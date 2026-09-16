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Maple Leafs GM John Chayka addressed the team’s injury updates, Auston Matthews’ health and future in Toronto, Matthew Knies’ place in the organization amid incessant trade rumours, the importance of Mats Sundin’s leadership, and his approach to the NHL’s shifting financial landscape.

Opening Statements

Chayka: Welcome back. It is good to be back and to see a lot of familiar faces. I look forward to engaging with you throughout what is hopefully a great season and helping us connect with our fans, who are the best fans in sports. A couple of housekeeping items: Max Domi failed his physical and will be out indefinitely. He is going to address his injury personally in the near future. Morgan Rielly came in with a viral condition and is working his way through it. It is nothing we are worried about, but he will probably be ramped up a little more slowly than expected. He might miss the first preseason game, but we expect him to be ready for opening night. William Villeneuve underwent ACL reconstruction during the offseason. He will be out long-term, but we expect him to make a full recovery. Cade Webber underwent elbow reconstruction. He is working through it but is still month-to-month. It was a summer of change for us, and now we look forward to turning the page. The focus should be on the players, the locker room, and on the ice. We certainly appreciate the support of ownership: Edward Rogers, Tony Staffieri, and Keith Pelley. They have given us everything we have asked for and provided us with all the resources and spared no expense. They expect a world-class organization and are looking to build championship contenders for a long time. We are very appreciative of that. Like I said, we are looking forward to dropping the puck and playing some hockey.

Q&A with John Chayka

John Tavares recently credited you and Mats Sundin for helping bring together a roster with so many new faces. What have you done to accelerate that process on such a tight timeline with a short preseason and early start to the regular season?

Chayka: I’ll tee this one up for Mats because he has a unique perspective on locker-room dynamics, especially in Toronto.

For me, that is the critical question. Certainly, no one cares what a roster looks like on paper. What matters is what happens in that locker room and how these guys come together.

It has been great to learn from Mats every day. I really rely on him as a sounding board and to provide great counsel in terms of how we think about team dynamics and the little things we can do, whether it is facilities or planning different events.

A lot of the players were here early. They have already gone out for dinners and done those types of things. But I really think Mats is the best person to answer what it takes to bring a Leafs team together.

What is your sense of Auston Matthews entering the season, and what are your expectations for him this year?

Chayka: He looks great.

Obviously, last season did not end the way anyone wanted, specifically for him. But give him credit, he has put in the work. He worked with some world-class rehab specialists and trainers, as I know he always does, trying to find every little extra edge to bring his game to another level.

He is full-go and 100 percent. Physically, he looks great.

More importantly, I am sure you see it the same way I do: He is smiling, having fun, engaging with his teammates, and being the great leader he is.

My message to the fans is to enjoy it. I know there is a lot of talk about him and his contractual status. One day, he won’t be a Toronto Maple Leaf. Hopefully, that ends with retirement.

Ultimately, having the privilege of working with him and watching him — not only on the ice but off it — is a great honor for us. We are excited to link arms with him and walk side-by-side as we try to accomplish our goal.

What is Chris Tanev’s status entering training camp?

Chayka: He is cleared to play and had a good summer.

He had a pretty large surgery to finish the season and has had an amazing recovery. He pushes himself as hard as anybody in the gym and on the ice.

I feel really confident that his injuries are in a good place. He is as healthy as anybody and is obviously a big part of the team.

I think they missed him a lot last year. He is an important piece for any team that is serious about trying to be successful, and we are lucky to have him on our team.

Matthew Knies has said he wants to be in Toronto and has no desire to leave. He is a pretty unique player in this game, and yet he keeps hearing his name in the rumour mill. How do you deal with him? How do you explain why his name keeps popping up?

Chayka: I have answered this a few times, but maybe the part that gets lost is that previous discussions or previous work done by the previous management group might have bled over into these discussions.

From our side, we have been consistent with Matthew that he is an important part of our team. Like you said, he is a really unique player.

When we think about winning games when it matters, having players who are good along the walls and around the net front, can play a physical game and finish checks, but also have the talent and skill level to make plays and score goals, is pretty hard to find.

We have had numerous discussions with Matthew. I think he understands exactly how we feel about him.

That is part of the business. There are rumour mills that occur, and we have no control over that. But we understand where our relationship stands, and that is all that matters to me.

How has the NHL’s changing financial landscape affected the way teams approach big contracts?

Chayka: I was happy to sit that one out this offseason.

We talk about it a lot. Obviously, I love financial theory. It is shifting, and as things shift and people try to forecast and project growth — as in any business — they try to get ahead of it.

There are certain elements of being proactive, and I have done it myself. We might have started some of this with Clayton Keller, Jakob Chychrun, and Christian Dvorak. We kind of got ahead of it. Some of those worked, and some were okay.

I think managers are trying to find a competitive edge. They’re viewing this as an opportunity to create stability and security in terms of their economic planning. The trade-off of that is the risk.

We are in the risk-mitigation business. How much of this is speculation? The future is just really hard to forecast.

I would guess — portfolio theory — that for some of these, they will probably look back and be really happy and excited. Some will be okay, and there will probably be some they regret.

Who has done a good job or not will probably help dictate the success moving forward. For me, like I said, I was comfortable to sit that one out.