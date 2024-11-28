Advertisement

In the latest MLHS Podcast, Nick Ashbourne and Anthony Petrielli separate fact from fiction on the Maple Leafs’ 7-2-0 run without Auston Matthews, with an eye toward the lineup and power-play adjustments going forward once Matthews makes his return.

Subscribe/Rate/Review on Soundcloud › Spotify › Apple › Patreon

Episode Topics

  • Biggest takeaways from the 5-1 loss in Florida: The McMann-Tavares-Marner line, the merits of Matthews-Marner vs. Tavares-Marner, Oliver Ekman-Larsson’s play on the right, the Leafs‘ physicality, and Anthony Stolarz’s performance (1:10)
  • The numbers on the Leafs‘ defense pairings and the ideal pairs going forward (24:40)
  • Reflecting on the Leafs‘ schedule and results without Auston Matthews (30:50)
  • What lessons have we learned about the power play without Matthews? (38:20)
  • The case for reuniting Knies-Matthews-Marner upon Matthews+Knies’ return (44:45)
  • Final takeaways from the 7-2-0 stretch without Matthews and lineup notes/possibilities moving forward (50:30)
  • No, the Leafs aren’t better without Auston Matthews (59:45)
Previous articleGame in 10: Maple Leafs’ special teams & goaltending fail to overcome 5-on-5 scoring & injury woes in loss to Florida
MLHS Staff
Founded in 2008, Maple Leafs Hotstove (MLHS) has grown to be the most visited independent team-focused hockey website online (Quantcast). Independently owned and operated, MLHS provides thorough and wide-ranging content, varying from news, opinion and analysis, to pre-game and long-form game reviews, and a weekly feature piece entitled "Leafs Notebook." MLHS has been cited by: ESPN, Sports Illustrated, CBC News, USA Today, Fox Sports, Yahoo! Sports, NBC Sports, TSN, Sportsnet, Grantland, CTV News, CBSSports, The Globe & Mail, The National Post, The Toronto Star, The Toronto Sun, Global News, Huffington Post, and many more.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR