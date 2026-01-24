Craig Berube addressed the media after his team’s 6-3 loss to the Vegas Golden Knights, which dropped the Maple Leafs’ record to 24-18-9.

On the team’s performance:

In the first period, they carried the play. They had the pace. We didn’t. They won more battles than us. They were on their toes, and we weren’t. We got behind the eight ball pretty early. We made a push in the second period and got back in the game. We had 10 or 11 minutes of that period that were really good. We played the way we wanted to start the game. In the third period, we have to be better. We have to make a bigger push than that. It is a one-goal game. I didn’t like the power play at the end. I didn’t like the play on the fifth goal at the end. We just made mistakes there. We have to have more. For me, the standard has to be better and higher. We are at home, and we are not playing consistently enough with the urgency that is needed.

On why the standard has slipped during the homestand:

I don’t have that answer for you. I wish I did. It shouldn’t. I mean, we have been a really good home team here for a long time this year. On the last road trip we went on, we came home, and we were a little bit the same way. We were kind of in-and-out of the game. We were not quite detailed. We were not playing with the urgency that was needed and the simplicity that was needed. That was something I talked to the team about after the game. We have to fix it.

On the lack of carryover from the end of the second into the third period:

That probably bothers me more than anything. We got the momentum, but it doesn’t look like we carried the momentum into the third period. That is what I am talking about. This team played last night in Boston. We have an opportunity to really put the pressure on them in the third period and carry the play for 20 minutes.

On whether the first or third period was more disappointing:

It’s both. I mean, I get starting slowly sometimes, but for me, the third period, when the game was right there for us, and we had the momentum, we had to push.

On whether “tweaks” to the team’s play are under consideration with the team still outside a playoff spot:

We’ve tweaked things throughout the year. We can’t keep changing things. It’s worked. I know it’s not working right now, but just changing things is not the way to do it. We know what works. We know what is best for the team. We just have to execute it. We just have to go and play.

On Anthony Stolarz’s return to the crease:

He was fine. He probably wants the third one back. It was a tough rebound. But I don’t think there was much he could’ve done on any of the goals. I thought he looked more comfortable and better as the game went along. That is normal. He has been out a long time.

On William Nylander’s status:

Hopefully, he will get on the ice this weekend. That is what I am hoping. We’ll see where he is at. I don’t really have an update on when he is going to play.

On Dakota Joshua’s status:

He is not even on the ice yet. He is a ways away.

Game Highlights w/ Joe Bowen: Golden Knights 6 vs. Maple Leafs 3