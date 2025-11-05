It’s rare to suggest a team needs a “response” effort after a win, but it is sort of true in this case as the Maple Leafs seek a better start vs. the upstart Utah Mammoth, who are 9-4-1 and are playing tired in a back-to-back situation. The Leafs should receive a boost from the return of Scott Laughton and Steven Lorentz to their fourth line, and John Tavares’ 500-goal pre-game ceremony (7:00 p.m. EST, Sportsnet).

The big pre-game news, necessitated by the roster crunch with Scott Laughton’s activation from IR and Easton Cowan’s waiver exemption:

The #LeafsForever announce Easton Cowan has been assigned to the Toronto Marlies Scott Laughton has been activated from injured reserve — Maple Leafs News (@budsallday34) November 5, 2025

Game Day Quotes

Mammoth head coach André Tourigny on the challenge presented by the Leafs:

Toronto is a really good team off the forecheck and the rush. We need to limit their time and space in the neutral zone and apply as much pressure on them so they can’t have good puck placement to use their forecheck or have any easy entries. We have to make sure we don’t let them build speed through the neutral zone. Their forecheck will depend on it, and so will their rush. The way we play in the neutral zone will dictate a lot.

Craig Berube on the challenge presented by the Mammoth:

Their top two lines are really skilled. JJ Peterka coming over helps them. They have a good team and a pretty deep team with the way they’re set up. They’ve got skill and can make plays.

Berube on the expectations for Scott Laughton in his return:

He will be energized, for sure, and will want to get out there and do his thing. We’ll see how the game goes and how he is looking in terms of whether there is a drop-off or not. A lot of the time, when you’ve been out a long time, you have practiced, but it is not a game. It’s totally different. We’ll see how his energy looks throughout the game.

Scott Laughton on his impressions of the team’s start having watched from the press box:

It is an easy game from up top when you are watching. It’s a lot slower than down at ice level in terms of what you’re feeling and seeing. It is good to watch from up there and see everything. It has been said here that there are inconsistencies in our game throughout a full game. But we have found a way to stay afloat and keep going. That is a credit to these guys for staying on top of it. We need to play 60 minutes in your face, make it hard on teams to come out of their zone, and have some sustained zone time. You see what happens when we do that; we have a ton of success.

Laughton on his preparedness for his first game of the season:

I think the energy will be there. Obviously, the excitement is there. It takes a little bit to get back into game shape when you are out that long. You can’t replicate a game. I have been skating, but you can’t replicate those battles that you have throughout a game. There will be a little bit of rust, for sure, but you try to bring energy every shift. That’s what I’ll do: keep it simple and go from there.

André Tourigny on John Tavares’ 500-goal milestone:

I had the privilege to coach him during the World Championships. What a pro. His preparation, his effort, and his focus are elite every night. It is great to see a guy who is that talented take the same so seriously and bring it to another level. I like to see those athletes who are so committed and so successful. It’s a great story.

Berube on the opportunity to celebrate Tavares’ accomplishment:

We are all excited for him. What a great career he’s had, and the things he has accomplished are incredible. We are all pretty jacked up about it. I am extremely happy to be a part of it.

Maple Leafs vs. Mammoth: Head-to-Head Stats

Toronto Maple Leafs Projected Lines

Forwards

#23 Matthew Knies – #34 Auston Matthews – #88 William Nylander

#89 Nick Robertson – #91 John Tavares – #74 Bobby McMann

#81 Dakota Joshua – #55 Nicolas Roy – #63 Matias Maccelli

#11 Max Domi – #24 Scott Laughton – #18 Steven Lorentz

Defensemen

#36 Dakota Mermis – #44 Morgan Rielly

#2 Simon Benoit – #22 Jake McCabe

#95 Oliver Ekman-Larsson – #51 Philippe Myers

Goaltenders

Starter: #41 Anthony Stolarz

#30 Cayden Primeau

Extras: Joseph Woll

Injured: Chris Tanev (IR)

Utah Mammoth Projected Lines

Forwards

#9 Clayton Keller – #27 Barrett Hayton – #8 Nick Schmaltz

#77 JJ Peterka – #92 Logan Cooley – #11 Dylan Guenther

#67 Lawson Crouse – #22 Jack McBain – #53 Michael Carcone

#13 Brandon Tanev – #82 Kevin Stenlund – #56 Kailer Yamamoto

Defensemen

#98 Mikhail Sergachev – #26 Dmitri Simashev

#88 Nate Schmidt – #6 John Marino

#28 Ian Cole – #2 Olli Maata

Goaltenders

Starter: #41 Vitek Vanecek

#70 Karel Veljmelka

Injured/Out: Alex Kerfoot, Sean Durzi