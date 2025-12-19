Craig Berube addressed the media after his team’s 4-0 loss to the Washington Capitals, which dropped the Maple Leafs’ record to 15-13-5.

On what made the Capitals such a big challenge for the team tonight:

Ourselves. We had power play opportunities. The power play was not good. It has to be a lot better. To me, they played with more passion than we did tonight. That is what it boils down to. It looked to me like they had way more urgency in their game, more passion in their game. That is the difference.

On how he explains the lack of passion in the team’s game:

Ask those guys, not me.

On his disappointment level in the performance:

Very disappointing. Disappointing, for sure.

On what needs to change on the power play:

The power play has actually been getting better, but tonight, it was God awful, in my opinion. The other unit did some good things. They had a couple of opportunities and just misfired, or it didn’t go in. They had a couple of chances. Our top unit didn’t execute, didn’t win any battles when they needed to, and just couldn’t make plays.

On whether there needs to be a more extreme solution on the power play as far as personnel changes:

Could be, yeah, for sure. It is something we’ll definitely look at.

On how he explains another slow start by his team (four shots on goal in the first period):

Well, it was all special teams, right? What was there, five power plays in the first period? Did we have three? I mean, we have to get shots. When you don’t execute, and you don’t look to shoot, and it’s just slow… I mean, I could keep going, but there is no use in doing that.

On whether he saw enough from the loaded-up top line:

No, not even close.

On whether he addressed the team after the game:

I did not talk to them after the game.

On whether he is concerned that his message isn’t getting through to the players:

No, I don’t think I am concerned about that. The message is the message. They need to take it and go with it. I am not concerned about it, no.

