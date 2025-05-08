Panthers head coach Paul Maurice addressed the media after a 4-3 loss to the Maple Leafs in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference semifinal playoff series.

On how much the team’s experience might help it rebound from a 2-0 hole:

You have to understand your game. We didn’t like our Game 1, but we liked our game tonight. We came out on the road and lost two one-goal games. We’ll go back home now.

On how much he leans on the leadership in the room in this situation:

You have to know your game. We talk about it an awful lot. There was a lot of stuff we liked about our game that we think we can improve on and do more with. We’ll take a look at it, and we’ll get better.

On whether the effects of the sheer amount of hockey the team has played in the last three years are creeping into its game:

We haven’t used that (excuse). Today was the seventh game in about three weeks. That is half of the schedule that we’re used to playing coming into the playoffs. That is not an issue for us.

On the high number of odd-man rushes against his team in this series so far:

I thought we were late in the first game on some of those, but we had control of the puck on both of them. On that transition, that is where you would like to be able to hang onto it a little bit more, perhaps.

On Sergei Bobrovsky’s performance in the series so far:

I didn’t love his first game. Up until the fourth one, I don’t look at him for any of the first three. We didn’t give up a tremendous amount tonight, but the danger on the rush is significant. The goalie is going to be fine.

On the strong play of his third line (Luostarinen — Lundell — Marchand):

I don’t really view them as a third line based on their production. They have been good since they’ve been together, and I think they are still getting better and growing. There is a lot we can do with that line playing as well as it is.

On the performance of Matthew Samosekvich, who moved up to the second line:

He did what we needed him to do. He brought in some speed. After Rodrigues’ embellishment, we had to move him down to the fourth. He had a great chance. It was a great save. That is what you are looking for. I thought he had some good speed in his game. That is a real positive for him.

On Matthew Tkachuk’s performance in the series so far, as he plays through an apparent injury:

I thought he was good tonight. He was generating. This was the best game he has played, for me. I’ve liked his game.

On whether he received an explanation for the Rodrigues embellishment penalty: