There is plenty to get up for as the Maple Leafs host the Senators on Saturday Night Hockey (7:00 p.m. EST, Sportsnet):

  • It’s the first Saturday night at home of the 2026-27 season for a much-changed team still looking to break out offensively after four total goals in their first two games. Rivalry game, to boot, against the Senators in their season opener.
  • While the Leafs beat them in the playoffs in 2025 (as is tradition), the Leafs are a paltry 2-9 versus the Senators over the last three regular seasons.
  • They’ve already lost to a big division rival at home to start the season (Montreal). A 0-2 start would be pretty unappetizing in that department, especially after the Leafs struggled so badly inside their own division last season.
  • Head coach Jim Hiller made no bones about the importance of the game to Leafs associate coach Daniel Alfredsson: “It’s a big night, let’s be honest… I can’t imagine you wouldn’t be anything but just a little bit emotional deep down.”
  • Auston Matthews is looking for his first point of the season before it becomes a season-opening slump, by his standards. He has 26 goals and 52 points in 37 career games against the Senators, his most points against any one NHL team.
  • Sergei Bobrovsky is looking for his first win as a Leaf vs. an opponent he generally thrives against — 18-9-1, .919 save percentage with four shutouts.

Game Day Quotes

Jim Hiller on facing a Senators team in their season opener: 

We’re in two different situations. For us, a lot of new players. I’m glad we’ve had these couple of games under our belt. For Ottawa, maybe it’s a little bit less important because they do have a good bulk of their team back.

Personally, I’m glad we’ve had the two games just to iron out some kinks and get some guys to play with each other. We’ve kind of talked about that. But I don’t think that will prejudice or benefit either team, just based on the fact that they’re a pretty veteran team.

Daniel Alfredsson on facing his former team from behind the bench: 

We got a taste of it in preseason, seeing a lot of the guys that you’ve built relationships with the last three years. It’s different — there’s no question — being on the other side.

But it’s also something we all know in this league is going to happen. I’ve still got good relationships with a lot of the players and staff. Obviously, wish them the best and wish us a little bit better.

Hiller on the emotions Alfredsson might feel during tonight’s game:

I can only imagine. I know myself, when I left the Leafs — I left Detroit and then the Leafs — you know people. You’ve worn the crest. You’ve been part of the fight. All those kinds of things.

I imagine it’s going to be an emotional night for him. He’s a pretty calm and obviously professional guy. He’ll probably keep most of that in, but I can’t imagine you wouldn’t be anything but just a little bit emotional deep down.

Senators head coach Travis Green on coaching against Daniel Alfredsson:

It is a nice story. First of all, I enjoyed working with Alfie for two years. He is a good friend. But I wish nothing but the best for him personally. Obviously, from a team standpoint, I wouldn’t say the same things, and they wouldn’t say that about us.

He is a good coach. He’ll do well.

Green on pre-scouting the Leafs:

It is a different team. For the last few years, you’ve been used to knowing who is on the ice when you watch a game. I kind of had to double-take a lot to see who was on the ice. That’s about all I’ll say about it.

Green on whether he was surprised that former Leafs teammate Mats Sundin left Sweden to join Leafs management: 

No, not really. Like a lot of people, you always envisioned him being back with the Leafs. He is a great captain for the team, a great teammate, and I loved playing with him. Any time you have good people back in the game, it is good for our league. It is good to see him back.

Green on what his team has to prove this season: 

Oh man, lots. We haven’t proven anything. No team has yet this year. We have made the playoffs the past two years. We want to go further. Ultimately, we want to win a Stanley Cup.

Green on waiting until today to start the Senators’ season: 

It’s been a long week, especially when you are watching other teams play games. There is nothing like playing games. Give the guys credit; they worked hard this week. Obviously, there are certain drills and certain days where we are trying to mimic game-like intensity. But there is no secret: Nothing is like playing a game. Our guys are very antsy to get going.

Jake McCabe on the team’s gelling process with so many new faces in the fold: 

We were all here two or three weeks before camp even started. We got together lots and had lots of fun outings together — skated together, golfed together, you name it. I feel like we have a tight crew already.

