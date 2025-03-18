Craig Berube addressed the media after the Maple Leafs’ 6-2 win over the Calgary Flames, which improved the team’s record to 40-24-3.

On the team’s performance:

The effort in the first period, with the urgency and the way we came out and shot pucks, and our attempts were way up — we were right on top of it. There was no room for them. That was a key start to the game for us. Our power play was very good tonight, and our PK did a good job. Those are big parts of the game. Our video guys did a good job on the challenge. It was taking a little longer than we thought, but they told me they were 110% sure. It took a while, though.

On Auston Matthews’ two-goal performance:

That is your leader, right? He led the way. He led the way with effort, competitiveness, and work.

"I NEED TO COACH IN THIS LEAGUE!" Matthews 25th of the Season vs Flames courtesy of @Bonsie1951 and @Jim_Ralph pic.twitter.com/jQ2BNaHKzH — Maple Leafs Hotstove (@LeafsNews) March 18, 2025

"BRILLIANCE!" Matthews 26th of the Season vs Flames courtesy of @Bonsie1951 and @Jim_Ralph pic.twitter.com/CROD7nZR2V — Maple Leafs Hotstove (@LeafsNews) March 18, 2025

On the keys to a successful night on the penalty kill:

Good pressure. That was a big part of it. The guys were really pressuring and moving their feet. We really did a good job of breaking some plays up. I thought Calgary moved the puck around well on their power play, so it wasn’t like it was easy, but I thought our pressure was strong. Woll made saves when we needed him. The PK was good tonight, and it needed to be good.

On the McMann-Domi-Robertson line:

You get a little combination of everything there. You have some real speed on the wings, right? Robby finishes, and he finished tonight. Max made some plays. The line had a hound mentality tonight. They were all skating, working, and in the face of the other team. They didn’t give them time or space. That was the key for their line tonight.

On Nick Robertson’s penalties:

We have to be more disciplined. That is the bottom line. You can’t shoot a puck after the whistle. He said he never heard a whistle, but I mean, I heard it. And you have to be aware of your stick. Can’t take those penalties.

On the power play’s three-for-three game:

The biggest key for me were the resets at the top — not forcing it through the seams. It is clogged up there, but we moved it around. We were patient when moving around, and we attacked when we could and shot it. We capitalized on some plays. The resets up top were very important.

On his happiness about Auston Matthews’ goal-scoring roaring back to life tonight: