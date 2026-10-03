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There is plenty to get up for as the Maple Leafs host the Senators on Saturday Night Hockey (7:00 p.m. EST, Sportsnet):

It’s the first Saturday night at home of the 2026-27 season for a much-changed team still looking to break out offensively after four total goals in their first two games. Rivalry game, to boot, against the Senators in their season opener.

While the Leafs beat them in the playoffs in 2025 (as is tradition), the Leafs are a paltry 2-9 versus the Senators over the last three regular seasons.

They’ve already lost to a big division rival at home to start the season (Montreal). A 0-2 start would be pretty unappetizing in that department, especially after the Leafs struggled so badly inside their own division last season.

Head coach Jim Hiller made no bones about the importance of the game to Leafs associate coach Daniel Alfredsson: “It’s a big night, let’s be honest… I can’t imagine you wouldn’t be anything but just a little bit emotional deep down.”

Auston Matthews is looking for his first point of the season before it becomes a season-opening slump, by his standards. He has 26 goals and 52 points in 37 career games against the Senators, his most points against any one NHL team.

Sergei Bobrovsky is looking for his first win as a Leaf vs. an opponent he generally thrives against — 18-9-1, .919 save percentage with four shutouts.

Game Day Quotes

Jim Hiller on facing a Senators team in their season opener:

We’re in two different situations. For us, a lot of new players. I’m glad we’ve had these couple of games under our belt. For Ottawa, maybe it’s a little bit less important because they do have a good bulk of their team back. Personally, I’m glad we’ve had the two games just to iron out some kinks and get some guys to play with each other. We’ve kind of talked about that. But I don’t think that will prejudice or benefit either team, just based on the fact that they’re a pretty veteran team.

Daniel Alfredsson on facing his former team from behind the bench:

We got a taste of it in preseason, seeing a lot of the guys that you’ve built relationships with the last three years. It’s different — there’s no question — being on the other side. But it’s also something we all know in this league is going to happen. I’ve still got good relationships with a lot of the players and staff. Obviously, wish them the best and wish us a little bit better.

Hiller on the emotions Alfredsson might feel during tonight’s game:

I can only imagine. I know myself, when I left the Leafs — I left Detroit and then the Leafs — you know people. You’ve worn the crest. You’ve been part of the fight. All those kinds of things. I imagine it’s going to be an emotional night for him. He’s a pretty calm and obviously professional guy. He’ll probably keep most of that in, but I can’t imagine you wouldn’t be anything but just a little bit emotional deep down.

Senators head coach Travis Green on coaching against Daniel Alfredsson:

It is a nice story. First of all, I enjoyed working with Alfie for two years. He is a good friend. But I wish nothing but the best for him personally. Obviously, from a team standpoint, I wouldn’t say the same things, and they wouldn’t say that about us. He is a good coach. He’ll do well.

Green on pre-scouting the Leafs:

It is a different team. For the last few years, you’ve been used to knowing who is on the ice when you watch a game. I kind of had to double-take a lot to see who was on the ice. That’s about all I’ll say about it.

Green on whether he was surprised that former Leafs teammate Mats Sundin left Sweden to join Leafs management:

No, not really. Like a lot of people, you always envisioned him being back with the Leafs. He is a great captain for the team, a great teammate, and I loved playing with him. Any time you have good people back in the game, it is good for our league. It is good to see him back.

Green on what his team has to prove this season:

Oh man, lots. We haven’t proven anything. No team has yet this year. We have made the playoffs the past two years. We want to go further. Ultimately, we want to win a Stanley Cup.

Green on waiting until today to start the Senators’ season:

It’s been a long week, especially when you are watching other teams play games. There is nothing like playing games. Give the guys credit; they worked hard this week. Obviously, there are certain drills and certain days where we are trying to mimic game-like intensity. But there is no secret: Nothing is like playing a game. Our guys are very antsy to get going.

Jake McCabe on the team’s gelling process with so many new faces in the fold:

We were all here two or three weeks before camp even started. We got together lots and had lots of fun outings together — skated together, golfed together, you name it. I feel like we have a tight crew already. The pieces we brought in have really bought into their roles and also provide great personality for our group. A lot of veteran guys, and we obviously added a young guy in Gavin. A lot of the established guys who have been around a while bring a little spice to our room and on the ice. It’s been a great mix.

