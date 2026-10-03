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Ahead of Saturday’s game against the Senators, head coach Jim Hiller discussed Daniel Alfredsson’s passion for coaching, his role in running the power play, the emotions of facing Ottawa, and Kirill Marchenko’s adjustment to his new team.

How has it been inserting Kirill Marchenko into your group when he joined after training camp and preseason ended and barely had time to practice with you?

Hiller: He’s had one practice with us now because we had that one yesterday. I think that just helped him be comfortable.

It’s a whirlwind when you come in and join the team; never mind when you’re going boom, boom, back-to-back. We had a chance to have a day off, catch his breath, get a little bit organized. It was a really good practice yesterday.

But again, having said all that, we really liked how he played the first two games. Lots of chances, came close, and didn’t strike, but that’ll happen here soon.

What have you enjoyed most about working with Daniel Alfredsson so far?

Hiller: Just his passion for the game. You probably don’t become the player that he was without tremendous passion for the game, and he has that in the coaching capacity as well. Just all aspects; he loves it all. It’s been fun being around him.

Alfredsson coached against Ottawa in the preseason, but what emotions do you think he’s going through not only tonight but whenever he goes back to Ottawa?

Hiller: I can only imagine. I know myself, when I left the Leafs — I left Detroit and then the Leafs — you know people. You’ve worn the crest. You’ve been part of the fight. All those kinds of things.

I imagine it’s going to be an emotional night for him. He’s a pretty calm and obviously professional guy. He’ll probably keep most of that in, but I can’t imagine you wouldn’t be anything but just a little bit emotional deep down.

Sometimes elite skilled players don’t get into coaching or don’t make good coaches because so much of what they did was innate. What makes Alfie able to translate what he did on the ice to these players?

Hiller: Two things. I think, one, Alfie was a pretty unique player in that he wasn’t one of those players that was a surefire high draft pick where you know you’re going to play, you’re going to have a Hall of Fame career, or have a chance at a Hall of Fame career. He kind of came from underneath. He has a tremendous work ethic, drive, and understanding of the game, and he just kept climbing the ladder.

I think that’s one that can relate to all players, whether you’re on the fourth line or you’re the star player. He’s kind of had to go through that climb himself. I think that’s really a great strength of his.

Can you remind us of the process of filling out your staff and how Alfredsson became part of it?

Hiller: I had to find some coaches, so I interviewed some people. We asked for permission. They were good enough to give us permission to talk to him, and we had a couple of good conversations.

We’d had one interaction, him and I, for an hour. We had sat and just kind of talked generally, so we’d already had a small first meeting. We just knew each other, and he was really strong in his interview.

How big was Mats Sundin in bringing him here or convincing him to be a Leaf?

Hiller: I don’t know. You’d have to ask Mats that.

It probably wasn’t an easy decision for him. I know he did take some time and thought about it with his family and those kinds of things. But once he was all in, here he is.

I know the playing is in the past. We all know that. The coaching is the present, and he’s got a Leaf on now.

How have you and Alfredsson divided the power-play responsibilities? Does one of you have the last word?

Hiller: We try to be collaborative in everything we do. We watch each other’s meetings. We discuss things. Everybody has input, but it’s primarily Daniel’s responsibility.

When you met with him in the summer about joining your staff, what were your impressions of Alfredsson as a coach and the philosophies he discussed with you?

Hiller: First of all, let me go back to part two to this question: He’s had a long, successful career. He’s set himself up financially. He certainly doesn’t have to jump into this coaching grind and be here every morning early, and in the grind of the season. He has the financial freedom not to have to do that. It’s a personal choice, and he’s shown a commitment to that. That was really important to me, too.

That’s just the way I see it. I see a guy who’s fully committed, who didn’t need to be, and for many reasons, he just loves the game that much.

Teams have to find themselves over the first few games. How can you take advantage of a team that hasn’t played yet?

Hiller: We’re in two different situations. For us, a lot of new players. I’m glad we’ve had these couple of games under our belt. For Ottawa, maybe it’s a little bit less important because they do have a good bulk of their team back.

Personally, I’m glad we’ve had the two games just to iron out some kinks and get some guys to play with each other. We’ve kind of talked about that. But I don’t think that will prejudice or benefit either team, just based on the fact that they’re a pretty veteran team.