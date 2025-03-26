“I liked our start. We needed to get the lead. We came out, scored the first goal, and answered right back with a second [goal]. To get the win is huge. Hopefully, we can build off of that moving forward.” – John Gruden

The ramifications of this game were significant for both teams. A regulation loss for the Toronto Marlies would have allowed Cleveland, Syracuse, and Belleville to move three points behind the Marlies with games in hand.

A fast start meant Toronto could play with the lead for a change, making a world of difference. The Marlies played with a confidence we’ve not seen in a while and could have won by a larger scoreline than 4-2.

First Period

Toronto got off to a dream start, scoring 64 seconds in.

Nick Abruzzese was first to the puck at the Marlies‘ blue line to chip it by a pinching defenseman and send Logan Shaw away down the right flank. Alex Steeves’ hustle created the 2v1, and the AHL’s leading scorer found the net on a perfect feed from Toronto’s captain.

Frustratingly, the Marlies‘ lead lasted little more than a minute.

During 4v4 action, Xavier Bourgault’s low shot from the right circle off the rush wasn’t threatening, but Matt Murray’s big rebound off his right pad landed on the tape of Jorian Donovan, who scored at the back post.

Toronto’s response was quick, as they retook the lead two minutes later. Of all the ways for Brandon Baddock to ingratiate himself with new teammates, scoring a highlight-reel goal wouldn’t have been the most probable route, but he pulled it off.

Reese Johnson took a hit to make a play in the defensive zone, clearing the puck down the right wing. Baddock corralled possession and found himself one-on-one against Djibril Touré. After holding off the Belleville defenseman with his left arm, Baddock drove inside and cut across the net. The finish matched the build-up as he elevated his shot over Malcolm Subban’s pad.

While the scoring slowed, the parade to the penalty box picked up steam. The officials had an iffy weekend overall, but players like Keean Washkurak diving at the slightest contact didn’t make their job easier.

Neither team made the extra skater count as the penalty kills dominated. Matt Murray wasn’t tested after the goal until the final five minutes. The veteran netminder made sharp saves on Jan Jenik and Tristen Robins.

After getting run in the final seconds of the opening frame, Murray didn’t reappear after the first intermission. Cole Reinhardt sent Murray flying and received a five-minute major for charging.

Second Period

The Marlies didn’t capitalize on a shortened 5v3 power play, and shortly afterward, Steeves negated two minutes of the Senators’ five-minute major penalty.

Toronto got back on track with Steeves out of the box, striking during the remaining man advantage. After Shaw found Paré in the slot, Alex Nylander made no mistake on the rebound.

When Reinhardt exited the box, he immediately tangled with Johnson, and the pair dropped the gloves. The fight lasted all of two booming punches. Johnson delivered both, sending Reinhardt to the ice and back to the box.

Toronto kept Belleville at arm’s length for 12 minutes and enjoyed spells of puck domination. Roni Hirvonen and Shaw had good looks to increase the Marlies’ lead before the Senators scored against the run of play.

After the puck changed hands deep in the Senators’ zone, Toronto switched off defensively, and Xavier Bourgault found Reinhardt cheating for offense in the neutral zone. Asleep at the wheel initially, Niemelä could not close him down before Reinhardt scored with a snipe from the left circle.

The Marlies attempted to right that wrong, but more good chances went to waste as puck luck wasn’t on their side. Quillan, Baddock, and Paré were all frustrated around the net late in the middle frame.

Third Period

Toronto produced an almost perfect third-period performance. Hildeby stepped up to the plate with three quality saves on Reinhardt, Robins, and Bourgault. Belleville also struck the crossbar; otherwise, it was an easy 20 minutes for the netminder.

The Marlies would have made life easier for themselves had they taken one of the many quality scoring chances they generated. Quillan (x2) and Zach Solow didn’t capitalize from close range during an early power play.

Seconds after the man advantage expired, Dakota Mermis delivered a perfect backdoor feed to pick out Barbolini. Subban produced a flashing glove save to rob the Toronto forward, who will feel he should have scored. John Gruden opted for a coach’s challenge, and the replay showed Subban’s glove on the goal line, but it was inconclusive with no sight of the puck.

With eight minutes remaining, Toronto hit the iron twice in 45 seconds. Nylander rattled a shot against the outside of the post on a chance he should’ve buried. Quillan then led a 2v1 rush alongside Hirvonen, who struck the post with just Subban to beat.

Toronto finally secured the victory with a nicely worked goal with 1:09 remaining. Steeves produced a deft tip on a breakout pass from Mermis to spring Shaw. Toronto’s captain has been shy to shoot this season, but he selected the correct option and shot for a rebound low to Subban’s left. The rebound fell into Quillan’s wheelhouse, and the rookie finished it off to cue the wild celebrations.

The players knew this was a must-win game, and the Marlies’ relief/joy was palpable.

Post Game Notes

My sincere apologies for the lateness of this recap

– The Marlies are now 17-3-2 when scoring first. They went 1-for-5 on the power play and 3-for-3 on the penalty kill. Through nine games, the penalty kill is 31-for-33 against Belleville (93.9%).

– The acquisition of Brandon Baddock on AHL trade deadline day is panning out well so far. The Alberta native positively impacted both games against Belleville and richly deserved his first goal. The word is that Kyle Clifford‘s season is in doubt (unconfirmed), and Baddock can fill his role in terms of physicality and enforcer presence if required. Like Clifford, Baddock is effective on the forecheck and driving the net.

“[Baddock] skated well for a big guy, and it was quite the goal to drive wide and use his body,” said Gruden. “It was a big boost for us.”

– I’ve been critical of Alex Nylander in recent outings. Credit to him for stepping up his performance in this game. He recorded his 20th goal of the season and was far better on both sides of the puck.

– It’s been a lean season for Logan Shaw offensively. Shaw must have felt he wasn’t pulling his weight, with just three assists in the previous 13 games. Shaw’s three assists in this game were all integral to the goals, and the captain should leave this victory feeling much better about his game.

– After three games without a point, Alex Steeves responded with a two-point haul (1G/1A).

– Jacob Quillan reached goal #15 and point #30 in game #56 as the rookie forward’s good form continues after the trade deadline. He has six goals (eight points) in the last nine games and could easily have more with better puck luck.

– Injury updates:

Matt Benning : Upper Body (week-to-week)

Reese Johnson : Lower Body (week-to-week)

Mikko Kokkonen : Lower Body (week-to-week)

Cade Webber : Lower Body (day-to-day)

There was no update on the status of Clifford or Murray

– Saturday’s lineup:

Forwards

Abruzzese – Shaw – Steeves

Hirvonen – Quillan – Nylander

Barbolini – Blandisi – Johnson

Baddock – Paré – Solow

Defensemen

Mermis – Villeneuve

Rifai – Niemelä

Miller – Mattinen

Goaltenders

Murray

Hildeby