The pieces we brought in have really bought into their roles and also provide great personality for our group. A lot of veteran guys, and we obviously added a young guy in Gavin. A lot of the established guys who have been around a while bring a little spice to our room and on the ice. It’s been a great mix.

McCabe on Kirill Marchenko’s quick adjustment to Toronto: 

It’s impressive, someone for whom English isn’t his first language and who has only been in one place over here in North America. You get tossed into Toronto the day before game one. It is not an easy thing to do. He seems to have a great personality.

I’m trying to talk to him as much as I can. He always has a smile on his face. I texted him right away, telling him I’m sure he’s happy he is on our team now because he is a pain in the ass to play against — he is a good player who is heavy, skilled. He’s excited to be here.

Hiller on Marchenko’s acclimation: 

He’s had one practice with us now because we had that one yesterday. I think that just helped him be comfortable.

It’s a whirlwind when you come in and join the team; never mind when you’re going boom, boom, back-to-back. We had a chance to have a day off, catch his breath, get a little bit organized. It was a really good practice yesterday.

But again, having said all that, we really liked how he played the first two games. Lots of chances, close, and didn’t strike, but that’ll happen here soon.

Darren Raddysh on his adjustment to his new team so far: 

Game two was definitely a bit better. The first game was not my best. Definitely, it was a cool moment to wear the Leafs jersey. I am just trying to settle in here, play simple, and help the team out as best as I can.

Regular-season comparison

Maple Leafs vs. Senators: By the Numbers

Swipe the table to compare teams.
Category Maple Leafs
2026–27 · 2 GP		 Senators
2025–26 · 82 GP
Games played 2 82
Record 1–1–0 44–27–11 [9th]
Points percentage .500 .604 [9th]
Goals for 4 275 [8th]
Goals against 4 245 [13th]
Goals for / game 2.00 3.35 [8th]
Goals against / game 2.00 2.99 [13th]
Home record 1–1–0 23–12–6 [T-9th]
Away record 0–0–0 21–15–5 [11th]
5v5 shot attempts % 45.5% 53.3% [5th]
5v5 goals for % 50.0% 52.3% [11th]
5v5 PDO 99.8 99.4
Power play 14.3% 23.9% [8th]
Penalty kill 100.0% 75.8% [29th]
Head-to-head (2025–26) 1–3–0 3–1–0
Leading scorers · Goals–Assists–Points
Scorer #1 Easton Cowan1–2–3 Tim Stützle34–49–83
Scorer #2 William Nylander2–0–2 Drake Batherson33–38–71
Scorer #3 Morgan Rielly0–2–2 Dylan Cozens28–31–59
Toronto vs. Ottawa - October 3

Maple Leafs Lines

Select a player name to view their card (must be on active NHL roster).

Forwards

LineLeft WingCentreRight Wing
186Kirill Marchenko 34Auston Matthews 96Jack Roslovic
292Gavin McKenna 91John Tavares 88William Nylander
353Easton Cowan 20Nick Paul 15Colton Sissons
424Brandon Duhaime 73Teddy Blueger 29Bo Groulx
Scratch19Zack MacEwen

Defense

PairLeft DefenseRight Defense
122Jake McCabe 8Chris Tanev
244Morgan Rielly 43Darren Raddysh
395Oliver Ekman-Larsson 28Troy Stecher
Scratch3Nick Blankenburg

Goaltenders

72Sergei Bobrovsky Starter
41Anthony Stolarz Backup

Injuries Or Other Absences

PlayerStatus
81Dakota JoshuaWeek-to-week injury
11Max DomiLong-term Injury
34
Maple Leafs player card

Auston Matthews 🇺🇸

C · Shoots: L · 6 ft 3 in · 214 lb

Age: 29 · Born 1997-09-17 · San Ramon, CA, USA

Drafted: Loading…

2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $13,250,000

Current Linemates: ,

2026–27 NHL regular season
3GP 1G 0A 1PTS -1+/- 3.3SOG/GP
58.3%5v5 CF% 50.0%5v5 GF% 0.33PTS/GP 51.2%FO%
21:29TOI/GP16:25EVTOI/GP4:44PPTOI/GP0:20PKTOI/GP
29
Maple Leafs player card

