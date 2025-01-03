On the team’s performance:

I liked our game, pretty much. I thought we played with a lot of pace tonight.

It was a hard game. I thought the Islanders were good and difficult to play against. I thought we did a good job.

Our goalie was good. In the first period, we gave up some chances off of three odd-man rushes. He was big. That was big for us to get the saves there.

After that, we didn’t give up odd-man rushes for most of the rest of the game. We checked hard, and we got a big power-play goal. We killed some penalties, which was key.

We had Max’s penalty, and then the too-many-men penalty was kind of a tough play. I don’t know if it is a penalty, really, but it is what it is. We killed it off. That was the difference in the game.