McCabe on Kirill Marchenko’s quick adjustment to Toronto:

It’s impressive, someone for whom English isn’t his first language and who has only been in one place over here in North America. You get tossed into Toronto the day before game one. It is not an easy thing to do. He seems to have a great personality. I’m trying to talk to him as much as I can. He always has a smile on his face. I texted him right away, telling him I’m sure he’s happy he is on our team now because he is a pain in the ass to play against — he is a good player who is heavy, skilled. He’s excited to be here.

Hiller on Marchenko’s acclimation:

He’s had one practice with us now because we had that one yesterday. I think that just helped him be comfortable. It’s a whirlwind when you come in and join the team; never mind when you’re going boom, boom, back-to-back. We had a chance to have a day off, catch his breath, get a little bit organized. It was a really good practice yesterday. But again, having said all that, we really liked how he played the first two games. Lots of chances, close, and didn’t strike, but that’ll happen here soon.

Darren Raddysh on his adjustment to his new team so far:

Game two was definitely a bit better. The first game was not my best. Definitely, it was a cool moment to wear the Leafs jersey. I am just trying to settle in here, play simple, and help the team out as best as I can.

Regular-season comparison Maple Leafs vs. Senators: By the Numbers Swipe the table to compare teams. Category Maple Leafs

2026–27 · 2 GP Senators

2025–26 · 82 GP Games played 2 82 Record 1–1–0 44–27–11 [9th] Points percentage .500 .604 [9th] Goals for 4 275 [8th] Goals against 4 245 [13th] Goals for / game 2.00 3.35 [8th] Goals against / game 2.00 2.99 [13th] Home record 1–1–0 23–12–6 [T-9th] Away record 0–0–0 21–15–5 [11th] 5v5 shot attempts % 45.5% 53.3% [5th] 5v5 goals for % 50.0% 52.3% [11th] 5v5 PDO 99.8 99.4 Power play 14.3% 23.9% [8th] Penalty kill 100.0% 75.8% [29th] Head-to-head (2025–26) 1–3–0 3–1–0 Leading scorers · Goals–Assists–Points Scorer #1 Easton Cowan 1–2–3 Tim Stützle 34–49–83 Scorer #2 William Nylander 2–0–2 Drake Batherson 33–38–71 Scorer #3 Morgan Rielly 0–2–2 Dylan Cozens 28–31–59

Toronto vs. Ottawa - October 3 Maple Leafs Lines Select a player name to view their card (must be on active NHL roster). Forwards Line Left Wing Centre Right Wing 1 86 Kirill Marchenko Marchenko i 34 Auston Matthews Matthews i 96 Jack Roslovic Roslovic i 2 92 Gavin McKenna McKenna i 91 John Tavares Tavares i 88 William Nylander Nylander i 3 53 Easton Cowan Cowan i 20 Nick Paul Paul i 15 Colton Sissons Sissons i 4 24 Brandon Duhaime Duhaime i 73 Teddy Blueger Blueger i 29 Bo Groulx Groulx i Scratch 19 Zack MacEwen MacEwen i Defense Pair Left Defense Right Defense 1 22 Jake McCabe McCabe i 8 Chris Tanev Tanev i 2 44 Morgan Rielly Rielly i 43 Darren Raddysh Raddysh i 3 95 Oliver Ekman-Larsson Ekman-Larsson i 28 Troy Stecher Stecher i Scratch 3 Nick Blankenburg Blankenburg i Goaltenders 72 Sergei Bobrovsky Bobrovsky i Starter 41 Anthony Stolarz Stolarz i Backup Injuries Or Other Absences Player Status 81 Dakota Joshua Joshua Week-to-week injury 11 Max Domi Domi Long-term Injury

× 34 Maple Leafs player card Auston Matthews 🇺🇸 C · Shoots: L · 6 ft 3 in · 214 lb Age: 29 · Born 1997-09-17 · San Ramon, CA, USA Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $13,250,000 Current Linemates ↗: Kirill Marchenko , Jack Roslovic 2026–27 NHL regular season 3 GP 1 G 0 A 1 PTS -1 +/- 3.3 SOG/GP 58.3% 5v5 CF% 50.0% 5v5 GF% 0.33 PTS/GP 51.2% FO% 21:29 TOI/GP 16:25 EVTOI/GP 4:44 PPTOI/GP 0:20 PKTOI/GP