Bo Groulx 🇨🇦

C/LW · Shoots: L · 6 ft 2 in · 202 lb

Age: 26 · Born 2000-02-06 · Rouen, FRA

Drafted: Loading…

2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $812,500

Current Linemates: ,

2026–27 NHL regular season
2GP 0G 0A 0PTS 0+/- 1.0SOG/GP
53.1%5v5 CF% N/A5v5 GF% 0.00PTS/GP 66.7%FO%
8:36TOI/GP7:53EVTOI/GP0:00PPTOI/GP0:43PKTOI/GP
24
Maple Leafs player card

Brandon Duhaime 🇺🇸

LW · Shoots: L · 6 ft 2 in · 213 lb

Age: 29 · Born 1997-05-22 · Coral Springs, FL, USA

Drafted: Loading…

2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $2,600,000

Current Linemates: ,

2026–27 NHL regular season
3GP 0G 0A 0PTS 0+/- 0.7SOG/GP
36.5%5v5 CF% N/A5v5 GF% 0.00PTS/GP
11:11TOI/GP8:27EVTOI/GP0:00PPTOI/GP2:45PKTOI/GP
15
Maple Leafs player card

Colton Sissons 🇨🇦

C/RW · Shoots: R · 6 ft 1 in · 207 lb

Age: 32 · Born 1993-11-05 · North Vancouver, BC, CAN

Drafted: Loading…

2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $4,250,000

Current Linemates: ,

2026–27 NHL regular season
3GP 1G 0A 1PTS -1+/- 2.0SOG/GP
61.5%5v5 CF% 33.3%5v5 GF% 0.33PTS/GP 56.5%FO%
13:35TOI/GP10:29EVTOI/GP0:00PPTOI/GP3:06PKTOI/GP
53
Maple Leafs player card

Easton Cowan 🇨🇦

LW/RW · Shoots: L · 6 ft 0 in · 189 lb

Age: 21 · Born 2005-05-20 · Mount Brydges, ON, CAN

Drafted: Loading…

2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $900,000

Current Linemates: ,

2026–27 NHL regular season
3GP 1G 2A 3PTS 1+/- 1.3SOG/GP
70.0%5v5 CF% 66.6%5v5 GF% 1.00PTS/GP
13:49TOI/GP11:17EVTOI/GP2:01PPTOI/GP0:31PKTOI/GP
92
Maple Leafs player card

Gavin McKenna 🇨🇦

LW · Shoots: L · 5 ft 11 in · 164 lb

Age: 18 · Born 2007-12-20 · Whitehorse, YT, CAN

Drafted: Loading…

2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $1,075,000

Current Linemates: ,

2026–27 NHL regular season
3GP 0G 0A 0PTS -3+/- 1.0SOG/GP
37.8%5v5 CF% 0.0%5v5 GF% 0.00PTS/GP
14:32TOI/GP12:06EVTOI/GP2:25PPTOI/GP0:02PKTOI/GP
96
Maple Leafs player card

Jack Roslovic 🇺🇸

RW · Shoots: R · 6 ft 1 in · 195 lb

Age: 29 · Born 1997-01-29 · Columbus, OH, USA

Drafted: Loading…

2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $4,000,000

Current Linemates: ,

2026–27 NHL regular season
3GP 0G 1A 1PTS 1+/- 2.0SOG/GP
59.3%5v5 CF% 100.0%5v5 GF% 0.33PTS/GP 62.5%FO%
15:59TOI/GP13:25EVTOI/GP2:34PPTOI/GP0:00PKTOI/GP
91
Maple Leafs player card

John Tavares 🇨🇦

C · Shoots: L · 6 ft 1 in · 211 lb

Age: 36 · Born 1990-09-20 · Mississauga, ON, CAN

Drafted: Loading…

2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $4,389,280

Current Linemates: ,

2026–27 NHL regular season
3GP 0G 2A 2PTS -2+/- 2.7SOG/GP
44.0%5v5 CF% 40.0%5v5 GF% 0.67PTS/GP 43.2%FO%
17:12TOI/GP12:55EVTOI/GP4:16PPTOI/GP0:02PKTOI/GP
86
Maple Leafs player card

