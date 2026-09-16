See more MLHS in Google Add MLHS as a preferred source + Add

Captain Auston Matthews discussed his future in Toronto, his motivation after a frustrating 2025-26 season, his relationship with Gavin McKenna, reuniting with Jack Roslovic, and the changes behind the bench under Jim Hiller.

What has appealed to you about Jim Hiller’s communication style and the vision he has outlined for the team?

Matthews: I don’t think we have really gotten into the tactical stuff yet, but there is obviously some familiarity between Jim and me, John, and some of the other guys who had him here as an assistant.

It has been pretty evident so far that the communication has been great. He has been around talking to guys, getting a feel, and getting to know people.

In my experience with Jim, he is extremely personable and good at talking and communicating with the players. I think that is a very important part of this job.

After the uncertainty about the future at the end of last season, was there ever any doubt about remaining in Toronto, and what have you thought about all of the change that has transpired?

Matthews: My intent was always to be here.

With the way things finished last year — the GM being fired before the season was over — there was obviously a lot of change coming. You never really know who is coming in, what their plan is, or what they think.

For me, it was about taking a step back, seeing what happened, and having open lines of communication with whoever was hired.

With John here now, I really like what he has done this summer. I think he has made some great changes and brought in some great people, players, and outside hires.

It has been great so far meeting everybody. There has been super positive, great energy at the rink.

For myself, it was more about taking a step back and seeing who came in because you never know if they might think differently or have different plans or different visions for what they see fit.

I thought it was appropriate to step back, see what happened, and go from there.

What expectations have you set for yourself after the frustration of last season?

Matthews: The expectations I have for myself are always high. I try to hold myself to an extremely high standard.

It was a frustrating year last year, of course, but it is a new season. We have had a lot of time to think about it, and I am entering this year feeling as good as possible.

We have a new group of guys, a lot of new people, and plenty of change, which was inevitable. But it is also exciting to come to the rink and have that energy and excitement again.

What advice have you given Gavin McKenna about life in Toronto?

Matthews: I think he gets the gist so far. It has been a pretty hectic summer for him.

I remember my draft year and all the bouncing around I had to do. The advice I have given him is to be yourself, work hard, respect everybody, learn as much as you can, and have fun.

Being around him for the past couple of weeks, you can see that he is having fun. It is obviously a very exciting step and moment for him and his family as he accomplishes his dreams and comes here.

As John said, we want to support him and help him in any way we can. But he has a great head on his shoulders. He is going to learn a lot and continue to grow and get better, not only on the ice but in his life experiences as well.

Did your previous relationship with Jack Roslovic factor into the Leafs signing him, and what are your expectations for possibly playing together again?

Matthews: I think that happened a little more organically. As you said, we have a history. We have known each other for a long time, played with each other, and had success.

I am really excited to play with him again. We have definitely stayed in touch and stayed pretty close over the years.

Hanging out with him and seeing him again, he is a lot of fun to be around. He is funny and always has something to say. He is definitely a chattier guy, which is great in the locker room and whatnot.

I am excited to rekindle that chemistry with him. He has been here for a couple of weeks now, so we have already been skating with each other.

Hopefully, it is as seamless as possible as we get going here. I know I am really excited.

Why was it important to invite McKenna to dinner and begin building a relationship away from the rink?

Matthews: I just want to get to know him. I am as excited about him joining the team as anybody else.

It isn’t every day that you get the first-overall pick and get a player and person of his calibre. I want to get to know him and build that relationship on and off the ice.

As we have been saying, we want him to feel as comfortable as possible. We want him to come in, focus on playing hockey and working hard, and be a good teammate. That is really what it is all about. Everything else will take care of itself.

As long as he knows — as well as the other 23 guys in the room — that we all have each other’s backs, I think that is what is most important.

What are your early impressions of the new assistant coaches and the fresh ideas they could bring to add more creativity for some of the players and help in areas such as the power play?

Matthews: It is exciting when you bring in some new faces.

Daniel Alfredsson obviously had an incredible playing career and is transitioning over, so I am super excited about him. I am also pretty familiar with [Gruden] from my junior days.

Training camp is short, so we are going to become acquainted really fast and go through all of that.

There is always a level of excitement when there is change, and we have experienced quite a bit of it this year. But I think it has been a lot of good change and good things so far.

Everybody seems excited, on the same page, and ready to get going and hit the ground running.