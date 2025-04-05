“[The start to the game] was disappointing, for sure. We knew it was going to be a tough challenge for us, but you just can’t make those types of mistakes and expect to come back when they’re a stingy defensive team.” – John Gruden

This recap will be short and sweet because I feel like a broken record writing these recaps this season. The Marlies keep spotting the opposition early leads and chasing the game. At this time of the season, there is no coming back from it against playoff-calibre opponents.

First Period

It took Syracuse 31 seconds to get on the board. It was embarrassingly easy for the Crunch, as the Marlies had the numbers in place but applied little pressure on Conor Sheary and left Conor Geekie alone in the slot.

Syracuse was up 2-0 inside four minutes. Jacob Quillan lost a battle deep along the right boards, and Steven Santini threw the puck toward the net. Joel Teasdale’s tipped effort was blocked, but Toronto didn’t pick up Anthony Angello alone in the slot, where he picked his spot over the shoulder of Dennis Hildeby.

Desperate to spark the team, John Gruden switched out Hildeby in favour of Artur Akhtyamov. Brandon Baddock also dropped the gloves with Roman Schmidt 60 seconds later. The Toronto man took the decision on points with a few decisive blows. It was just about the only battle Toronto won all night.

The Marlies were fortunate not to be down by three with seven minutes played. A series of lost battles down low resulted in a slot chance for Derrick Pouliot, but his effort struck the crossbar.

The Marlies did not respond in the first period, not even when handed two power plays. All Toronto mustered was a one-time shot from Logan Shaw, which Ryan Fanti saw all the way and comfortably stopped.

Second Period

The only sign of life from Toronto arrived in a 30-second burst around the five-minute mark of the middle frame. William Villeneuve was the architect, creating a slot chance for Joseph Blandisi off the rush, but the veteran forward could not find the finish.

Matthew Barbolini had a partial breakaway on the next shift but got in too tight on Fanti, who smothered the shot.

Syracuse wrapped up victory with goals on either side of the midway mark. After a shorthanded rush for the Marlies, Geekie scored from the top of the circle on a rush play on the power play — a goal that Akhtyamov really should’ve stopped.

In a rough night for John Prokop, his turnover at the Marlies’ blue line led to the fourth Syracuse goal. Three passes later, Finley fired home from the heart of the slot.

Third Period

This game was in easy mode for Syracuse in the first five minutes of the final frame. Akhtyamov made three excellent saves on Joel Teasdale and Finley (x2) as the Crunch threatened to run up the score.

A long-range effort from Cade Webber broke Fanti’s shutout bid, but the muted celebration told its own story. In the 13 minutes remaining, Toronto didn’t make an impact or send a message for tomorrow’s rematch. Syracuse held off Toronto like an older brother keeping a younger sibling at arm’s length.

Logan Shaw ripped a shot off the post with 80 seconds left, but a goal there only would’ve flattered the Marlies.

Post Game Notes

– All forward lines and defense pairings were switched up as John Gruden desperately searches for answers. Ryan Tverberg‘s omission was glaring because he was one of Toronto’s better performers against Utica. The benching of Alex Nylander (if healthy) is significant, but the ideal time to send a message was probably a while ago, not in the season’s final two weeks.

– John Prokop struggled a little against Utica and was clearly outmatched in this game. Bearing top-pair responsibilities, albeit alongside a veteran partner, is a big ask for someone so inexperienced.

– Luke Haymes was one of the more engaged players and had some promising moments offensively without success. While that’s a great thing for the rookie, it should be the veterans driving the bus, not the rookies attempting to spark the team.

– It’s been a tough season for Dennis Hildeby, with the call-ups and lack of game action for extended stretches. I felt for the goaltender in this one, as his team bailed on him early. I’d venture to guess he will start on Saturday afternoon against the same opponent.

– A first professional goal for Cade Webber came in tough circumstances, but he owns a decent shot and should use it more.

– Friday’s lineup:

Forwards

Abruzzese – Shaw – Blandisi

Mastrosimone – Quillan – Steeves

Hirvonen – Haymes – Solow

Baddock – Paré – Barbolini

Defensemen

Prokop – Benning

Mermis – Villeneuve

Webber – Rifai

Goaltenders

Hildeby

Akhtyamov

