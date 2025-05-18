Ahead of Game 7, head coach Craig Berube discussed Matthew Knies’ status, his message to the team ahead of puck drop, and his confidence in the group’s ability to come through in a huge moment.

Morning Skate Lines – Game 7

Leafs lines at skate Knies – Matthews – Marner

Holmberg – Tavares -Nylander

Lorentz – Laughton – Jarnkrok

McMann – Domi – Pacioretty

Kampf, Robertson McCabe – Tanev

Rielly – Carlo

Benoit – Ekman-Larsson

Myers, Hakanpää Woll

Murray

Hildeby Game 7 tonight@TSN_Sports — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) May 18, 2025

How did Matthew Knies look this morning? What is his outlook for tonight?

Berube: He’s good to go.

Do you anticipate being able to use Knies as you normally would, or will you have to manage his minutes?

Berube: I anticipate using him.

What is the worst injury you’ve played through as a player, just to make sure you could be out there for the team at less than 100%?

Berube: Probably between my ears. I can’t really remember.

At this time of year, everybody is banged up. You play through a lot of… You’re not injured because you are playing. You are banged up. You are hurt. There is a lot of that on a lot of teams and with a lot of players. At this time of year, you play through it, right? It is too important not to.

What could the home-ice advantage do for the team tonight?

Berube: I think there is excitement for our group playing at home in front of our crowd. It is a passionate crowd, a passionate fan base, and a passionate city. But don’t get caught up in it. Do what you did in Game 6.

We know what to expect from Florida. It is a great team over there. Simplify your game. Everybody is a little nervous. You just have to get the nerves out on the first couple of shifts and get going. Be direct, and rely on your teammates. That is what you are playing for: your teammates.

What gives you confidence that your team will put its best foot forward?

Berube: What I saw in Game 6 in Florida and in Game 6 in Ottawa — those types of games, and how we played them with patience and discipline, while simplifying with the puck and playing to our identity. It’s probably that.

When you address the team before a game like tonight’s, do you prepare something? Does it come from the heart?

Berube: You are always thinking about things and what is going to be the most important statement you can make to your team today. That is not only today. It is a lot of games. It doesn’t change a whole lot for me. It is just about getting your mind right and what to expect, understanding what each individual has to do out there every shift. That is the most important thing.

How do you think your power play has managed the pressure of the Panthers’ penalty kill?

Berube: Well, we get some looks, and we are doing the right things. It just hasn’t clicked lately. We have to continue to get pucks into that area. That is the key. They are coming with a lot of pressure, so you have to beat that pressure with shots. You have to beat their swarm when you can. It is a quick attack off of that. Those are the opportunities that present themselves with that penalty kill.

There is not a lot of practice time in the playoffs. What value do you see in a morning skate today?

Berube: I always feel it is good to go out for a quick twirl, get some anxiety out, and get the guys together. It’s good energy, and you’re just touching it a little bit. That is all. There is nothing more to it than that.

You’ve probably crossed paths with Mark Scheifele over the past few years…

Berube: Yeah, my heart goes out to him and his family. The courage he showed to play the game… He played well. It is a terrible situation. You feel for him. I understand why he played. I really do. It is a tough day for everybody there. Tough day.