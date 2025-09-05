In the latest MLHS Podcast, Nick Ashbourne and Anthony Petrielli discuss the Maple Leafs’ roster picture ahead of training camp and the fallout from the recent Mitch Marner interview.

Episode Topics

  • Reports of a potential Anthony Stolarz contract extension, Dennis Hildeby’s new deal, and the Maple Leafs‘ goaltending picture entering 2025-26 (1:00)
  • Impressions of the Maple Leafs‘ roster and depth chart ahead of training camp (20:30)
  • Max Domi’s fit as Auston Matthews’ right winger (26:30)
  • The need for Craig Berube to find another level/more creativity in 2025-26 (37:30)
  • The team’s power play without Mitch Marner (50:15)
  • The state of the blue line after an offseason of minimal turnover on defense (54:00)
  • The Mitch Marner fallout and Marner’s recent PR spin attempt/controversial interview with Mark Masters (55:10)

