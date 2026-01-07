“After that shorthanded goal, we just seemed to not be able to recover, for whatever reason. We started pressing. We are not the type of team that can press like that. That’s not how we have success, and it just got away from us. The one thing is that when things didn’t go our way, we kind of stopped playing. We let guys beat us up ice, and that stuff just shouldn’t happen.” – John Gruden

Those were candid words from the head coach after the game, more of which I’ll post later in this recap. In a short and not-so-sweet post-game interview, Gruden was clearly irritated by the manner in which his team threw in the towel after allowing a shorthanded goal just past the midway mark en route to a 6-1 loss to Lehigh.

First Period

The Marlies struggled to match Lehigh’s forecheck and work rate in the opening frame. The Phantoms should have gone ahead within 30 seconds after a bad giveaway by Bo Groulx, but Vyacheslav Peksa robbed Jacob Goucher from the slot.

Inevitably, Lehigh scored the opening goal after the Marlies were caught puck-watching while Lehigh attacked in transition. Cooper Marody was found in space down low, where, from a tight angle, he produced a nice finish into the top corner of the net.

Peksa denied Zayde Wisdom and Lane Perderson as Lehigh threatened to build a sizeable lead. A strong penalty killing effort by Toronto then halted the Phantoms’ momentum and ultimately led to a tying goal.

Toronto’s fourth line established some offensive-zone pressure, and after seizing on a pair of turnovers by the Phantoms, Marc Johnstone was credited with the final touch to tie the game at 1-1.

Second Period

The teams exchanged several high-danger chances in the opening six minutes, as the contest pivoted away from a forecheck-and-cycle game.

Peksa played his part with excellent saves on Garrett Wilson and Alexis Gendron (x2). Michael Pezetta was unlucky when his shot rebounded off the inside of the post and away to safety. Logan Shaw missed a glorious rebound chance, and on the same shift, a drive to the net resulted in another second opportunity that failed to bury. Alex Nylander generated a 2v1 thanks to a smart interception, but Borya Valis didn’t get enough on his shot. There were also wasted chances inside the house for Ryan Tverberg and Luke Haymes.

The Marlies drew consecutive penalties only to allow a shorthanded goal on the second man advantage. The turnover in the offensive zone was bad enough, but the lack of hustle afterward handed Lehigh one of the easier shorthanded goals you’ll see this season. Oliver Bonk recorded his first professional goal in a fashion he won’t forget.

There was no response from the Marlies, who meandered into the second intermission trailing 2-1.

Third Period

“I was concerned (at how the game ended) because for one of the first times, I can actually say I don’t think our guys went to the end. I hate to say the word quit, but there were some players who quit on the play. When you quit on a play, and another team is committed to doing things right, it leaves one guy open. We, unfortunately, allowed that four times in the third period, which was a big disappointment for me.” – John Gruden

After an incredibly sloppy start to the third period, the Marlies fell 3-1 behind as Karsen Dorwart scored following a defensive breakdown. Once they were down by two, this was an embarrassing spectacle to witness from the Marlies.

Gendron scored the fourth on a partial breakaway, Pederson scored the fifth on a breakaway after a giveaway, and Wilson rounded off the scoring after yet another awful defensive breakdown.

The “quit” Gruden referred to was apparent and must be addressed with a response on Wednesday against Cleveland.

Post Game Notes

– The power play continues to struggle, slipping to under 14% efficiency. At some point, different personnel options and systemic changes have to be explored. It’s the definition of madness, etc., etc. Only the Texas Stars (13) have scored fewer power-play goals than Toronto.

– Changes may be afoot with the lineup as F Ryan Kirwan and F Sam Stevens have been recalled, while F Landon Sim has been assigned to the Cincinnati Cyclones (ECHL).

– Sunday’s lineup:

Forwards

Groulx – Shaw – Lettieri

Barbolini – Haymes – Boyd

Nylander – Tverberg – Valis

Pezzetta – Johnstone – Johnson

Defensemen

Thrun – Rifai

Chadwick – Sharpe

Smith – Villeneuve

Goaltenders

Peksa

Akhtyamov

Post-Game: John Gruden

Game Highlights: Phantoms 6 vs. Marlies 1