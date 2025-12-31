After Wednesday’s practice, Craig Berube discussed Nick Robertson’s growth, the team’s mood entering the new year, and the status of his many injured players.

Where have you noticed the most growth in Nick Robertson’s game this season?

Berube: I haven’t been here that long, but what I’ve seen from Nicky is more maturity and a more confident person, on and off the ice. That goes hand in hand with playing and getting more confident on the ice: you become more confident off the ice and in the room. You kind of have a little swagger to yourself. I see that swagger in him. He is a gamer.

There is even more in there, in my opinion, in that department, as far as getting involved, being physical, and having pushback. He has shown more and more. He is more confident as a player with the puck.

Everyone starts a new year with a sense of optimism. What have you seen from the group lately that leads you to believe it can get over the hump into a playoff spot?

Berube: Just the determination and the attitude we have around here. The attitude has been very good, even before Christmas. Things don’t always go your way in games, but the guys come in the next day with a positive attitude. We have to continue to do that. It is going to be a dogfight in January; we know that with all of the games on the schedule, and the division is a dogfight. I love the attitude we have right now.

What stands out about the way Joseph Woll and Dennis Hildeby work together as a tandem?

Berube: They have really good chemistry. They’re both going in there every night and giving us a chance to win a game. It has been very good. Dennis has really grown as a goalie from last year to this year, and Joseph is playing extremely well.

Is there any update on how Auston Matthews is doing after skating today? How much would it mean to get the captain back for the start of a new year?

Berube: He had a good day today, so we will go into tomorrow and see how he feels in the morning. He’ll probably go on the ice, and we’ll go from there. It’d be huge (to get him back tomorrow). It was a good day for him, I know that. Hopefully, he is in there tomorrow, and we’ll get him back.

Did William Nylander not get on the ice today?

Berube: No. We’ll see how he is tomorrow and if he can get on the ice.

Is there any update on Chris Tanev?

Berube: Tanev is going to miss some time — significant time. It’s his groin. They’re looking at things going forward here, so I am not going to speculate on what they’re going to do, but he is going to be out for a while.

Did you see what happened to Tanev?

Berube: I did see the play, in the third period (in Detroit), I guess. It was kind of a freak thing more than anything. It happened, and it is unfortunate for him. You feel for him with what he has gone through this year, and us, too. It is tough. He wants to be out there helping the team. It has been hard on him.

It is always about the next man up, but when a heart-and-soul player who is out, is it harder to recover from?

Berube: You are not going to sit here and replace that, but we have a lot of heart-and-soul guys here. In last night’s game, the guys went out and did the job and checked. Everybody stepped it up a little. We have to continue to do the same thing. He is not going to be back for a long time.

Is Brandon Carlo going to return this week?

Berube: He is close. He’ll skate again tomorrow with us, and we’ll know more if he is available for Saturday or not.

Has Dakota Joshua returned to Toronto yet?

Berube: He is spending the day in Detroit with his mom, and then he’ll be back here. He’s feeling better, but again, he’ll miss significant time.

Practice Participants – Dec. 31