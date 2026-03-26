Craig Berube addressed the media after his team’s 4-3 win over the New York Rangers, which improved the Maple Leafs’ record to 31-29-13.

On the team’s performance:

I could tell early on that we were lacking a little juice tonight — travel, a tough game in Boston, and we used up a lot of energy. I felt like we just weren’t thinking very [well] out there tonight. That happens. The guys worked and competed. Our goalie was really good. We executed on some plays and scored on a very good goalie. That is the difference in the game. Big block by [McCabe] at the end. The guys battled hard.

On Jake McCabe’s significance to the team:

A lot. If you go back to last season, what a pair he and Chris Tanev were all year in a shutdown role. It’s the sacrifice they make night in and night out, the simple things in the game — shot blocks, defending, all of that — and taking pride in it. He has been a hell of a leader for us this year and last year. We’re lucky to have him.

On Dakota Joshua’s elevated play of late:

When he came back from the injury, I thought he came out of the gate pretty well. He had some juice. He was out a long time, so it tends to drop off a bit. But he has it back now. He is moving better, is scoring some goals for us, and is being physical — the stuff we expect out of him.

On the team’s recent uptick in penalties:

I talked about it, the retaliatory penalties. We have been taking too many penalties of late, for sure, but I think the guys are pretty tuned into getting involved, sticking up for each other, and getting in there, which is good. I’ve got no problem with it. We don’t need to retaliate on some of the plays, but the guys getting in there and stepping up for each other are really important. We have everybody in there — Cowan last night, and Dakota grabbing Zadorov afterward. It goes a long way. It goes a long way with culture and team chemistry.

On Easton Cowan’s increased minutes of late:

He was really good tonight. He skated extremely well tonight on a back-to-back night, with the minutes he played. I’ve always said that he has an engine on him. He did a lot of good things tonight. You don’t always get on the scoresheet, but he was engaged in the game and did a lot of good things. He made good plays with the puck and was solid all around for me.

On Ernie Clement and George Springer, among other Blue Jays, attending the game and cheering on the Leafs:

Yeah, we had them in the room, too. It was great. I was fortunate to go to a game last year and meet some of those guys. Great guys. We are cheering them on and wishing them good luck. It is great that they come to support and hang out a little bit. Really good guys.

On whether he wants to keep the mentors around the team for the rest of the season:

Haha, we’re going to bring them on the road!

Game Highlights: Maple Leafs 4 vs. Rangers 3