After Friday’s practice, Craig Berube discussed the vibe of the team after six straight losses, William Nylander’s return on Saturday, and inserting Marshall Rifai into the lineup.

What is the vibe of the team coming off a sixth straight loss?

Berube: I talked to the team after the game. I talked to them again this morning. We did a lot of really good things in that game. I think we gave up six chances at five-on-five. You don’t lose those games a lot of the time.

We did a lot of good things, but the one area of the game we still need to improve upon is the costly turnovers that end up in goals or cost you in general. That is the one area where we have to get it under control. But I thought our team defended well and did a lot of good things. We had tons of zone time. I thought the team was highly competitive in the game.

Are those mistakes just mental moments, or is it more than that?

Berube: I think they are mental sometimes, but it is just a mindset for me. Sometimes, we just want to be too cute, in my opinion, and we can’t be. If we go back to last year, I think we put pucks deep the second or third most in the NHL. It is a winning recipe, and it is not an easy way to play. I am not going to sit here and admit it is, but it works.

What will it mean for the team when William Nylander returns to the lineup?

Berube: It means a lot, obviously, knowing what he provides with his skill, leadership, and what he does for our team. He makes us way more dynamic, for sure, in a lot of areas.

There is a good chance he’ll be in tomorrow.

It looks like you’re going to give Marshall Rifai a look on the backend?

Berube: I’m going to give him an opportunity… Well, not an opportunity, but make a change on defense tomorrow. He will go in tomorrow.

It was unfortunate with his injury last year, but he went down and has done a good job with the Marlies. We want to get a look at him here.

What have you liked about Rifai’s game?

Berube: I like his feet and competitiveness. Those are two things that stand out to me. He has really good feet, and he is a highly competitive guy.

Have you seen a difference in Rifai from last season to this season?

Berube: Since I’ve been here from last year to this year, this guy is highly prepared. You notice the little things with some of these guys — how early they get to the rink every day, and their preparation. He is a good pro. He does all of the right things.

What is it that separates a really good minor-league pro from an NHLer?

Berube: I always thought it was competitiveness. I really believe that. Obviously, there is the talent, for sure, and you need to have the ability to play in the NHL. But I’ve seen guys in the minors over the years who have the ability to play in the NHL but don’t have the competitiveness to play in the NHL.

To play in the NHL, you have to be highly competitive. There is all of the preparation that goes into what is needed daily to play in the NHL. I am not sure everybody is cut out for it. It is a grind; you have to do a lot, and you have to prepare every day. That is the difference for me.

Are you taking Matias Maccelli off the top unit?

Berube: Yeah, Willy will go there. It gives us a right-hand shot, too, which we didn’t have. The power play has done a pretty good job without Willy, but with Willy there, we are a lot more dangerous, with a right-hander and the ability he has.