Kirill Marchenko 🇷🇺

RW/LW · Shoots: R · 6 ft 3 in · 201 lb

Age: 26 · Born 2000-07-21 · Barnaul, RUS

Drafted: Loading…

2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $3,850,000

Current Linemates: ,

2026–27 NHL regular season
3GP 1G 1A 2PTS -1+/- 3.0SOG/GP
57.5%5v5 CF% 50.0%5v5 GF% 0.67PTS/GP
19:17TOI/GP15:02EVTOI/GP4:15PPTOI/GP0:00PKTOI/GP
20
Maple Leafs player card

Nick Paul 🇨🇦

C/LW · Shoots: L · 6 ft 3 in · 225 lb

Age: 31 · Born 1995-03-20 · Mississauga, ON, CAN

Drafted: Loading…

2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $3,150,000

Current Linemates: ,

2026–27 NHL regular season
3GP 0G 1A 1PTS -2+/- 1.0SOG/GP
59.6%5v5 CF% 25.0%5v5 GF% 0.33PTS/GP 44.0%FO%
16:06TOI/GP10:46EVTOI/GP2:25PPTOI/GP2:54PKTOI/GP
73
Maple Leafs player card

Teddy Blueger 🇱🇻

C · Shoots: L · 6 ft 0 in · 185 lb

Age: 32 · Born 1994-08-15 · Riga, LVA

Drafted: Loading…

2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $2,500,000

Current Linemates: ,

2026–27 NHL regular season
3GP 0G 0A 0PTS 0+/- 0.3SOG/GP
37.8%5v5 CF% N/A5v5 GF% 0.00PTS/GP 36.8%FO%
10:54TOI/GP8:09EVTOI/GP0:00PPTOI/GP2:45PKTOI/GP
88
Maple Leafs player card

William Nylander 🇸🇪

RW · Shoots: R · 6 ft 0 in · 200 lb

Age: 30 · Born 1996-05-01 · Calgary, AB, CAN

Drafted: Loading…

2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $11,500,000

Current Linemates: ,

2026–27 NHL regular season
3GP 2G 1A 3PTS -2+/- 2.7SOG/GP
42.3%5v5 CF% 42.8%5v5 GF% 1.00PTS/GP 25.0%FO%
19:16TOI/GP14:40EVTOI/GP4:11PPTOI/GP0:25PKTOI/GP
19
Maple Leafs player card

Zack MacEwen 🇨🇦

RW · Shoots: R · 6 ft 4 in · 226 lb

Age: 30 · Born 1996-07-08 · Charlottetown, PE, CAN

Drafted: Loading…

2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $875,000

Current Linemates: N/A

2026–27 NHL regular season
1GP 0G 0A 0PTS 0+/- 0.0SOG/GP
0.0%5v5 CF% N/A5v5 GF% 0.00PTS/GP
5:25TOI/GP5:25EVTOI/GP0:00PPTOI/GP0:00PKTOI/GP
8
Maple Leafs player card

Chris Tanev 🇨🇦

D · Shoots: R · 6 ft 3 in · 199 lb

Age: 36 · Born 1989-12-20 · Toronto, ON, CAN

Drafted: Loading…

2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $4,500,000

Current Partner:

2026–27 NHL regular season
3GP 0G 0A 0PTS 0+/- 0.3SOG/GP
40.5%5v5 CF% N/A5v5 GF% 0.00PTS/GP
18:55TOI/GP15:05EVTOI/GP0:04PPTOI/GP3:47PKTOI/GP
43
Maple Leafs player card

Darren Raddysh 🇨🇦

D · Shoots: R · 6 ft 1 in · 204 lb

Age: 30 · Born 1996-02-28 · Toronto, ON, CAN

Drafted: Loading…

2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $8,500,000

Current Partner:

2026–27 NHL regular season
3GP 0G 1A 1PTS -3+/- 3.0SOG/GP
59.0%5v5 CF% 33.3%5v5 GF% 0.33PTS/GP
22:23TOI/GP17:32EVTOI/GP4:45PPTOI/GP0:05PKTOI/GP
22
Maple Leafs player card

