“Personally, I just don’t like those guys. The ticky-tack and bantam stuff — like getting squirted with the water bottle when we’re on the ice — doesn’t make me love them anymore. It’s nice to make it sting the most with a goal on the other 5-on-3. … We were opportunistic on the special teams, snapping it around, and I thought we were really good there.” – Alex Steeves on the Marlies‘ efficient power play and his dislike of the Laval Rocket

“I thought we had a really good first period. We were connected. We knew we had to move pucks quickly out of our end because they’re a high-pressure team. We were winning our battles along the wall. It’s a great win for us. We’ll take it.” – John Gruden

With a five-figure crowd in attendance at Scotiabank Arena to watch two teams that despise each other, the physicality and intensity of this game felt more like a playoff battle.

The Marlies got off to a quick start, hung tough in the second frame, and clinched the 7-2 victory over Laval in the third period as tempers frayed and the game threatened to boil over.

First Period

The “high pressure” John Gruden referred to was evident in the first two minutes. Two failed zone clearances from Toronto allowed Laval to build momentum and a sustained cycle in the Marlies‘ zone. Dennis Hildeby produced a pair of solid saves to ensure nothing came of the Rocket’s fast start.

The first foray into the Laval zone saw Toronto take an early lead inside four minutes.

It was a piece of individual brilliance from Alex Steeves, who walked the blue line and cut inside on Lucas Condotta with a power move. After Steeves drove down the heart of the slot, his backhand shot through traffic produced a rebound that Logan Shaw snuck past the glove hand of Cayden Primeau.

Toronto doubled their lead with a 5v3 power-play tally. Steeves struck the crossbar before some sharp puck movement cut Laval wide open through the seams, and Alex Nylander delivered the finish.

20 seconds after the second penalty expired, the Marlies scored for a third time. Nikita Grebenkin protected the puck well on the wall and picked out Cédric Paré, who joined the play from the bench. The towering centreman deked past Rafaël Harvey-Pinard and solved Primeau with a quality finish that’s often eluded him this season.

Laval somewhat rallied with three consecutive shots after calling a timeout, but Toronto generated the higher-quality scoring chances.

A stretch pass from Topi Niemelä split the Laval defense, resulting in a breakaway for Shaw. The Marlies captain was denied twice by Primeau, with Laval opting to keep the faith in its number-one goaltender.

Laval only threatened to make inroads with 30 seconds remaining. The Rocket got inside the Marlies’ defense, but Jared Davidson fired wide from close range.

A fight between William Trudeau and Zach Solow in the final minute was a precursor to what would follow in the final 40 minutes.

Second Period

Hildeby held down the fort with a sharp double stop to turn aside Joshua Roy inside the opening 30 seconds, but otherwise, the Marlies looked comfortable.

With Toronto holding possession in the offensive zone, Marshall Rifai took an undisciplined interference penalty, resulting in a power-play goal for Laval. Davidson’s shot from the top of the right circle weaved a way through traffic at the five-minute mark.

Fraser Minten attempted to respond with a move that showed how much his confidence level is increasing at the pro level. A through-the-legs maneuver and top-shelf shot brought wonderment from the crowd, but Primeau denied what would have been a highlight reel-worthy goal.

Laval closed to within one goal at the midway point. Shaw led a rush down the left, where the percentage play was to shoot, given that Grebenkin was covered to his right. Opting for the pass, which was cut out, allowed Laval to attack in transition. With some space on the left wing, Roy picked the far corner with a precise shot.

The Rocket held the upper hand for the second half of the middle frame, but they were held to the perimeter, and Hildeby gave up nothing in the way of second opportunities.

Toronto registered a single shot on a late power play and had to settle for a single-goal lead heading into the second intermission.

Third Period

The Marlies produced a near-perfect third-period performance in shutting down Laval. The Rocket generated two scoring chances; Hildeby had to be sharp to turn aside Roy and the ordinarily prolific Alex Barré-Boulet.

An illegal check to the head by Florian Xhekaj brought the game close to boiling point, and it eventually spilled over in the closing stages.

Steeves’ high stick negated the penalty, but he made amends in due course. The Marlies made Laval pay with another 5v3 power play goal, and inevitably, it was Steeves from the right circle on a feed from William Villeneuve.

With a 4-2 lead, the Marlies completely shut down Laval’s offense before making certain of the victory with three minutes remaining. Jacob Quillan netted an empty-net goal after Paré did the grunt work.

Matthew Barbolini’s attempt to leave his mark on the game resulted in an exuberant hit on Harvey-Pinard, correctly assessed as an illegal check to the head. Owen Beck dropped the gloves with Barbolini, whose night ended with a game misconduct.

Laval opted for a 6v4 power play with time running out and conceded a second empty-net goal. Shaw carried the load to set up Paré for the simplest of goals.

Whether it was revenge for the Barbolini hit or just frustration at the scoreline, Laval chose violence with two minutes remaining.

Quillan created a partial breakaway but was denied by Primeau in tight. The rookie pulled up short of contacting the netminder despite getting cross-checked from behind by Logan Nijhoff and stumbling into the cage. Nijhoff didn’t stop there, cross-checking the prone Quillan a handful of times before Joseph Blandisi attempted to defend his rookie teammate. Xhekaj interjected himself, leaping on top of Blandisi and throwing punches at a defenseless opponent.

After all the shenanigans, the result was 4v4 play for the remainder of regulation, and Toronto did not let up. Nylander turned provider for Grebenkin, who was delighted with his chipped finish over Primeau’s shoulder.

Post Game Notes

– Matthew Barbolini received a two-game suspension for his hit on Rafaël Harvey-Pinard. Surprisingly, Florian Xhekaj escaped a game misconduct and any supplemental discipline for his illegal check to the head on Sam Stevens — arguably a worse hit than Barbolini’s. Logan Nijhoff’s attempt to intentionally injure Jacob Quillan also went similarly unpunished. It’s hard to feel that there isn’t a double standard at play.

– Toronto is 15-2-0-1 when scoring first, a statistic that should be drummed into the players before every game.

– The Marlies are yet to lose in regulation (2-0-1) at Scotiabank Arena this season.

– Toronto is now 2-2-1 versus Laval with three games remaining in the season series.

– A three-point haul for Cédric Paré (2G/1A) included what was surely one of the best goals of his career. There’s much to like about his overall game, although a penchant for taking the odd dumb penalty and not capitalizing on more of his scoring chances does make him a frustrating player at times. Paré has 10 goals this season in spite of this and is tied for third on the team in goals.

“[Paré] is really starting to find his groove now,” said Gruden. “He started off really well, but he had that injury, and it took him a while to get his timing and confidence back. He has found it, and he has been great with Quillan moving to the wing.”

– Another milestone for the called-up Alex Steeves: He recorded his 200th career AHL point in this three-point performance (1G/2A). His 11th power play tally takes him to a (still league-leading) 29 goals in just 40 games. Full marks to Steeves for only continuing to elevate his game further rather than pouting as other players received looks with the Leafs in the last few months.

– Roni Hirvonen missed the game due to illness, and his status is day-to-day.

– Monday’s lineup:

Forwards

Grebenkin – Shaw – Steeves

Abruzzese – Minten – Nylander

Quillan – Paré – Solow

Blandisi – Stevens – Barbolini

Defensemen

Mermis – Villeneuve

Webber – Miller

Rifai – Niemelä

Goaltenders

Hildeby

Akhtyamov

