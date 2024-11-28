Advertisement
In the latest MLHS Podcast, Nick Ashbourne and Anthony Petrielli separate fact from fiction on the Maple Leafs’ 7-2-0 run without Auston Matthews, with an eye toward the lineup and power-play adjustments going forward once Matthews makes his return.
Episode Topics
- Biggest takeaways from the 5-1 loss in Florida: The McMann-Tavares-Marner line, the merits of Matthews-Marner vs. Tavares-Marner, Oliver Ekman-Larsson’s play on the right, the Leafs‘ physicality, and Anthony Stolarz’s performance (1:10)
- The numbers on the Leafs‘ defense pairings and the ideal pairs going forward (24:40)
- Reflecting on the Leafs‘ schedule and results without Auston Matthews (30:50)
- What lessons have we learned about the power play without Matthews? (38:20)
- The case for reuniting Knies-Matthews-Marner upon Matthews+Knies’ return (44:45)
- Final takeaways from the 7-2-0 stretch without Matthews and lineup notes/possibilities moving forward (50:30)
- No, the Leafs aren’t better without Auston Matthews (59:45)