After Saturday’s optional practice, Craig Berube discussed his players coping with a grueling schedule ahead of the break, Scott Laughton’s ice time against Vegas, William Nylander’s status, and the number of stitches he received after his gym accident.

Why did you decide not to hold a full practice today?

Berube: We played yesterday, we practice today, we play tomorrow, we practice Monday, and we play Tuesday. That’s why.

How is the group handling the intense schedule?

Berube: I think we are handling it fine. There have been certain times in games — and not the full game — where we look like we lack some energy. But that is not an excuse. That is mental for me. You have to fight through it. I am not going to sit here and make excuses for our team. We have to grind through it. We have to grind. It is a grinding time right now. We have to grind through it.

Is it baffling day-to-day that you don’t seem to know what you are going to get from your team?

Berube: I am not sure that I don’t know what we are going to get. I don’t know if it is baffling. There are certain areas where we have talked about it, and sometimes it is baffling that we don’t do it. That is what is baffling. We make the game harder on ourselves at times when we don’t need to. That is the more baffling thing for me.

William Nylander was skating today. What is the latest on him?

Berube: He and Dakota Joshua skated today. We will see where he progresses. I haven’t talked to the trainers yet or to him after the skate. We will see how he felt. Hopefully, he can keep getting on the ice and be ready to go. I can’t give you a timeline for it yet.

What did the team do well against Colorado 10 days ago that you might be able to replicate on Sunday?

Berube: I thought we played really well defensively. If you are not checking well against that team, you are going to be on your heels most of the game. I thought we did a good job of that. We managed the puck very well against them. We talked about how we can’t be turning pucks over against that team. They counter so quickly with some of their high-end players; they come at you. Overall, it was a really good team effort. We ended up on the right side of things.

Is it a bit like playing a road game at home, in terms of the mentality?

Berube: It is the same mentality. It shouldn’t be any different, at home or on the road. We should be thinking the same way, no matter where we are playing. You’ve got to get on top of their big guys and take time and space away from them. If you don’t manage the puck, you are going to be in trouble.

Last night, Scott Laughton played under 10 minutes. What does he need to do to earn more ice time?

Berube: Well, he has been playing 14 minutes a night, for the most part. Last night, we were down in the game. I went with two lines in that second period for a little bit to get caught up. That is what happened there.

What did you think of Oliver Ekman-Larsson’s performance coming off the injury scare? He led the team in ice time.

Berube: It was great that he was able to play. He has been doing what he has been doing all year. He has given us good minutes game after game — offense, and playing good defense, too. It was great that he was able to perform last night.

How much does it help having your tandem back together with Joseph Woll and Anthony Stolarz? Does it allow you to move toward a split in the starts?

Berube: It is great. With Stolarz, we still have to get him going. He hasn’t had a lot of work yet, right? Again, it is hard because we don’t practice a whole lot, but it is great to have the combination of the two guys back playing together again.

It does [lend itself to splitting starts], but we have to see where Anthony is. It was one game.

Was there any thought given to giving Stolarz some games in the minors to get up to speed?

Berube: That’s not my call.

As a coaching staff, how do you keep the team tight in its structure without the practice time available?

Berube: It is hard. Obviously, practice time is limited with the schedule and the Olympics. You don’t have a ton of time to practice. There is video; we watch video and look at it. We look at our structure on video.

Does an early start to a game, like the 1:30 pm start tomorrow, change the preparation process?

Berube: I don’t think it changes a whole lot. We will come in like normal and get our meetings done in the morning. Obviously, it is quick. You don’t get a morning skate. It’s preparation right away. When you hit the ice, you have to be ready to go right away. I think it is important that you manage the game early, simplify early, and get your skating legs underneath you. That is really important, as well as short shifts. That will be key tomorrow.

Were you feeling any effects of your injury when you were coaching last night? What has been the reaction of people seeing you for the first time?

Berube: No, I was fine. Everybody is worried about what happened — that is normal, because it doesn’t look very good — but I am fine. It was not a smart thing I did. But it is what it is.

Did you ever look this bad after a fight in your playing days?

Berube: No. I guess I had it coming to me, eh? But you know what the best thing is? I was talking to a friend today; we played together for a number of years, and he was a very good NHL player. He did the same thing I did. I actually feel better. It put a smile on my face today. His injury was more to his teeth.

How many stitches did you get?

Berube: Close to 50, they said.