Head coach Craig Berube addressed the media after the Maple Leafs’ 4-3 win over the Panthers in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference semifinal playoff series.

On the track-meet nature of the game:

It was a little back-and-forth, for sure — probably a little too much at times. With the way they play, they’re quick and do things quickly. They don’t give you room. If things don’t get behind them, they are going the other way. It works the other way, too. We have done a good job of that so far.

On the team falling under siege early in the third period and conceding the tying goal:

I thought our game was actually really good in the third period. Maybe early on in the first five minutes, we were letting them come at us too much. We didn’t break the puck out very well, but after that, I thought it was pretty good. With the goalie out, they’re chucking everything at the net. That is the way they play. The guys did a good job of competing, battling, blocking shots, and all of the things that we need to do to be successful.

On Max Pacioretty’s ability to reinvent himself in a new role late in his career:

It goes back to his injuries and the effort and commitment he put into getting healthy. It is showing now. He is very dedicated in that aspect. He didn’t want to go out that way. He fought his way back. Now, he is doing a great job for us in a lot of areas of the game — not just the scoring. He has played a pivotal role with the physicality and the heavy style of play we want to play. He has been a good fit.

On Joseph Woll’s first start of the postseason:

Very calm and cool in the net. He made saves. Pucks were coming to the net all the time against Florida. He was on his toes. He was fighting through traffic and making the saves that were needed. Very impressed by him tonight.

On Mitch Marner becoming a father, celebrating his birthday, and scoring the game-winning goal this week:

A lot of good stuff is happening in his life. It was a huge goal tonight. Mitch is a great player. He is a very intelligent player. He plays extremely well on both sides of the puck. He touches all areas of the game for you. He does have the ability to make something happen when it counts. There was the 4 Nations play to McDavid, and tonight, he scored the big goal. That is what we need out of these guys.

On what he’s learned about William Nylander as Nylander has elevated throughout the playoffs:

I just leave him alone. Haha. Nothing gets to him. He doesn’t feel pressure. I could be wrong, but this is what I see. There is no too big a stage for this guy. He thrives on this stuff. He looks forward to it. He wants to be in all of those critical situations. When he smells something, he is there. That goal he scored is as high-end as it gets with his hands. He has great, great skill with his hands. Those are unreal hands he has, he has the ability on his skates with his cut-backs and all of that. He is a high-end player. He really is. I don’t think he feels pressure or anything. He just plays. And he doesn’t want me to talk to him. Just leave him alone. I probably should just leave him alone.

"HOLY MACKINAW!" Nylander 6th of the Playoffs vs Panthers courtesy of @Bonsie1951 and @Jim_Ralph (5/7/25) pic.twitter.com/Fyjdjx2gz8 — Maple Leafs Hotstove (@LeafsNews) May 8, 2025