× 29 Maple Leafs player card Bo Groulx 🇨🇦 C/LW · Shoots: L · 6 ft 2 in · 202 lb Age: 26 · Born 2000-02-06 · Rouen, FRA Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $812,500 Current Linemates ↗: Brandon Duhaime , Teddy Blueger 2026–27 NHL regular season 2 GP 0 G 0 A 0 PTS 0 +/- 1.0 SOG/GP 53.1% 5v5 CF% N/A 5v5 GF% 0.00 PTS/GP 66.7% FO% 8:36 TOI/GP 7:53 EVTOI/GP 0:00 PPTOI/GP 0:43 PKTOI/GP

× 24 Maple Leafs player card Brandon Duhaime 🇺🇸 LW · Shoots: L · 6 ft 2 in · 213 lb Age: 29 · Born 1997-05-22 · Coral Springs, FL, USA Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $2,600,000 Current Linemates ↗: Teddy Blueger , Bo Groulx 2026–27 NHL regular season 3 GP 0 G 0 A 0 PTS 0 +/- 0.7 SOG/GP 36.5% 5v5 CF% N/A 5v5 GF% 0.00 PTS/GP 11:11 TOI/GP 8:27 EVTOI/GP 0:00 PPTOI/GP 2:45 PKTOI/GP

× 15 Maple Leafs player card Colton Sissons 🇨🇦 C/RW · Shoots: R · 6 ft 1 in · 207 lb Age: 32 · Born 1993-11-05 · North Vancouver, BC, CAN Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $4,250,000 Current Linemates ↗: Easton Cowan , Nick Paul 2026–27 NHL regular season 3 GP 1 G 0 A 1 PTS -1 +/- 2.0 SOG/GP 61.5% 5v5 CF% 33.3% 5v5 GF% 0.33 PTS/GP 56.5% FO% 13:35 TOI/GP 10:29 EVTOI/GP 0:00 PPTOI/GP 3:06 PKTOI/GP

× 53 Maple Leafs player card Easton Cowan 🇨🇦 LW/RW · Shoots: L · 6 ft 0 in · 189 lb Age: 21 · Born 2005-05-20 · Mount Brydges, ON, CAN Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $900,000 Current Linemates ↗: Nick Paul , Colton Sissons 2026–27 NHL regular season 3 GP 1 G 2 A 3 PTS 1 +/- 1.3 SOG/GP 70.0% 5v5 CF% 66.6% 5v5 GF% 1.00 PTS/GP 13:49 TOI/GP 11:17 EVTOI/GP 2:01 PPTOI/GP 0:31 PKTOI/GP

× 92 Maple Leafs player card Gavin McKenna 🇨🇦 LW · Shoots: L · 5 ft 11 in · 164 lb Age: 18 · Born 2007-12-20 · Whitehorse, YT, CAN Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $1,075,000 Current Linemates ↗: John Tavares , William Nylander 2026–27 NHL regular season 3 GP 0 G 0 A 0 PTS -3 +/- 1.0 SOG/GP 37.8% 5v5 CF% 0.0% 5v5 GF% 0.00 PTS/GP 14:32 TOI/GP 12:06 EVTOI/GP 2:25 PPTOI/GP 0:02 PKTOI/GP

× 96 Maple Leafs player card Jack Roslovic 🇺🇸 RW · Shoots: R · 6 ft 1 in · 195 lb Age: 29 · Born 1997-01-29 · Columbus, OH, USA Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $4,000,000 Current Linemates ↗: Kirill Marchenko , Auston Matthews 2026–27 NHL regular season 3 GP 0 G 1 A 1 PTS 1 +/- 2.0 SOG/GP 59.3% 5v5 CF% 100.0% 5v5 GF% 0.33 PTS/GP 62.5% FO% 15:59 TOI/GP 13:25 EVTOI/GP 2:34 PPTOI/GP 0:00 PKTOI/GP

