Advertisement

Craig Berube addressed the media after the Maple Leafs’ 3-0 loss to the Vancouver Canucks, which dropped the team’s record to 27-15-2.

On the team’s performance:

I didn’t think we played with enough pace in the game. Obviously, we didn’t generate enough, and we have to generate more than we did — power play included. We had three power plays, right? We didn’t get anything going on our power play, which could’ve given us momentum in the game. We have to move the puck. We didn’t move the puck well enough tonight. I didn’t think we were connected well enough on breakouts or in the neutral zone. It was just slow.

On the team’s defensive performance:

Defensively, we were fine. One was kind of a bounce. The second one was the same thing. On the third one, we have to have better coverage. I thought we were pretty good defensively. Offensively, our transition game and our puck play in general weren’t good enough.

On whether the team passed up too many shooting opportunities:

There were times when we did, for sure. They had 22 blocks in the game, so they clogged it up pretty well. I have to give them credit for that. They did a good job of protecting the middle of the ice, but we have to find a way to generate shots, get them through, and have more traffic there. I didn’t think we won any of the rebound battles. There were times when we just missed a bounce, and it didn’t go our way. That is basically what the game boiled down to.

On how the power play can generate momentum at a minimum, even if it is not scoring:

Getting opportunities, shooting the puck, moving it quickly with crisp and pace, attacking, shooting at the net — it’s those types of things. That gives you momentum, for sure.

On how the team can stay “connected” offensively:

There are systems involved in the offensive zone. I felt we weren’t very connected. There were times when we moved it around well or maybe got a low-to-high. I didn’t think we had enough traffic at the net, either, on those plays. We were a little disconnected that way. We have an opportunity to practice, work on some things, and get ready for the next game.

On whether there has been an emotional “dip” from the team and if it is related to the schedule:

I didn’t think we had enough pace in the game or play with enough energy. Maybe it is travel or whatever. We need more life and energy, you know? We need more life and energy, and we didn’t think we had that tonight.

Mitch Marner on the team’s effort: “I thought we played well… I really did”