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Ahead of Saturday’s game against the Senators, Daniel Alfredsson discussed facing his former team as a Maple Leafs associate coach, the reception from Toronto fans, Mats Sundin’s role in bringing him to the organization, and what drives his passion for coaching.

How did it feel to receive such a big cheer from the Toronto crowd during the opening-night introductions?

Alfredsson: I wasn’t sure what to expect. It felt great. Obviously, opening night in the NHL is a big deal, and it’s exciting to get started on the season.

Camp came fast and furious this year. Shortened camp, and very intense for players and coaches and staff. It was nice once we finally started playing games.

What do you think tonight will be like for you, coaching against the Senators?

Alfredsson: Obviously, we got a taste of it in preseason, seeing a lot of the guys that you’ve built relationships with the last three years. It’s different — there’s no question — being on the other side.

But it’s also something we all know in this league is going to happen. I’ve still got good relationships with a lot of the players and staff. Obviously, wish them the best and wish us a little bit better.

Have you crossed paths with many Leafs alumni you played against back in the day, perhaps Darcy Tucker?

Alfredsson: Yeah, we kissed and made up. Ran into quite a few of them at the Leafs Alumni Golf Tournament. Darcy played in the group in front of me. He was too far ahead.

Did you have any interaction with the Senators this morning or last night? Dinner or anything like that?

Alfredsson: No, I’ve been extremely busy. I just moved a couple of days ago to a new spot. Family came in yesterday: my wife and our youngest son. Unfortunately, I haven’t had time.

When I came into the rink this morning, I said hi to a few of them. At the morning skate, I waved to a few of the other guys in the stands. I’ll stop by later today and chat with them.

Financially, you probably don’t need to coach, but you obviously want to. What drives you to be a coach, and why did you want to come here to do it?

Alfredsson: Coaching was something I really wasn’t sure I had the—I don’t know what the right word would be—patience and time, knowing how much it involved.

I started in development with Ottawa and liked that position. I liked being with the guys, being on the ice. Then I got asked in Ottawa when Jacques Martin took over in December, two and a half years ago, and I was hesitant at first.

A couple of conversations later, I decided to join the team for the rest of the year. Thought it would be fun to try out, and I did enjoy it. I really did.

It is a time commitment. It’s a commitment in general to be a coach at any level, let alone the NHL.

It kind of went on like that. Travis Green comes in. I had discussions with him. I wasn’t sure where I was going to fit on his staff, or if I would fit in. We had a couple of conversations and obviously ended up joining the staff.

I learned a ton. I realized that I played for a long time; I know a lot about the game, but I’ve learned a ton over those two years.

Coming to today, it was Mats. I had a couple of conversations with him. They reached out to Ottawa, and it kind of started from there. I wasn’t very sure for a lot of reasons, but his passion and belief in this, too, kind of sold me. We’ve got a relationship from the past and played together. Here we are.

How difficult was the decision, and what did your phone look like the next day in terms of messages from people in Ottawa and around the league?

Alfredsson: At first, I wasn’t sure. “Can I do this?”

As we talked and had a few more conversations—obviously talked to Jim (Hiller)—it kind of was, “If I want to be a coach, you’ve got to experience different situations and different scenarios, different systems.” That’s kind of where it went in my head. How can I evolve and get better as a coach if this is the ride I’m going down?

That’s how it all evolved. I think the passion for the game in this country — in Ottawa and in Toronto as well — there’s nothing like it. I’m very happy to stay in this market.

A lot of thoughts back and forth, and it wasn’t a quick decision. But at the end of the day, I thought this would be a great opportunity for me, and I hope I can help the team.

What is it about coaching that makes you want to pursue it full-time?

Alfredsson: When you see players that you can help, when you see that they evolve and get better with time, I think that’s the most rewarding thing. It’s almost like your kids: you see them grow up, then become men, and you’re like, “I’m proud of him.” It’s kind of the same thing with coaching.

You’re trying to help all the players. It could be off the ice. It could be on the ice. It could be technical parts of the game. It could be tactical parts of the game.

I’ve always been very curious about that myself, when I played as well. I always tried to learn who’s best at this, who’s best at that, and implement that as a player. I think I have a lot of stored information that I hope I can convey to the next generation. That’s it in a nutshell for me.

When you do go back to Ottawa, have you thought about what it will be like walking into that arena, with your banner and all the things you experienced there?

Alfredsson: The hardest one was probably when I came back to Ottawa as a player, when I played in Detroit for the one year. I remember riding in the car. Erik (Karlsson) and I went to the rink together and then went to separate dressing rooms. Just walking into the rink then, knowing that was my home — that locker room was my home for so long — that was a difficult and emotional day.

I think it won’t hit the same now as a coach in that respect. But also, being back in Ottawa will bring back memories, for sure. I’m sure it will be emotional to some degree, but not the same.

Every team and city is different. What has stood out most about being behind the scenes with the Leafs and being in Toronto?

Alfredsson: I think the city itself. It’s a big city, and I’ve loved the energy of the city. As I said before, too, the passion of the people for the game. I thought I would be more incognito in the city, but they still remember my face, some of them. I love it. I do. They’re great.

I’m sure it’s going to be ups and downs for everybody in the season, but I think it’s important to be out and about.

Love the city so far. It’s been a hectic first month here, but I look forward to what’s ahead.