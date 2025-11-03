William Nylander returns to the lineup as the Maple Leafs hope to build on a strong effort in Philadelphia. It will be a stiff test against an 8-3-2 Penguins team that’s gotten particularly strong starts from Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin, and Tristan Jarry/Arturs Silovs (7:30 p.m. EST, Amazon Prime).

Game Day Quotes

Erik Karlsson on William Nylander returning to the Leafs‘ lineup after his injury:

That sucks, haha. I have had the chance to play with Willy a couple of times with the national team over the years. He is a very good player and has been since he came into the league. To play in a market like this, on a team like this, with the expectations that they have, and to outperform them shows a lot to his character as a professional. As a person, I get along great with him.

Penguins head coach Dan Muse on the drivers of his team’s 8-3-2 start:

Well, the players. The credit all goes to the players. We’re getting contributions throughout the lineup. Our goaltenders have done a great job. The special teams have continued to build as time has gone on. As a group, we have found different ways to win games. Even in the games that haven’t gone our way, they’re fighting to the very end. That is where the credit needs to go to the players. We still have a lot of work to do and things we have to be better at, and we want to continue to add layers to our game, but I think the players have been working toward it on a regular basis.

Muse on the mandate from Kyle Dubas and Penguins management ahead of the season:

There is a lot of collaboration with Kyle and a lot of conversations. It’s a lot of working together to make sure we have an environment where everyone is growing a little bit each day and growing as a collective group. Because we have players who are future Hall-of-Famers — legends of the game — combined with guys who weren’t even born when these guys were first playing in the league, and everything in between, it is about making sure that, while we are growing our collective game, we are looking at each individual and making sure they’re getting what they need to continue to grow.

Muse on his fourth line featuring two former Leafs, Connor Dewar and Noel Acciari:

There is speed on that line. They grow it off of how they work. They’ve worked well off each other. A lot of their offense is created off of good defensive play. Sometimes, it is not just in the D-zone; it’s the way they get above pucks, strip pucks, and then turn it into offense. They can get going in the O-zone, possess it, and wear teams down that way. A lot of times, they can generate and create something from it. They have been playing well at both ends of the ice. All three of them are huge contributors on the penalty kill. They take a lot of pride in their role. It can be a hard job at times; they don’t get put on the ice for many offensive-zone faceoffs, and they’re typically starting in the defensive zone. To be able to set themselves up to create offense when they’re almost always starting at a bit of a disadvantage is a credit to them. They’ve been a big part of the group.

Sidney Crosby on his team’s strong start:

I think we have been going into every game with something to prove a little bit. The expectations weren’t that high for us coming in. We’ve competed hard and given ourselves a chance pretty much every night that we’ve played by competing. It takes time to work things out from the start of the year, but everyone has contributed. We have had contributions throughout the whole lineup. That’s huge.

Crosby on John Tavares reaching 500 career goals:

It’s a big number. He has been so consistent throughout his career with his passion for the game and what he puts into it. It is a lot of goals, and it shows how consistent he’s been. It is a cool milestone for him to get.

Craig Berube on the challenge presented by the Penguins under their new head coach, Dan Muse:

They are playing with some real spirit and energy out there. It is a different system than they’re used to, and I don’t need to get into all of that, but Crosby is playing well, Malkin is playing well, Karlsson is playing well… Their big boys are playing well.

Berube on what he’s looking for from Bobby McMann, who appeared to be a scratch in the morning skate:

Bobby McMann is not out. I have decisions to make tonight at game time. For me, early on, I saw the player I wanted to see. I thought he was very aggressive. He was physical. He was winning his battles and getting scoring opportunities. It has dipped a little bit. It is about a mindset with him. He is playing a little too safely at times. He needs to play more aggressively and do what we need out of him.

Easton Cowan on the opportunity to play with John Tavares and William Nylander:

John is a super smart player, and the same with Willy. I feel like we’ll be able to buzz around, make some plays, and be hard on the forecheck. I’m just looking to continue on from the last game.

Cowan on playing and living with Tavares:

What a great guy. He is teaching me so much on and off the ice. I’ve learned so much from him. He is a huge part of my hockey career so far. You see how he takes care of his body and what he does on and off the ice — how he prepares, how he cools down, how he goes about it. He’s a great professional and a great human being.

Cowan on the opportunity to play against Sidney Crosby:

Super cool. It’s a hockey legend… Played for Canada, and a Pens legend. Such a great hockey player. The stories you hear about him speak to what kind of guy he is. I’m going to enjoy it, but treat it as another game.

Cowan on a potential opportunity in the bumper spot on the top power-play unit:

Just (want to) be a good option. I just have to use my hockey sense and relax. I’ve been on the power play before. Just go out there, play, support everyone, and try to score with the man advantage.

Berube on what Cowan could bring to the top power-play unit:

We are not making enough plays on the power play. I know I am talking out of both ends of my mouth, but we are shooting pucks — we are top five in the league in shots on the power play — and we are not getting results. A lot of the time, you have to be able to make these plays, and he really does see those plays — going to the bumper, to the goal line, and a little of the rotation stuff. Hopefully, it can trigger something and get some better looks in tighter.

John Tavares on Cowan’s maturity for his age:

He is such a great kid with such a great head on his shoulders. With his approach to the season and the way he is kind of kicking things off professionally in his career, I think he has just had a great head on his shoulders and a good focus to it.

Maple Leafs vs. Penguins: Head-to-Head Stats

Toronto Maple Leafs Projected Lines*

*Bobby McMann did not skate with a regular line in the morning skate, but Craig Berube suggested he could still play.

Forwards

#23 Matthew Knies – #34 Auston Matthews – #89 Nick Robertson

#53 Easton Cowan – #91 John Tavares – #88 William Nylander

#81 Dakota Joshua – #55 Nicolas Roy – #63 Matias Maccelli

#79 Sammy Blais – #11 Max Domi – #19 Calle Jarnkrok

Defensemen

#44 Morgan Rielly – #25 Brandon Carlo

#22 Jake McCabe – #2 Simon Benoit

#95 Oliver Ekman-Larsson – #51 Philippe Myers

Goaltenders

Starter: #41 Anthony Stolarz

#30 Cayden Primeau

Extras: Bobby McMann*, Joseph Woll

Injured: Chris Tanev (IR), Steven Lorentz (day-to-day), Scott Laughton (IR, day-to-day)

Pittsburgh Penguins Projected Lines

Forwards

#11 Filip Hallander – #87 Sidney Crosby – #17 Bryan Rust

#39 Anthony Mantha – #71 Evgeni Malkin – #53 Philip Tomasino

#18 Tommy Novak – #81 Ben Kindel – #41 Ville Koivunen

#19 Connor Dewar – #46 Blake Lizotte – #55 Noel Acciari

Defensemen

#28 Parker Wotherspoon – #65 Erik Karlsson

#38 Owen Pickering – #58 Kris Letang

#5 Ryan Shea – #45 Harrison Brunicke

Goaltenders

Starter: #35 Tristan Jarry

#37 Arturs Silovs

Injured/Out: Rickard Rakell, Kevin Haynes, Joel Blomqvist, Justin Brazeau, Rutger McGroarty, Caleb Jones, Jack St. Ivany