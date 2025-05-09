Ahead of Game 3, head coach Craig Berube discussed the challenge he is expecting from the Panthers on the road, the team avoiding the extracurricular activities after whistles in the series, Matthew Knies’ work at the front of the net, and Chris Tanev’s infectious shot-blocking commitment.

Morning Skate Lines – Game 3

#Leafs lines during morning skate May 9/25 Knies-Matthews-Marner

Pacioretty-Tavares-Nylander

McMann-Domi-Holmberg

Lorentz-Laughton-Jarnkrok

Extra: Robertson, Kampf Rielly-Carlo

McCabe-Tanev

Benoit-OEL

Mermis-Myers Woll

Murray

What kind of game are you expecting from the Panthers as they return home down 2-0?

Berube: A lot of the same that we’ve seen already. We know how they play. I don’t think they are going to change a whole lot. They’re going to be at home, so it is a bit of a different animal, but we expect a lot of the same.

Your team has stayed out of the activities after the whistle. How difficult is that in the moment? How much of it have you harped on?

Berube: We harp on it a lot, and it is difficult. It can be difficult, but it is fairly ingrained in our heads. Anything can happen, but we have to keep harping on it. I believe it is really important to play hard between the whistles. The stuff after the whistle really doesn’t accomplish a whole lot, in my opinion.

Chris Tanev is right near the top of the league in shot blocking this postseason. What kind of impact does a player like him make specifically at playoff time?

Berube: It is huge. Our team has really fed off of that side of what he brings to the table night in and night out throughout the year. All of our defensemen have done a really good job of blocking shots and being strong at the net front.

He is someone we brought in here who has made a living out of that. It has really rubbed off on our team, in my opinion. Highly important.

Brad Marchand likes to talk on the ice. Scott Laughton was saying he likes it, too. Do you mind that from Laughton, or do you prefer that he stay away from engaging with Marchand verbally?

Berube: I don’t really care. It is just talk.

What do you like about the way Matthew Knies is handling the net-front role?

Berube: It is going off the whole year with him, right? He has made his living there this year. He is doing a great job of it still. On the game-winning goal, he is right to the net front right away, taking away the eyes of the goalie.

He has done an excellent job of it, and we have to continue to do it with Bob in the net. We have to get to the paint on this case.

The way the team plays, with the shot blocking and physical play, demands a lot of your players. What do you tell them to do in between games? How do you instruct them to gear up, so they can keep doing it?

Berube: Rest is important. We know that. The day in between games is the time to get away from it a little bit and rest. I don’t think you need to wrap your head around the game on a day off. It is good to get away and get emotionally, physically, and mentally ready again.

We try to stress, “Good job tonight. It is over with. Get away from it for a day, and rest up.” We are back at it again, and we need it tonight.