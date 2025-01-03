Craig Berube addressed the media after the Maple Leafs’ 2-1 win over the New York Islanders, which improved the team’s record to 24-13-2.
On the team’s performance:
I liked our game, pretty much. I thought we played with a lot of pace tonight.
It was a hard game. I thought the Islanders were good and difficult to play against. I thought we did a good job.
Our goalie was good. In the first period, we gave up some chances off of three odd-man rushes. He was big. That was big for us to get the saves there.
After that, we didn’t give up odd-man rushes for most of the rest of the game. We checked hard, and we got a big power-play goal. We killed some penalties, which was key.
We had Max’s penalty, and then the too-many-men penalty was kind of a tough play. I don’t know if it is a penalty, really, but it is what it is. We killed it off. That was the difference in the game.
On Bobby McMann’s two-goal performance:
That line has been good for us. They play with a lot of energy.
Max had an excellent game. Bobby had an excellent game and scored two goals. Robby was working.
They are working hard together. They’re hounding. It was a huge goal by Bobby at the end.
On Max Domi’s physical play sparking the offense in the second period:
When Max is engaged like he was tonight — and last game, when he was very engaged with his skating — and he is being physical when the time is right, he is a very difficult guy to play against.
On Domi’s reverse hit on Isiah George before the 1-0 goal:
It was a real good play by him. He saw the guy coming. It was a clean reverse hit. Good things happen sometimes after that.
McMann 11th of the Season vs Islanders courtesy of @Bonsie1951 and @Jim_Ralph. pic.twitter.com/gZYIOM7kUe
— Maple Leafs Hotstove (@LeafsNews) January 3, 2025
On the second power-play unit finally breaking through with a goal:
When the first unit went out there, not much went on. We switched it up. Bobby has been on that second unit for a bit now, and he is usually a net-front guy, but it worked out. It was a great play — a smart play by OEL — and it was great to see Bobby get that one.
"ROCKET MCMANN!"
McMann 12th of the Season vs Islanders courtesy of @Bonsie1951 and @Jim_Ralph. pic.twitter.com/gi1wxH5OUA
— Maple Leafs Hotstove (@LeafsNews) January 3, 2025