Jake McCabe 🇺🇸

D · Shoots: L · 6 ft 1 in · 205 lb

Age: 32 · Born 1993-10-12 · Eau Claire, WI, USA

Drafted: Loading…

2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $4,513,102

Current Partner:

2026–27 NHL regular season
3GP 0G 0A 0PTS 0+/- 1.0SOG/GP
46.2%5v5 CF% N/A5v5 GF% 0.00PTS/GP
16:34TOI/GP13:10EVTOI/GP0:10PPTOI/GP3:14PKTOI/GP
44
Maple Leafs player card

Morgan Rielly 🇨🇦

D · Shoots: L · 6 ft 1 in · 224 lb

Age: 32 · Born 1994-03-09 · Vancouver, BC, CAN

Drafted: Loading…

2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $7,500,000

Current Partner:

2026–27 NHL regular season
3GP 0G 3A 3PTS -2+/- 1.0SOG/GP
53.6%5v5 CF% 33.3%5v5 GF% 1.00PTS/GP
19:54TOI/GP17:01EVTOI/GP2:01PPTOI/GP0:52PKTOI/GP
3
Maple Leafs player card

Nick Blankenburg 🇺🇸

D · Shoots: R · 5 ft 9 in · 179 lb

Age: 28 · Born 1998-05-12 · Washington, MI, USA

Drafted: Loading…

2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $1,400,000

Current Partner: N/A

2026–27 NHL regular season

No NHL regular-season stats recorded for 2026–27.
95
Maple Leafs player card

Oliver Ekman-Larsson 🇸🇪

D · Shoots: L · 6 ft 2 in · 191 lb

Age: 35 · Born 1991-07-17 · Karlskrona, SWE

Drafted: Loading…

2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $3,500,000

Current Partner:

2026–27 NHL regular season
3GP 0G 0A 0PTS 0+/- 1.0SOG/GP
55.1%5v5 CF% 50.0%5v5 GF% 0.00PTS/GP
16:55TOI/GP14:27EVTOI/GP0:01PPTOI/GP2:27PKTOI/GP
28
Maple Leafs player card

Troy Stecher 🇨🇦

D · Shoots: R · 5 ft 11 in · 184 lb

Age: 32 · Born 1994-04-07 · Richmond, BC, CAN

Drafted: Loading…

2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $1,350,000

Current Partner:

2026–27 NHL regular season
3GP 0G 0A 0PTS 0+/- 0.7SOG/GP
46.1%5v5 CF% 50.0%5v5 GF% 0.00PTS/GP
17:47TOI/GP14:49EVTOI/GP0:01PPTOI/GP2:56PKTOI/GP
41
Maple Leafs player card

Anthony Stolarz 🇺🇸

G · Catches: L · 6 ft 6 in · 248 lb

Age: 32 · Born 1994-01-20 · Edison, NJ, USA

Drafted: Loading…

2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $3,750,000

2026–27 NHL regular season
1GP 1W 0L 0OT/SOL 1.03GAA .963SV%
72
Maple Leafs player card

Sergei Bobrovsky 🇷🇺

G · Catches: L · 6 ft 2 in · 187 lb

Age: 38 · Born 1988-09-20 · Novokuznetsk, RUS

Drafted: Loading…

2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $7,000,000

2026–27 NHL regular season
2GP 0W 2L 0OT/SOL 3.06GAA .887SV%
Toronto vs. Ottawa – October 3

Senators Projected Lines

Forwards

Line Left Wing Centre Right Wing
1 37Warren FoegeleFoegele 18Tim StützleStützle 19Drake BathersonBatherson
2 27William EklundEklund 24Dylan CozensCozens 20Fabian ZetterlundZetterlund
3 22Michael AmadioAmadio 12Shane PintoPinto 28Claude GirouxGiroux
4 21Nick CousinsCousins 34Stephen HallidayHalliday 42Hayden HodgsonImama

Defense

Pair Left Defense Right Defense
1 85Jake SandersonSanderson 33Nikolas MatinpaloMatinpalo
2 72Thomas ChabotChabot 10Jordan SpenceSpence
3 43Tyler KlevenKleven 26Carter YakemchukYakemchuk

Goaltenders

35Linus UllmarkUllmark Starter
30Samuel ErssonErsson Backup

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