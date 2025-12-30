Ahead of Tuesday’s game against New Jersey, Craig Berube discussed the latest spate of injuries decimating the Maple Leafs’ lineup.

Can you update us on all of the injuries?

Berube: Sure.

William Nylander is day-to-day still, so we will see. He is doing better, but he is still day-to-day. He is out today.

Auston Matthews will be a game-time decision (due to the injury from the blocked shot in Detroit).

Chris Tanev has a lower-body injury. It is not the same injury as before. He is getting evaluated today, so we will have a better timeline tomorrow or later today.

Dakota Joshua is still in Detroit. He took a hit or went into the boards, and it is his kidney. It’s got blood and everything. We have to see where he is at, too.

Is there a level of concern with Tanev, given that he needs to be evaluated?

Berube: Yeah, for sure, there is. But I want to wait and hear first. I don’t want to jump to conclusions and speculate what it is going to be and for how long.

Is it just a case of not feeling sorry for yourselves now?

Berube: We talked this morning. Everybody needs to step up, for sure. We might have a couple of different younger guys in there tonight, but the team game is what it’s all about for us when there are injuries like this. We don’t know if Matthews will play tonight. We need a strong team game. A team game can take care of these injuries and get you through.

Does it hurt the momentum you were building, or does it help that you have the momentum so the guys are feeling better when adversity hits?

Berube: No, it helps. The guys are feeling good. We built some momentum and got some things going in the right direction. It is what it is. You can’t feel sorry for yourself, and you can’t make excuses. We have to go out and play a strong team game tonight. We need individuals to step up and play some of their best hockey.

What have you seen from Scott Laughton that gives you confidence in him in an elevated role as needed?

Berube: He has played up in the lineup over the years in different roles. I don’t think his game needs to change, though. But he can be used more and in different situations going forward here. He has been in those before. He has played in them.

As a coach, do you find yourself excited for Jacob Quillan to see what he can do?

Berube: Yeah, for sure. I love Quillan’s energy and speed. He is a young kid, but he can come in and provide what we need tonight and going forward. He is getting close to being an NHL player and a full-time one with the ability he has. It is a good opportunity for him tonight.

How important has it been to get Matthew Knies more involved from the bumper spot on the power play?

Berube: It just wasn’t working at the net-front with him this year. He has a good shot. We kind of moved him and JT and split them up. JT spent a lot of years playing the net front and making plays in and around there. That was the reason for the switch.