× 91 Maple Leafs player card John Tavares 🇨🇦 C · Shoots: L · 6 ft 1 in · 211 lb Age: 36 · Born 1990-09-20 · Mississauga, ON, CAN Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $4,389,280 Current Linemates ↗: Gavin McKenna , William Nylander 2026–27 NHL regular season 3 GP 0 G 2 A 2 PTS -2 +/- 2.7 SOG/GP 44.0% 5v5 CF% 40.0% 5v5 GF% 0.67 PTS/GP 43.2% FO% 17:12 TOI/GP 12:55 EVTOI/GP 4:16 PPTOI/GP 0:02 PKTOI/GP

× 86 Maple Leafs player card Kirill Marchenko 🇷🇺 RW/LW · Shoots: R · 6 ft 3 in · 201 lb Age: 26 · Born 2000-07-21 · Barnaul, RUS Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $3,850,000 Current Linemates ↗: Auston Matthews , Jack Roslovic 2026–27 NHL regular season 3 GP 1 G 1 A 2 PTS -1 +/- 3.0 SOG/GP 57.5% 5v5 CF% 50.0% 5v5 GF% 0.67 PTS/GP 19:17 TOI/GP 15:02 EVTOI/GP 4:15 PPTOI/GP 0:00 PKTOI/GP

× 20 Maple Leafs player card Nick Paul 🇨🇦 C/LW · Shoots: L · 6 ft 3 in · 225 lb Age: 31 · Born 1995-03-20 · Mississauga, ON, CAN Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $3,150,000 Current Linemates ↗: Easton Cowan , Colton Sissons 2026–27 NHL regular season 3 GP 0 G 1 A 1 PTS -2 +/- 1.0 SOG/GP 59.6% 5v5 CF% 25.0% 5v5 GF% 0.33 PTS/GP 44.0% FO% 16:06 TOI/GP 10:46 EVTOI/GP 2:25 PPTOI/GP 2:54 PKTOI/GP

× 73 Maple Leafs player card Teddy Blueger 🇱🇻 C · Shoots: L · 6 ft 0 in · 185 lb Age: 32 · Born 1994-08-15 · Riga, LVA Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $2,500,000 Current Linemates ↗: Brandon Duhaime , Bo Groulx 2026–27 NHL regular season 3 GP 0 G 0 A 0 PTS 0 +/- 0.3 SOG/GP 37.8% 5v5 CF% N/A 5v5 GF% 0.00 PTS/GP 36.8% FO% 10:54 TOI/GP 8:09 EVTOI/GP 0:00 PPTOI/GP 2:45 PKTOI/GP

× 88 Maple Leafs player card William Nylander 🇸🇪 RW · Shoots: R · 6 ft 0 in · 200 lb Age: 30 · Born 1996-05-01 · Calgary, AB, CAN Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $11,500,000 Current Linemates ↗: Gavin McKenna , John Tavares 2026–27 NHL regular season 3 GP 2 G 1 A 3 PTS -2 +/- 2.7 SOG/GP 42.3% 5v5 CF% 42.8% 5v5 GF% 1.00 PTS/GP 25.0% FO% 19:16 TOI/GP 14:40 EVTOI/GP 4:11 PPTOI/GP 0:25 PKTOI/GP

× 19 Maple Leafs player card Zack MacEwen 🇨🇦 RW · Shoots: R · 6 ft 4 in · 226 lb Age: 30 · Born 1996-07-08 · Charlottetown, PE, CAN Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $875,000 Current Linemates ↗: N/A 2026–27 NHL regular season 1 GP 0 G 0 A 0 PTS 0 +/- 0.0 SOG/GP 0.0% 5v5 CF% N/A 5v5 GF% 0.00 PTS/GP 5:25 TOI/GP 5:25 EVTOI/GP 0:00 PPTOI/GP 0:00 PKTOI/GP

× 8 Maple Leafs player card Chris Tanev 🇨🇦 D · Shoots: R · 6 ft 3 in · 199 lb Age: 36 · Born 1989-12-20 · Toronto, ON, CAN Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $4,500,000 Current Partner ↗: Jake McCabe 2026–27 NHL regular season 3 GP 0 G 0 A 0 PTS 0 +/- 0.3 SOG/GP 40.5% 5v5 CF% N/A 5v5 GF% 0.00 PTS/GP 18:55 TOI/GP 15:05 EVTOI/GP 0:04 PPTOI/GP 3:47 PKTOI/GP

