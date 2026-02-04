Ahead of Tuesday’s game in Edmonton, Craig Berube discussed the challenge against the Oilers, the development plan for Easton Cowan, and the upcoming Olympic hockey tournament.

Will there be a large Calahoo contingent at the game tonight?

Berube: Not bad, because I am going to go home and stay with the family for a few days after. I’ll see everybody after this, which is nice for me — to see my family, my mom, my dad, and my sister. I’m looking forward to it.

What is the focus for tonight as you look to finish the road trip on a winning note?

Berube: It would be a great trip, you know? We have to be disciplined here. Their power play is lethal. A lot of their offense comes off the power play. We have to make sure we stay disciplined, skate well, and use good sticks against these guys. That will be extremely important, and checking as a five-man unit. You can’t expect one or two guys to do it; these guys are elite players.

Is there a way to game plan Connor McDavid?

Berube: I am not sure there is a game plan for him. You have to make him go through everybody as much as you can. It takes five guys out there. For me, we have to do a good job of managing the puck when he is on the ice, putting pucks into the offensive zone, going to work, and making him play down there. You can frustrate him at times.

He is going to get his opportunities, for sure. We have to keep him to the outside as much as possible and not let him get to the middle of the ice.

Do you think McDavid has reached yet another level this season?

Berube: It seems like he has, for sure. He is a pretty motivated guy right now, going into the Olympics.

What are you hoping to see from Anthony Stolarz in his return to the crease?

Berube: Playing to his strengths. He is big and calm in the net when he is really good. He just needs to control the rebounds and let the puck come to him a little bit more. He was better in the last game, and he’ll be better tonight, hopefully.

What is the plan for Easton Cowan over the break?

Berube: I don’t think it has changed even though he sat out a few games. As we talked about, he needed a little bit of a reset. I think the break will do him well. Nothing changes there.

There are young guys in the league who don’t play all the time. There are times they do, but there are times when they don’t, and they have little breaks here and there. They benefit from it.

As a coach, with three players headed to the Olympics, is there any advice you give to them before they head out?

Berube: I wish them good luck and to stay healthy. I think it is an honour for them to go play for their countries. It is a big deal. We just want them to stay healthy and do well.

I am not cheering for anybody. Stay healthy, and do well.

Are you actually not cheering for anyone?

Berube: Well, you know what I mean. I don’t want to say it publicly. I just live up the road here, so…

William Nylander seems to throw Team Sweden on his back when he puts on the jersey.

Berube: He has done that here the last couple of games, too. When he is at the level he’s playing at right now, he is hard to stop.

Playing for your country means a lot. There is a lot of pride. He wants the team to do well, and he’s doing his best.

Will you be watching more as a fan or as a coach?

Berube: More as a fan, for me. Even last year, with Four Nations, you’re watching the games, the speed, and seeing that there is no room out there. It was not chaotic — they are running systems — but with the skating, how quick and on top of people everybody is out there, and how fast it is, it is like, “Wow.” It’s another gear I see on TV, and it doesn’t even give you the real value of watching it live, especially on the bench.

Is it hard to turn the coaching part of your brain off when watching?

Berube: At times. There is stuff I’ll see and think, “They should’ve done this or that,” but that is easy from the old lounge chair.

Do you have a favourite Olympic hockey memory?

Berube: I loved the goal Crosby scored in Vancouver. That is a real memory for me, watching it at the time and seeing Sid score the goal. Other than that, I don’t recall too many of them. Obviously, there was 1980; I have obviously watched that a bunch of times. Great story.

Will you watch other winter sports besides hockey?

Berube: I will. I’ll tune in — the skiing, the bobsledding, and a number of things I’ll tune into and watch. I’ve had buddies who are into skiing and bobsledding that I’ve gotten to know.

Are there any other winter sports you would’ve liked to have tried?

Berube: I would’ve liked to have tried bobsledding. Actually, when I was in Calgary playing there, I trained with some of the bobsledders. My trainer — or the individual who became my trainer — was training those bobsledders at the time. I got to know him, and he started training me, Gary Roberts, and some of the hockey players. I got to know some of those guys. Bobsledding would’ve been pretty cool to try.

Your cut on your head is healing up fast. Taylor Hall had a similar-looking cut from a skate blade, but years later, you can’t even tell. He had some surgery on it, though. Have you done anything in that regard?

Berube: No, not really. I just left it alone, to be honest with you. I haven’t really done much. They told me just to leave it alone.

Have you worked out since then?

Berube: Yep. I’ve got to try to stay a little bit in shape.