Holmberg, and Chris Tanev (11:00)
- The season and NHL debuts of Fraser Minten and Nikita Grebenkin, respectively (17:40)
- The Matthew Knies-Zach Whitecloud incident vs. Vegas and Craig Berube’s reaction to it in the media (30:20)
- The team’s physical response to the Knies incident (43:50)
- The level of concern about Auston Matthews’ injury situation (48:30)
- Final thoughts on goaltending, the power play, and the Leafs leading the Atlantic Division through 20 games (51:25)