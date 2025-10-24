Ahead of Friday’s game in Buffalo, Craig Berube discussed his expectations for the Matthews-Nylander and Tavares-Knies pairs, Easton Cowan re-entering the lineup, and Nick Robertson sitting out as a healthy scratch.

Game Day Lines – October 24

Leafs lines at practice McMann – Matthews – Nylander

Knies – Tavares – Maccelli

Joshua – Roy – Cowan

Lorentz – Domi – Jarnkrok

Blais, Robertson McCabe – Carlo

Mermis* – Ekman-Larsson

Benoit – Myers Stolarz

Primeau *Rielly absent but skated earlier@TSN_Sports pic.twitter.com/Th8VitwA52 — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) October 23, 2025

What is the key to withstanding a few key losses on defense, with Morgan Rielly and Chris Tanev out tonight?

Berube: Well, we all have to help out and simplify our game. Buffalo is a good offensive team and a good rush team with a lot of skill. We will need guys to help out in five-man units. Simplify the game.

What are you looking for from Auston Matthews and William Nylander to tell you the combination is working?

Berube: I have seen them together before. I have used them quite a bit together this year; they’ve had some good shifts. They’re two skilled players who know each other well. They know each other’s games and how they play.

I don’t know how I am going to know. They do their thing. They’re good players. Bobby McMann is playing well right now. I have liked Bobby throughout the season so far; he is skating well, he is on pucks, and he is physical. I’ve really liked his speed on that line.

They’ll be fine.

Does the same mindset apply to Matthew Knies and John Tavares, or is there something more specific you’re looking for from their line?

Berube: It’s about the territorial game with that line. That is what it is all about. JT is a guy who, when you have a territorial game in the offensive zone with him, it is where he does his work. He is so heavy on pucks and so strong. He makes little, subtle plays. He scores goals around the net area inside the slot area.

For Knies, it is about getting in there, forechecking, helping out, and being strong on pucks. Macceli’s game is getting better, in my opinion. He is starting to see the ice better and is making some plays.

That is what I am looking for from that line.

What did you like about Philippe Myers’ game last season that earned him the “next man up” spot?

Berube: He has done a good job of coming in for us in different situations last year throughout the season. He is a big, aggressive guy who gets there with his skating and long reach. He is physical and blocks shots. He is simple with the puck. It’s in and out, right? That’s his game.

Nick Robertson is sitting out tonight. You mentioned that he really popped in camp. How would you assess his first seven games of the regular season?

Berube: Missed opportunities. He has had some chances to score. It just hasn’t… He missed the shot or missed the net. I made the decision to take him out tonight, but we are playing back-to-back here.

Nick is going to be fine. He is getting those opportunities. He has to bury them. He is just missing them a little bit right now. That’s what I see with him.

What are you hoping to see from Easton Cowan in his return to the lineup?

Berube: Kind of what he did the first couple of games. He had a lot of energy. I really liked the young energy in there. He has to be managing the puck, and obviously, he is playing with two big guys who are going to be around the net and are going to be heavy. He has to make sure he does a good job with the puck and plays with energy while being responsible defensively.

Do you think it could help Cowan in this role compared to jumping into the top-line spot?

Berube: I don’t think it was difficult for him. He really liked the challenge of it. That is the type of kid that he is. I don’t know if his game really is going to change that much, whether it is playing with Auston Matthews or Nic Roy.

What have you seen from Brandon Carlo this season? Is there anything you are looking to see from him going forward?

Berube: I think he has been fine. To be honest with you, I think he has gotten some bad bounces and some things that haven’t gone right for him out there where the puck goes in the net. He has done what we have asked him to do. He defends well, is hard around the net, kills penalties, blocks shots, and does all of that stuff.

It frees up Morgan Rielly; he stays home for him, and Morgan is off to a good start.

Do you see any similarities between Shane Doan and his son, Josh Doan?

Berube: Well, they’re both power forwards, right? They’re physical players who score greasy goals and take the body. They’re pretty straightforward players, both of them.