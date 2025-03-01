“I was proud of the way our guys fought to the end. We had some chances, but it just didn’t go our way.” – John Gruden

The Toronto Marlies indeed fought until the dying seconds of this game. However, when you defend the rush poorly, you’re unlikely to have much success in the pro game.

First Period

The Marlies got off to a strong start, spending the first two minutes almost exclusively in the Laval zone. 40 seconds later, the puck was in the Marlies‘ net on the first attack and shot from the Rocket.

Mikko Kokkonen should have cleared the danger, but his giveaway and Cade Webber’s missed defensive coverage resulted in Riley Kidney scoring from the slot.

The Marlies tied the game up inside five minutes with one of the strangest goals I’ve witnessed recently. Alex Nylander deserves some credit for an excellent shift in which he drew a penalty. On the subsequent power play, Fraser Minten attempted to catch up to a deflected stretch pass and, at full reach, tipped the puck high over the net. From behind the goal line, Florian Xhekaj attempted a clearance that appeared to hit Tyler Wotherspoon’s skate, and the puck found the net. Minten was eventually credited with the goal.

Minten and Nylander had high-quality chances to score the go-ahead tally, but Toronto didn’t create enough good looks despite dominating possession.

The Marlies should have held a lead going into the intermission after scoring a second power-play goal with 3:28 remaining. Toronto wore down the Rocket before earning a slice of puck luck. Nylander’s shot hit Minten parked out front, and the puck fell into Nick Abruzzese’s wheelhouse. The winger finished into the gaping net.

The lead lasted all of 45 seconds. Jacob Quillan was outhustled down the middle of the ice tracking back as Laval attacked in transition on a 3v3 situation. Webber’s coverage was a little lax on Alex Barré-Boulet, whose finish gave Artur Akhtyamov no chance as Laval scored a second goal of the game on just their third shot.

Second Period

Toronto began the middle frame as they had the first but couldn’t capitalize on two Grade-A chances in the first two minutes. Primeau turned aside Kokkonen’s shot, while Quillan fired wide from the heart of the slot.

Laval then started to turn the screw on the Marlies, earning a power play and pinning Toronto in the defensive zone for long stretches. A ridiculous cross-check by Barré-Boulet relieved the pressure on Toronto, or it should have.

Laval’s penalty kill created a turnover in their zone and a 2v2 situation. Logan Shaw lost a puck battle in the neutral zone, resulting in a 2v1, and William Villeneuve shut off at the back post. Xhekaj potted on the rebound from Laurent Dauphin’s initial shot as Akhtyamov was hung out to dry again.

The Marlies were lucky not to fall further behind with four minutes remaining. Toronto’s defense evaporated as Jared Davidson ghosted into the slot unattended, but Akhtyamov came up with a big save to keep his team within one through 40 minutes.

Third Period

Joseph Blandisi had the game-tying goal on his stick 40 seconds into the third period, and the miss proved to be pivotal. Seven seconds later, the puck was in Toronto’s net.

It was a case of deja vu as Laval outskated Toronto on a race down the rink in transition, with Topi Niemela caught up ice, and Sean Farrell made no mistake from the slot.

Laval generated 10 Grade-A scoring chances in the final frame, so it was no surprise when they took a 5-2 lead. The Rocket won a battle at the blue line and created another rush chance in transition, with Toronto outskated down the rink again. Joshua Roy put the finishing touch on a play where Akhtyamov overplayed it to his left.

Akhtyamov could take no real blame for the scoreline, though, and produced some excellent saves to keep the game somewhat respectable. Toronto drew some inspiration from their netminder, but they spurned key chances. Abruzzese missed an open net, and Roni Hirvonen made a mess of a 2v1 with Nylander in support.

At the tail end of a late power play with 87 seconds remaining in regulation, Blandisi drove across the crease and slotted low past Primeau.

Toronto threw the proverbial kitchen sink at Laval and scored a fourth goal with four seconds left on the clock. Abruzzese scored on a rebound from Minten, but it was only a consolation goal.

Post Game Notes

– The Marlies lost the game despite a massive special teams advantage in which they went 3-for-4 on the power play and 3-for-3 on the penalty kill.

– A record of 12-11-5 against North Division opponents this season is a key reason why Toronto is only in fourth place. Notably, Toronto will face divisional opponents in 12 of the last 13 games.

– Fraser Minten recorded his first professional three-point game and first power-play goal. It was a just reward for him crashing the net more often after being a little more tentative in previous games.

– Joseph Blandisi‘s third-period goal was his 63rd goal with the Marlies, which places him fourth all-time with Toronto.

– I would switch Nikita Grebenkin and Jacob Quillan up for Saturday’s game against Manitoba. Grebenkin has chemistry with Minten and Quillan combines well with Roni Hirvonen. It feels like a no-brainer.

Last but not least, my apologies for the late recaps in the last couple of weeks. This is on me and not the guys at MLHS. Thanks for your patience, and I hope to be more current from this point on.

– Wednesday’s lines:

Forwards

Abruzzese – Shaw – Blandisi

Hirvonen – Minten – Nylander

Quillan – Paré – Grebenkin

Mastrosimone – Tverberg – Barbolini

Defensemen

Mermis – Villeneuve

Webber – Kokkonen

Rifai- Niemelä

Goaltenders

Akhtyamov

Murray

Game Highlights: Rocket 5 vs. Marlies 4

Post-Game Media Availability: Gruden & Minten