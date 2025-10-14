Ahead of Tuesday’s game against Nashville, Craig Berube discussed Cayden Primeau’s readiness for his first start as a Leaf, the message to William Nylander after Monday’s loss, Nic Roy’s first three games, and the challenge against the Predators.

Morning Skate Lines – October 14

No lineup changes for the Leafs tonight, coach Craig Berube confirms Steven Lorentz (upper body) misses a second straight game @TSN_Sports — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) October 14, 2025

Cayden Primeau starts tonight, Craig Berube confirms Leafs debut tonight against Preds @TSN_Sports — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) October 14, 2025

Cayden Primeau is starting against Nashville, but how difficult was the decision, and did you consider starting Anthony Stolarz in both games of the back-to-back?

Berube: No, not really. Primeau has been practicing well and has been here. He is in a good spot. I wanted to get him in there tonight.

What has stood out about Primeau since he arrived?

Berube: Great work ethic in practice. He has looked really good in practice — very comfortable and happy to be here. All I can go off of is practice right now, and we’ve liked him in practice. His work ethic has been excellent, and he’s done a good job.

You stated last night that you need more out of William Nylander.

Berube: Yeah, we need him to score goals, right? That is what he does, but there is more to his game than that. It is not just all on Willy. As I said, our guys have to put the puck in the net, but it is not all on Willy. It is on all of the guys we depend on to score goals.

What are the conversations like with Nylander at times like this?

Berube: They’re good. He always has good feedback. He sees things that maybe I don’t see. He talks about where he is at mentally and with his puck touches. These guys need the puck in their hands and want to have the puck. Sometimes, they’re not getting it enough, so they’re not feeling like they’re into the game.

Those are the types of conversations we have most of the time. They’re good; I see his perspective and where he is coming from, which I maybe don’t see from the outside. I am not in his head. It’s about what he’s feeling, and what I am feeling and seeing. They’re good conversations; it’s really good feedback for me, and I just want him to hear me and what I think.

How much is the adjustment around puck touches attributable to all of the new faces on the team up front?

Berube: That is part of it. I tried Bobby McMann up [on the second line] for two games. I try to use Willy with other lines at times, too, which is fine.

I like a lot of the stuff that line did with Maccelli. He makes some really sneaky plays in the offensive zone. We just have to stick with it and see how it turns out. I don’t want to just break it up already. I want to try to stick with it here and get that line going.

When you move Nylander up with Matthews, is it to get him more touches or to manage Easton Cowan’s minutes?

Berube: A little bit of both. I wanted to watch Cowboy’s minutes, too, but I also thought they were good opportunities in the offensive zone. I want to try to get him out there in the offensive zone for faceoffs. There were good opportunities there.

Can you speak to Calle Jarnkrok’s journey from the start of camp to making an impact early in the season?

Berube: He missed most of the year last year, came back, and played in the playoffs, where he did a good job. Coming into camp this year, I think he knew that he probably had to fight for a job. There was competition. I think he did a great job and earned it. He worked, competed hard, and played well in the exhibition games and in the practices.

He is off to a great start, which is great for us.

Where do you stand with Nic Roy’s game? Is there another level he can get to?

Berube: I really liked his last two games a lot. In the Montreal game, about halfway through, he started to really show me his game. He has been good. He is providing some offense, but the penalty kill has been good. His faceoffs are up and down a little bit, but he is digging in more on faceoffs. We will need that right-handed centerman to win draws, especially on the PK.

He has skill, from what I see. There is more to it than just the one side of the puck. He is getting good opportunities to score and is strong on the puck. He sees the ice pretty well and makes plays; he’s made some good plays.

What are you noticing about Nashville’s strong start to the season?

Berube: They’re a good, dynamic, offensive team. They’re aggressive. Josi drives a lot of their play and is a great defenseman. He is up in the play a lot and is dangerous. They also have some good forwards — O’Reilly, Forsberg, Marchessault, Stamkos. They’ve got good players and are playing pretty well right now.

It will be a hard game, for sure, but our guys are ready for the challenge. The last game showed how we can play and need to play. That is really good, positive energy coming into tonight’s game.

How is Steven Lorentz progressing?

Berube: Good. He was a possibility to play tonight, but I decided not to.