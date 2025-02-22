Ahead of Saturday’s game against Carolina, head coach Craig Berube discussed the challenge against the Hurricanes, the decision to start Anthony Stolarz, and the expectations for Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner after a tight turnaround from the 4 Nations tournament.

Morning Skate Lines – Feb. 22

Projected Leafs lineup tonight against Hurricanes Knies – Matthews – Marner

McMann – Tavares – Nylander

Domi – Holmberg – Robertson

Lorentz – Kampf – Steeves McCabe – Tanev

Rielly – Ekman-Larsson

Benoit – Timmins Stolarz starts

Do you have an update on Connor Dewar and Max Pacioretty?

Berube: Pacioretty is out for the weekend. Dewar is close. He could be available tomorrow.

What do you hope to see from Alex Steeves tonight?

Berube: He has been a really good player in the minors. We all know that. He is the leading scorer down there. He has the capability of putting the puck in the net, for sure. He is an effort player who works extremely hard and is competitive. We will see how it goes.

What went into the decision to start Anthony Stolarz in the first game coming out of the break?

Berube: When he came back and played, he didn’t end up playing in the last game, so he has had a lot of time off. We wanted to get him back there. We have back-to-back games, so they are both going to play.

What can the team remember and learn from after the first loss to Carolina this season?

Berube: I think we shot ourselves in the foot in that game. We played a good first period and did some really good things, but they come at you. They are a pressure team. We all know that. They are in your face and don’t give you a lot of room.

In the second period, they took the game over. We have to handle that pressure better and simplify our game. We didn’t simplify enough in the second period, ended up playing too much in our own end, and did some things that were uncharacteristic of our team just from their pressure.

You have to handle their pressure. They are going to come at you — they’re an aggressive team that doesn’t give you a lot of time and space out there.

What are you expecting from Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner coming off of the tournament?

Berube: They have been playing, so timing and things of that nature are all set for them. It is just about the emotion and physical and mental toughness that went into the games, especially the last one. I expect them to be fine tonight. We will manage them as best as we can and see how they look and how they’re feeling.

What can the experience do for the two of them?

Berube: I think it does a lot. Those are big games. The intensity that goes into those games and the pressure — the stress — can benefit them. I firmly believe they benefitted a lot from being in those situations.

One of them comes back a champion, and one of them doesn’t.

Berube: Somebody has to lose, right? It is a tough situation. Auston isn’t happy they didn’t win after putting in all of that work and effort, but that is sports. They both seem fine. Mitch is excited and happy that they won. They seem fine to me mentally.

Avalanche head coach Jared Bednar said he would debrief all of the players who participated in 4 Nations. Are you taking a similar approach with your guys?

Berube: I have talked with all three of them about where they are at and how they are feeling. Willy was here earlier and got to practice with us yesterday, but for sure, it is important to talk to them about their experiences there, what they felt, and what they liked about it all. Going forward with our team and where we are at, right out of the gate, we have back-to-back games. We have to make a good push here.

What did you notice about Jaccob Slavin’s game watching 4 Nations?

Berube: He is a great defender — an excellent defenseman. He can skate, is long, has a great stick, and is lanky. High IQ. He is a tough guy to go against, for sure. He played great for the U.S. team and has been a great player for a long time with Carolina.

What edge did you notice from Jordan Binnington that allows him to grab the big moment?

Berube: I have talked about Binner and big games. He is a clutch guy. It is the competitiveness and the effort he puts into it. Watching that game, he was highly competitive and there were a lot of “effort” saves. That is what he does. He finds a way.

I thought he was outstanding playing the puck in that game. I have seen it before with him in the year he won and in the playoffs after that. Time and time again — again and again — he comes up big when you need him.