Craig Berube addressed the media after the Maple Leafs’ 5-2 win over the Chicago Blackhawks, which improved the team’s record to 35-20-2.

On the team’s performance:

We picked it up after the first period and started to get some offensive-zone time and establish our forecheck. In the first period, we didn’t do that. It was fine — we defended well — but we didn’t get any offense going. In the second, we got the offense going. The power play got us a big goal at the end there, which was important. The third period was fine. We did what we had to do to win the game.

On the offensive contributions from the McMann – Domi – Robertson line:

They were really good tonight. Max was on pucks, making good plays with the puck. [Robertson] was driving the net and scored a nice goal. They got a power-play goal as well. Bobby was doing what he does — he skates, gets on top of people, and creates turnovers. That line was really good for us. I thought all of the lines were solid tonight. They all did what they needed to do to get the win.

On defense partners Chris Tanev and Jake McCabe both chipping in offensively:

They defend well. They block shots and make simple plays with the puck. They are in good positions to be on the offensive side of things and be plus players. It starts in our end with those guys, with how hard they are to play against. They have such good chemistry together and are so connected with each other, making little plays and moving the puck well. But it is the dirty work they do with the physical play, blocking shots, and defending the front of our net. They are really good at it.

On the offside review of the 5-2 goal:

As it was going along, [the video team] kept saying that it was looking like it was a goal, and then he was clear [it was a good goal] before the decision was made (on the ice) that it was a good goal. We were fortunate there to get that one.

On sweeping the weekend coming off of the 4 Nations break:

It is important. If you look at the standings and where everybody is situated, points are crucial. We talked before the break that we had a back-to-back here and we had to really push to pick up points. The guys have done a good job so far. We’ll go to Boston now, and it is going to be a big game.