× 43 Maple Leafs player card Darren Raddysh 🇨🇦 D · Shoots: R · 6 ft 1 in · 204 lb Age: 30 · Born 1996-02-28 · Toronto, ON, CAN Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $8,500,000 Current Partner ↗: Morgan Rielly 2026–27 NHL regular season 3 GP 0 G 1 A 1 PTS -3 +/- 3.0 SOG/GP 59.0% 5v5 CF% 33.3% 5v5 GF% 0.33 PTS/GP 22:23 TOI/GP 17:32 EVTOI/GP 4:45 PPTOI/GP 0:05 PKTOI/GP

× 22 Maple Leafs player card Jake McCabe 🇺🇸 D · Shoots: L · 6 ft 1 in · 205 lb Age: 32 · Born 1993-10-12 · Eau Claire, WI, USA Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $4,513,102 Current Partner ↗: Chris Tanev 2026–27 NHL regular season 3 GP 0 G 0 A 0 PTS 0 +/- 1.0 SOG/GP 46.2% 5v5 CF% N/A 5v5 GF% 0.00 PTS/GP 16:34 TOI/GP 13:10 EVTOI/GP 0:10 PPTOI/GP 3:14 PKTOI/GP

× 44 Maple Leafs player card Morgan Rielly 🇨🇦 D · Shoots: L · 6 ft 1 in · 224 lb Age: 32 · Born 1994-03-09 · Vancouver, BC, CAN Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $7,500,000 Current Partner ↗: Darren Raddysh 2026–27 NHL regular season 3 GP 0 G 3 A 3 PTS -2 +/- 1.0 SOG/GP 53.6% 5v5 CF% 33.3% 5v5 GF% 1.00 PTS/GP 19:54 TOI/GP 17:01 EVTOI/GP 2:01 PPTOI/GP 0:52 PKTOI/GP

× 3 Maple Leafs player card Nick Blankenburg 🇺🇸 D · Shoots: R · 5 ft 9 in · 179 lb Age: 28 · Born 1998-05-12 · Washington, MI, USA Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $1,400,000 Current Partner ↗: N/A 2026–27 NHL regular season No NHL regular-season stats recorded for 2026–27.

× 95 Maple Leafs player card Oliver Ekman-Larsson 🇸🇪 D · Shoots: L · 6 ft 2 in · 191 lb Age: 35 · Born 1991-07-17 · Karlskrona, SWE Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $3,500,000 Current Partner ↗: Troy Stecher 2026–27 NHL regular season 3 GP 0 G 0 A 0 PTS 0 +/- 1.0 SOG/GP 55.1% 5v5 CF% 50.0% 5v5 GF% 0.00 PTS/GP 16:55 TOI/GP 14:27 EVTOI/GP 0:01 PPTOI/GP 2:27 PKTOI/GP

× 28 Maple Leafs player card Troy Stecher 🇨🇦 D · Shoots: R · 5 ft 11 in · 184 lb Age: 32 · Born 1994-04-07 · Richmond, BC, CAN Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $1,350,000 Current Partner ↗: Oliver Ekman-Larsson 2026–27 NHL regular season 3 GP 0 G 0 A 0 PTS 0 +/- 0.7 SOG/GP 46.1% 5v5 CF% 50.0% 5v5 GF% 0.00 PTS/GP 17:47 TOI/GP 14:49 EVTOI/GP 0:01 PPTOI/GP 2:56 PKTOI/GP

× 41 Maple Leafs player card Anthony Stolarz 🇺🇸 G · Catches: L · 6 ft 6 in · 248 lb Age: 32 · Born 1994-01-20 · Edison, NJ, USA Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $3,750,000 2026–27 NHL regular season 1 GP 1 W 0 L 0 OT/SOL 1.03 GAA .963 SV%

× 72 Maple Leafs player card Sergei Bobrovsky 🇷🇺 G · Catches: L · 6 ft 2 in · 187 lb Age: 38 · Born 1988-09-20 · Novokuznetsk, RUS Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $7,000,000 2026–27 NHL regular season 2 GP 0 W 2 L 0 OT/SOL 3.06 GAA .887 SV%