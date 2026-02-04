It’s a “schedule loss” situation if there ever was one for the Maple Leafs against a rested Oilers team, but can they get something out of the final game before the Olympic break? (8:30 p.m. EST, Sportsnet)

Game Day Quotes

Connor McDavid on the final Leafs vs. Oilers matchup of the season:

It is always exciting. It is always a great environment. Toronto fans come out. Edmonton fans come out. The rink is always lively. It’ll be fun.

McDavid on former teammate Troy Stecher:

He is a great player. We know that. But also such a great teammate. He was kind of in and out of the lineup here, but not because he didn’t deserve to be playing. He is a great player, as I said, and never complained about anything. He just showed up every day, worked hard, and was a part of it. He was a big piece of the room. It is great to see him have success there.

McDavid on the focus for the Oilers ahead of the break:

We have to defend better. We have been giving up goals and chances. We’re making it hard on our goalies. We have to defend better.

Oilers head coach Kris Knoblauch on the Oilers’ struggles defensively:

I don’t think we need to spend much attention offensively. It has been going pretty well. We’re generating a lot of scoring chances and goals. But if we are going to have success long-term, it is about defending. It has been pretty much the story all season, getting better in that area. Maybe we need to make some adjustments over the break. We definitely need more attention to detail and more awareness. We are too willing to exchange chances, and ultimately, that’s been hurting us.

Knoblauch on the split-crowd atmosphere:

It makes for a fun environment. A lot of Toronto fans come in here and cheer for their team. There is a little bit of banter back and forth between the fans. It just creates a great atmosphere. We’d obviously like a 100% Oiler-supported game, but we understand Toronto gets a lot of fans in here. It’s a good environment.

Craig Berube on his expectations for Anthony Stolarz in the net tonight:

Play to his strengths. He is big and calm in the net when he is really good. He just needs to control the rebounds and let the puck come to him a little bit more. He was better in the last game, and he’ll be better tonight, hopefully.

Berube on the impossibility of “game planning” Connor McDavid:

I am not sure there is a game plan for him. You have to make him go through everybody as much as you can. It takes five guys out there. For me, we have to do a good job of managing the puck when he is on the ice, putting pucks into the offensive zone, going to work, and making him play down there. You can frustrate him at times. He is going to get his opportunities, for sure. We have to keep him to the outside as much as possible and not let him get to the middle of the ice.

Berube on the importance of the final game before the break:

It would be a great trip, you know? We have to be disciplined here. Their power play is lethal. A lot of their offense comes off the power play. We have to make sure we stay disciplined, skate well, and use good sticks against these guys. That will be extremely important, and checking as a five-man unit. You can’t expect one or two guys to do it; these guys are elite players.

Maple Leafs (26-21-9) vs. Oilers (28-20-8): Head-to-Head Stats

Toronto Maple Leafs Projected Lines

Forwards

#74 Bobby McMann – #34 Auston Matthews – #11 Max Domi

#63 Matias Maccelli – #91 John Tavares – #88 William Nylander

#23 Matthew Knies – #55 Nic Roy – #89 Nick Robertson

#18 Steven Lorentz – #24 Scott Laughton – #19 Calle Jarnkrok

Defensemen

#22 Jake McCabe – #25 Brandon Carlo

#95 Oliver Ekman-Larsson – #28 Troy Stecher

#2 Simon Benoit – #51 Philippe Myers

Goaltenders

Starter: #41 Anthony Stolarz

#60 Joseph Woll

Extras: Easton Cowan, Marshall Rifai

Injured: Morgan Rielly (day-to-day), Chris Tanev (LTIR), Dakota Joshua (LTIR)

Edmonton Oilers Projected Lines

Forwards

#93 Ryan Nugent-Hopkins – #97 Connor McDavid – #18 Zach Hyman

#92 Vasily Podkolzin – #29 Leon Draisaitl – #42 Kasperi Kapanen

#22 Matthew Savoie – #81 Josh Samanski – #28 Jack Roslovic

#88 Andrew Mangiapane – #13 Mattias Janmark – #10 Trent Frederic

Defensemen

#14 Mattias Ekholm – #2 Evan Bouchard

#25 Darnell Nurse – #96 Jake Walman

#24 Spencer Stastney – #49 Ty Emberson

Goaltenders

Starter: #39 Connor Ingram

#35 Tristan Jarry

Injured/Out: Adam Henrique