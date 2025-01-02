Advertisement

“They did a great job defending the inside against us. We had a lot of good possession in the offensive zone but didn’t really get a high-danger chance that we were able to capitalize upon.” – Fraser Minten

“I thought we had a really good third period again. [We created] a lot of dangerous chances. We just couldn’t put one by [Brandon Halverson]. Against a team like this, we are going to have to make sure we find ways to spend more time in their end earlier.” – John Gruden

This wasn’t the start to 2025 that John Gruden and the Toronto Marlies envisioned, as they slumped to their first regulation home loss of the season. A sleepy start and a gifted opening goal in the middle frame gave the defensively-oriented Crunch something to hang their hat on.

The Marlies huffed and puffed but didn’t apply enough pressure for long enough to threaten a Syracuse team whose identity is built on stifling opponents.

First Period

The Marlies sleepwalked through the first 12 minutes, playing passively against a patchwork opponent struggling with injuries. Syracuse created the better openings in the first period and gained confidence from seizing on breakdowns by Toronto.

After the Crunch squandered two power plays, the second kill sparked the Marlies to life.

For the first time in the game, Toronto broke with speed in transition, creating a 2v2 situation. Nick Abruzzese dished off to Fraser Minten, but the rookie fired wide from a promising position.

A drive to the net from Alex Steeves was thwarted, as was a similar attempt by the tenacious Sam Stevens, who drew a penalty with 30 seconds remaining.

With two seconds left on the clock, William Villeneuve opted for placement over power from the hash marks, and a stumbling Brendan Halverson made the save through a crowded crease.

Second Period

Toronto almost had a catastrophic start to the middle frame when Matt Murray was forced into a double save to deny Daniel Walcott on a shorthanded breakaway.

Back at five-on-five, the Marlies attempted to capitalize on their good fortune. Mastrosimone, one of Toronto’s more effective forwards in the game, stripped an opponent in the neutral zone before teeing up Jacob Quillan low in the slot. The rookie didn’t get enough on his effort, and Halverson made a relatively easy stop.

The second line produced their best shift of the game offensively, with Kyle Clifford, Joseph Blandisi, and Alex Nylander all going close before Toronto coughed up the opening goal.

Defending the rush, Miller was under duress along the boards trying to keep up with Groshev, and Villeneuve decided to shift over and help his partner out. Groshev came out of the outnumbered situation with the puck and sent a pass through Villeneuve and Miller to the open Milo Roelens to finish off from close range.

The Marlies were fortunate not to fall further behind after giving up a 2v1. Murray stonewalled Gabriel Fortier, although the Syracuse centerman should have done better with the opportunity.

Toronto’s best chance to level proceedings arrived with six minutes remaining. A hard-working shift by Clifford inspired his teammates, hemming Syracuse in the defensive zone. Quillan was robbed from point-blank range as the rookie couldn’t convert on his second Grade-A chance of the game.

The Marlies had the Crunch on the ropes, even changing on the fly with the short change to assist. That was until a too-many-men penalty, which visibly annoyed Gruden on the bench.

Syracuse somehow didn’t score on the best chance for either team on the power play. A point shot smashed off the glass behind the goal, and the rebound fell directly to Jack Finley by the side of the goal. With only a tap-in required, Finley’s weak finishing attempt was stopped by a diving Murray.

Third Period

A roughing penalty taken by Clifford was hardly the ideal way to start the period, but Toronto almost turned it into a positive. Not for the first time, Mastrosimone stripped a puck, but his effort on a partial breakaway glanced off Halverson’s pad and the outside of the right post.

Toronto generated just two further Grade-A scoring chances. Nylander fired wide from the heart of the slot, while Joseph Blandisi’s effort couldn’t solve Halverson.

Tronto continued to dominate possession but struggled to get inside the Syracuse defense. Long-range shots were either off-target or without traffic in front of Halverson.

Syracuse made certain of victory with three minutes remaining thanks to a brainfart from Murray. The netminder rushed out of his net to prevent a breakaway, but his suboptimal clearance fell to Jesse Ylonen. Murray recovered in time to make the save and opted to try and play the puck immediately, but Cade Webber saw what he thought was a loose puck and attempted to clear it. The goalie and defenseman crossed lines in the chaos, resulting in a tap-in for Finley to ice the game.

Post Game Notes

– The fourth line was easily Toronto’s most effective unit offensively. Robert Mastrosimone recorded a season-high three shots and generated one high-danger scoring chance for himself and two others for his teammates. Sam Stevens was noticeable for his physical play, using his 6”2’ frame to good effect and driving the net.

– Three stick penalties, a roughing infraction, and a too-many-men penalty through 42 minutes are unacceptable. Toronto’s discipline this season has been good overall, and I’ll have to chalk this one up to frustration getting the better of them for one night. Kyle Clifford specifically has to do better on the discipline front. Not only did he take a needless roughing penalty, but after the whistle, he was also tabbed for slashing and handed a game misconduct.

– Alex Steeves was selected as AHL Player of the Month for December. He recorded seven goals and nine assists in 10 games through December. Steeves had five multi-point games, including back-to-back three-point outings on December 10 and 14.

– Injury update: Roni Hirvonen (upper body, week-to-week); Cédric Paré (lower body, day-to-day).

– Wednesday’s lineup:

Forwards

Abruzzese – Minten – Steeves

Clifford – Blandisi – Nylander

Grebenkin – Quillan – Tverberg

Barbolini – Stevens – Mastrosimone

Defensemen

Kokkonen – Benning

Miller – Villeneuve

Webber – Mattinen

Goaltenders

Murray

Akhtyamov

Game Highlights: Crunch 2 vs. Marlies 0

Post-Game Media Availability: Minten & Gruden