With most of the fan base cheering for losses at this point, the Maple Leafs will begin playing out the post-deadline string tonight against the Tampa Bay Lightning (7:00 p.m. EST, Sportsnet Ontario/CBC).

Game Day Quotes

Oliver Ekman-Larsson on the week of sitting out games and the uncertainty around the deadline, only to remain in Toronto:

It was hard, especially for me. I wanted to stay and be here. I love it here. That made it even harder. It was a relief. I’m obviously happy. Since day one, when the talk [started], it has been pretty clear what I wanted to do. I still believe in this team. I wanted to be here. It was a tough day and a weird day. I was trying to keep myself busy with the little guy. It worked pretty well.

OEL on wanting to remain in Toronto instead of chasing a Cup on a contender:

I still believe in this team and still believe we can do something special. It hasn’t gone the way we wanted it to this year. I still like the pieces we have. I still believe in it. We’re not done yet. That is the mindset going into it right now. We’ll take it one game at a time and try to get better. We still have a lot to play for, I feel like. We are all accountable for the situation we’re in. That is something we want to improve. We want to show we can play better. We want to be a good team and play like it. I think we have a lot to play for: our fans, our teammates. That is the mindset.

Craig Berube on OEL returning to the lineup:

He really stabilizes things back there for us with his two-way play and his minutes, among the other things he’s provided all year long. He’s been very good for us.

Auston Matthews on the mindset for the remaining 19 games in a lost season:

Each game, taking it one game at a time, and making sure we’re ready to compete, are having fun, are sticking together, and are putting in an effort we can be proud of at the rink. It is something we owe to one another, and we owe it to the fans who pay money to come watch us play. That is all we can ask for. I don’t think we are looking at the standings and are just folding over. It is obviously not ideal. But we are taking it one game at a time. We just have to go out there, compete, and play to win.

Matthews on his first time experiencing “playing out the string” in an NHL season:

It is not ideal. It is not fun. It is never fun losing and being in this situation. But we have to take responsibility. It is obviously on the players. You lie in the bed you made. It is tough. It is never a good time. But we can only control what is in front of us now. That is our attitude. We’re trying to get back on the right track, win some games, and get a good feeling back in the locker room, no matter what.

Matthews on his nine-game goal drought:

The opportunities have been there. I know one is going to go in, and I’ll start to get some momentum. Over the last couple of games, there have been a lot of good opportunities and chances. We’ve had the puck a lot more on the offensive side of it. It’s all good.

Berube on the message to Jacob Quillan after his game in New York:

I told him that I really liked his game last game, with the way he played and approached the game. He was really good. He just said that he can be better, like most players would say. I was just telling him I was happy with his game, how he played, how he competed, and how he skated.

Jon Cooper on deadline acquisition Corey Perry joining the Lightning today:

I thought he just stopped by for a quick skate on his way to somewhere else, haha. No, he was a big part of our runs. I don’t think it is a coincidence that he has been to five finals in six years. That doesn’t just happen. He is a catalyst for a lot of runs that he has been on. He transcends time. It is amazing what he can do. I don’t expect him to go in there and play 20 minutes a night, but I do feel we are a better team with him on our team. I am really excited to have him back. It is much more than the stuff he does on the ice. It’s on the bench. He sees things. He says things. You are always like, “I wish I had thought of that.” He is great.

Cooper on the Lightning’s nine straight years of making the playoffs without a setback:

We’ve got a great core. We have the centermen, the D, and the goalie. But there has been a little infusion of young guys who have come in. D’Astous has come in and provided some big minutes when guys got hurt. I think there was development from Carlile, Crozier, and Lilleberg on the backend. These guys came in and really helped us win. Goncalves has taken a step. Dominic James is another one I don’t think anyone was anticipating coming in. A lot of credit has to go to Julien and his staff for finding some of these younger players who have not only given us a bump but can play. That’s helped. And then you’ve got a core group led by the Kucherovs, Points, Guentzels, Hedmans, Hagels, and Cirellis. They’ve been themselves. It’s really helped us.

Cooper on the Panthers and Leafs falling to the bottom of the division:

I’ve gone through what the Panthers have gone through. Going to three straight finals is trying. It is tough. We were fortunate to continue to make the playoffs. They had some massive injuries. They’ve made a run; let’s be honest, their run has been pretty special. Sometimes the stars align for you, and sometimes, they don’t. They didn’t align for them this year. As for the Leafs, it’s probably a little bit of the same thing. They don’t have the fruits of their labour the way Florida does, so it is probably tougher to swallow for the Leafs in a way. But when there is roster change, it can affect things. I am not here every day, so I don’t know. All I know is I haven’t beaten the Leafs in I-don’t-know-how-long. I know we beat them, but I wasn’t on the bench. The Leafs are always hard for me. Literally, I haven’t beaten them in a year and a half.

Corey Perry on rejoining the Lightning:

It is kind of like I never left. A lot of old faces, and some new faces. It is still hockey. It’s the same thing. You go out and play. I am just here to help any way I can. I’m just excited.

Perry on the adrenaline of his first game back with the Lightning:

Playing in Toronto really helps. It’s the hockey mecca. I have some family that will be here tonight. It’s exciting that way.

Maple Leafs (27-25-11) vs. Lightning (38-18-4): Head-to-Head Stats

Toronto Maple Leafs Projected Lines

Forwards

#63 Matias Maccelli – #34 Auston Matthews – #88 William Nylander

#23 Matthew Knies – #91 John Tavares – #53 Easton Cowan

#81 Dakota Joshua – #11 Max Domi – #89 Nick Robertson

#18 Steven Lorentz – #26 Jacob Quillan – #19 Calle Jarnkrok

Defensemen

#44 Morgan Rielly – #25 Brandon Carlo

#22 Jake McCabe – #95 Oliver Ekman-Larsson

#2 Simon Benoit – #28 Troy Stecher

Goaltenders

Starter: #41 Anthony Stolarz

#60 Joseph Woll

Extras: Philippe Myers

Injured: Chris Tanev (LTIR)

Tampa Bay Lightning Projected Lines

Forwards

#59 Jake Guentzel – #21 Brayden Point – #86 Nikita Kucherov

#38 Brandon Hagel – #71 Anthony Cirelli – #22 Oliver Bjorkstrand

#28 Zemgus Girgensons – #37 Yanni Gourde – #29 Pontus Holmberg

#46 Scott Sabourin – #14 Conor Geekie – #10 Corey Perry

Defensemen

#90 JJ Moser – #43 Darren Raddysh

#77 Victor Hedman – #67 Declan Carlile

#27 Ryan McDonagh – #81 Erik Cernak

Goaltenders

Starter: #88 Andrei Vaislevskiy

#31 Jonas Johansson

Injured: Nick Paul, Gage Goncalves, Dominic James