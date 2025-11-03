Ahead of Monday’s game against Pittsburgh, Craig Berube discussed the Cowan-Tavares-Nylander line, Chris Tanev’s status, David Kampf stepping away from the Marlies, Bobby McMann not skating on a regular line in the morning skate, and Sammy Blais’ strong first two games in a Leaf sweater.

Morning Skate Lines – Nov. 3

Lines at Leafs skate Knies – Matthews – Robertson

Cowan – Tavares – Nylander

Joshua – Roy – Maccelli

Blais – Domi – Jarnkrok

Laughton, McMann, Lorentz Rielly – Carlo

Benoit – McCabe

Ekman-Larsson – Myers

Mermis Stolarz starts

Primeau

Woll Host Pens tonight@TSN_Sports — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) November 3, 2025

David Kampf is taking a break from the Marlies. What was your sense of his frustration at camp and at the end of last year?

Berube: I didn’t see frustration in camp. He came in, and there was competition at camp. He had to fight for a spot. We have too many players, and we have to make decisions.

His going down to the minors — he doesn’t feel like he wants to be down there, so that is his decision on what he does. That is not for me to answer. That is all for him and Brad (Treliving) to figure out.

I don’t have a whole lot to say on that situation.

What did you like about the combination of Easton Cowan and John Tavares on Saturday night? What could the line do with William Nylander joining it?

Berube: To me, Cowboy really did a lot with the puck. He skated well through the neutral zone with it and made plays in the offensive zone. It looked like him and JT really read off of each other well and created some good scoring opportunities. Cowan has the ability to make those little plays in tight — those five-foot plays.

Is there a difference you’re seeing in Cowan from game one until now?

Berube: Yeah, a big difference. It kind of went up and down a little bit. In the first couple of games, he is playing on emotion. It always tends to dip a little bit, but he looks like he has his energy back. I was really impressed with his last game in Philly.

What are you looking to see from Cowan on the first power-play unit?

Berube: We are not making enough plays on the power play. I know I am talking out of both ends of my mouth, but we are shooting pucks — we are top five in the league in shots on the power play — and we are not getting results. A lot of the time, you have to be able to make these plays, and he really does see those plays — going to the bumper, to the goal line, and a little of the rotation stuff. Hopefully, it can trigger something and get some better looks in tighter.

What is the latest on Chris Tanev?

Berube: He is doing fine. He is back home. He stayed overnight for precautionary reasons, but he is back here. We’ve all spoken to him. He is in a good spot.

What is the challenge for the defense going without Tanev now?

Berube: It is a challenge, for sure, because he does a lot, and we all know that. Myers is coming in, and he has done a good job when he has come in. He has been a very good defenseman for us in those situations, for the most part. We know what we are getting from him.

It is what it is. There are injuries in the game, and you have to move on. Next guy up. Let’s go.

Is Bobby McMann out of the lineup tonight? What do you want to see from him right now?

Berube: Bobby McMann is not out. I have decisions to make tonight at game time.

For me, early on, I saw the player I wanted to see. I thought he was very aggressive. He was physical. He was winning his battles and getting scoring opportunities. It has dipped a little bit.

It is about a mindset with him. He is playing a little too safely at times. He needs to play more aggressively and do what we need out of him.

What kind of impact will a few games off have on William Nylander?

Berube: Well, he feels a lot better. He was out, and he felt he could contribute in the Calgary game, which he did. He played that game, but it kind of set him back a little bit. He has had more time to rest up. He was fine, and he feels good — like he is ready to go.

What have you liked about Sammy Blais through two games?

Berube: He has done what we have asked of him and what I know of him. He is physical, and he disrupts the other team with his physicality. You’ve seen the puck skills. He has puck skills. We just have to keep him dialed in and focused.

When you hear about a team having a “good room,” what goes into it?

Berube: Camaraderie, good teammates… Being in the locker room, guys look forward to coming in, being around the rink, being around each other, and wanting to be around each other. We have that. These guys really like each other. The locker room is fine.

What have you seen from the Penguins under their new head coach, Dan Muse?

Berube: They are playing with some real spirit and energy out there. It is a different system than they’re used to, and I don’t need to get into all of that, but Crosby is playing well, Malkin is playing well, Karlsson is playing well… Their big boys are playing well.