Ahead of Saturday’s game in Montreal, Craig Berube discussed Sammy Blais entering the lineup against his hometown/former team, the boost from Joseph Woll’s return, and the challenge against the Canadiens.

“I’m really motivated. Kind of a little more of a chip on my shoulder tonight, for sure.” – Sammy Blais on facing the team that waived him last month

What are you hoping to get out of Sammy Blais as he re-enters the lineup?

Berube: Well, physicality. It is going to be a physical game, in my opinion, to a certain extent. He can come in here and disrupt them a little bit with his physicality. And he does make good puck plays.

What have you liked about your team’s game lately?

Berube: That we’re defending as a five-man unit a lot better than we have been. We have numbers around the puck, and we are breaking pucks out easier. We are not stretched out. We are connected in the zones. That’s what I see. In the neutral zone, we have done a pretty good job with our defending.

Offensively, we have done a pretty good job of creating chances. I liked our power play; it created some opportunities that didn’t go in. Managing that part in practice is our job as the coaches and the goalie coach.

How big a difference has Joseph Woll made for the team?

Berube: For sure, he has played well. We have confidence in Joe. We know Joe. Besides his saves, his puck play was really good in the last game, too, as he helped us break the puck out.

What is the right balance with Woll’s workload, after Anthony Stolarz got overworked? Are you concerned with Woll’s workload?

Berube: Not lately. Not yet. We are not there yet. Obviously, it is in the back of my mind, for sure. After tonight, we have a break until Columbus. That is good, but then it gets busy. We have to be managing his load, for sure.

In practice, it is a big part of it. We talked about it last year with Joe in practice: Do your thing, and then tone it down a bit. He can go overboard in practice. He is a hard-working guy who likes to compete in there, but it takes a lot of work.

What are you seeing from the Canadiens as they go through a rough stretch?

Berube: You have to be aware of their skill, for sure. It is a highly skilled team over there. Hutson is a dynamic player who is tough to handle. We have to do a good job on him and a good job on their skill. We have to be tight-checking, close to them, and take away their speed and skill as best as we can. They’re a good team.

Scott Laughton mentioned this is his first Leafs-Habs game in Montreal. He brings a lot of energy. How would you describe the impact he makes on this lineup?

Berube: He has that presence about him in the dressing room when he walks in. He is just a really likable guy. He brings confidence and energy in the room, on the ice, and in the games. It is great to have him back. We missed him, for sure.

Scott Laughton on his first Leafs-Habs game in Montreal

Laughton: First one! I am definitely excited. It is special. Any time you come here, even when I was in Philly, it is a special building and a special place to play. I can only imagine it is a little bit heightened on a Saturday against us. It’s special. I’m excited to get going. Even when you are walking around, you feel that energy around here. It’s a cool place to be.

Steven Lorentz: “Easiest game to get up for”

Lorentz: This is the easiest game to get up for, especially growing up in the Toronto area. It is a rivalry that has gone on forever. It is exciting to be a part of. We are both kind of going through some struggles right now, so it is going to be a good test for both sides. We have to come out hot with a lot of jump. We are expecting it to be a loud building with a lot of boos for us. We are going to use it to our advantage.

Laughton on the Habs inserting Florian Xhekaj for his NHL debut in search of added physicality