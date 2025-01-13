Advertisement

“We had the chance to do something in the third period and were non-existent. It’s very disappointing. It’s not the standard, and it’s something we have to be better at, especially when you’re 1-4 in your last five [games]. We need more from everyone, including me and the staff. It just wasn’t flat-out good enough.” – John Gruden.

24 hours after appearing to get back on track with victory in Syracuse, the Toronto Marlies produced a turgid performance in Utica. The struggling Comets won just eight of 30 games heading into this contest, but they outworked the Marlies in a performance that upset head coach John Gruden.

First Period

Toronto could not have asked for a better start. After weathering a small early storm from the Comets, the Marlies struck on the power play at the three-minute mark. After two good looks, Alex Steeves beat Jeremy Brodeur with a trademark one-time slapshot from the right circle.

Instead of doubling down and piling the pressure on a fragile opponent, the Marlies went into a shell and recorded only three more shots in the remaining 17 minutes, all from the blue line.

Vyacheslav Peksa appeared nervous in his first AHL start and rode a bit of luck when a shot from Shane Bowers hit him in the collarbone area. The puck flew up into the air and behind the netminder, who lost track of the play, but his teammates cleared the danger.

Jacob Quillan drew a second power play after taking heavy punishment in the slot. Credit to the rookie for not retaliating, but unfortunately, his efforts were wasted on the subsequent man advantage.

It was a rough effort with the extra skater, failing to generate anything while giving up a Grade-A scoring chance the other way. Peksa made a wonderful glove save to rob Simon Nemec from the slot, keeping the lead intact.

That was Utica’s only scoring chance of note until Toronto conceded the tying goal with four minutes remaining.

Nolan Foote outworked Matt Benning and Alex Nylander along the left wall before dishing off to Filip Engaras, who cut across the crease and gave Peksa no chance with his finish.

Second Period

Toronto began the middle frame with an early power play but lacked a cutting edge to test Brodeur.

As Toronto faltered with the man advantage, Utica’s power play gained traction. Peksa pulled off three sharp saves in 30 seconds to deny Adam Beckman (twice) and Chase Stillman.

After exiting the box, Cade Webber was sent on a breakaway, but his effort was deflected wide by the left pad of Brodeur.

Toronto registered 12 shots through the second period, but far too many were from the perimeter with little or no traffic. The only scoring chance of note fell to Cédric Paré in the heart of the slot following a relentless forecheck by Nick Abruzzese and Steeves.

Utica must have thought Christmas arrived late, as Toronto delivered another late present with 70 seconds left in the frame.

The Marlies lost a defensive zone face-off, but the puck fell kindly to Tommy Miller. The defenseman turned back into traffic and tried to eat the puck on the wall, but he was outnumbered for a turnover. After Peksa stopped Dmitry Osipov’s initial effort, Brian Halonen outbattled Dakota Mermis in front to tuck home his 13th of the campaign.

Third Period

As Gruden alluded to in his post-game presser, Toronto’s third-period performance was unacceptable. The Marlies mustered two shots through the first 12 minutes as Utica dictated play, and at no point was the game a serious contest.

Peksa made some notable saves to keep the game close until an insurance marker arrived with eight minutes remaining. A giveaway by Abruzzese during 4v4 action started a rush the other way, and Nolan Foote finished off a big rebound after Halonen’s initial effort.

A power play inside the final five minutes handed Toronto the opportunity to put Utica under some pressure. With Peksa on the bench, Max Willman picked off an ill-advised pass by Topi Niemelä, and Foote had the simple task of hitting the empty net.

Post Game Notes

– The Marlies are 7-5-3 on the road and 18-10-5 overall this season. They have slipped to fourth in the North Division, albeit only six points behind first place with two games in hand. The Marlies are 1-1-0 on the Boat Show road trip, which has a brief hiatus as they are back in Toronto before heading to Manitoba for two games this weekend.

– Vyacheslav Peksa stopped 29 shots in his first AHL start. He was shaky in the early proceedings, likely due to some nerves. Considering the lack of support in front of him, Peksa couldn’t have done too much more, and there were some positives to take away from his overall performance.

– Injury updates: Artur Akhtyamov – Lower Body (week-to-week); Roni Hirvonen: Upper Body (day-to-day); Sam Stevens — Upper Body (4-to-6 weeks).

– Saturday’s lineup:

Forwards

Abruzzese – Shaw – Steeves

Grebenkin – Minten – Nylander

Clifford – Paré – Barbolini

Mastrosimone – Quillan – Tverberg

Defensemen

Mermis – Miller

Kokkonen – Benning

Webber – Niemelä

Goaltenders

Peksa

Murray

Post-Game Media Availability: Blandisi, Miller & Gruden

Game Highlights: Comets 4 vs. Marlies 1