Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Colorado Avalanche – Game #32 Preview & Projected Lines

Toronto Maple Leafs (12-12-7, 25th in NHL) vs. Colorado Avalanche (11-19-1, 30th in NHL)

Puck drop: 9:00 p.m. EST

Arena: Pepsi Centre

Watch: TSN4

Game Day Notes

– Mike Babcock indicated changes were coming down the middle after touching down in Denver yesterday: “We didn’t think that was a strength of our game last game… I didn’t like how I managed the bench. I didn’t feel I was in a position to have the players out there enough — the guys I wanted. We’re going to try to move the centers around and do a better job.”

Based on the lines in the morning skate, Babcock recalled Byron Froese in order to push William Nylander back to the wing and run Kadri – Matthews – Gauthier – Froese down the middle in Colorado tonight. Things could change quickly once the game starts, but it is a clear message sent after an underwhelming performance by Nylander’s line versus the Ducks.

– Here was Babcock on Nylander after the morning skate: “I just think he’s a better winger for us at this point in his career. I like to catch him doing good things, not catch him doing it wrong. He has more success in that area. We’ll see how our lines are tonight as the game goes. We’ll see what they do — they’ve changed their lines around — and then we’ll adjust accordingly to give us the best chance to win.”

– Babcock also praised Josh Leivo’s performance in his season debut on Monday, but today’s lines have Leivo sitting and Nylander in his spot. The Leafs are in a back-to-back situation tonight and tomorrow, which could mean Leivo gets into the lineup tomorrow in Arizona.

– The Avalanche have lost four straight games since the two teams last met on December 11. In that game, Colorado rode tonight’s starter Semyon Varlamov to a 3-1 win despite 52 shots against and a league-wide season-high 99 shot attempts against. The Avalanche have scored just two goals in their last three games.

– The Leafs arrived in Denver and practised yesterday in an attempt to get acclimated to the altitude. “I learned this quite a while ago,” said Babcock. “You come in here and you practice and they figure it out. It’s better than me talking about it. They figure it out fast and it seems to help you. You’ve got to shorten your shifts up to 35 seconds, for sure.”

– Frederik Andersen will get the start tonight, while Antoine Bibeau is expected to take tomorrow’s game in Arizona.

Matchup Stats

Stat Tor Col Points 31 23 Record % 0.5 0.371 Home Winning % 0.588 0.3 Away Winning % 0.393 0.438 Shootout Winning % 0 0 Goal Differential Per Game -0.06 -1.06 Shot Differential Per Game 1.74 -3.94 Hits Per Game 26.1 22.5 PIM Per Game 10.7 10.9 Opponent PIM Per Game 11.6 10.1 Goals Per Game 2.81 2.1 Even Strength Goals Per Game 2.23 1.48 Power Play Goals Per Game 0.55 0.52 Shots Per Game 33.9 28.1 Shots Per Goal 12.1 13.4 Team Shooting % 0.083 0.075 Power Play % 0.177 0.157 Goals Against Per Game 2.87 3.16 ES Goals Against Per Game 2.19 2.39 PP Goals Against Per Game 0.58 0.74 Shots Against Per Game 32.19 32.06 Shots Against Per Goal 11.21 10.14 Opp. Team Shooting % 0.089 0.099 Penalty Kill % 0.82 0.8 Save % 0.911 0.901 Goals Against Average 2.83 3.15 Shutouts 0 2 Opponent Save % 0.917 0.926 Opponent Goals Against Average 2.76 2.09 Opponent Shutouts 2 6

Toronto Maple Leafs Projected Lines

Forwards

van Riemsdyk – Nazem Kadri – Mitch Marner

Zach Hyman – Auston Matthews – Connor Brown

Leo Komarov – Frederik Gauthier – Nikita Soshnikov

Matt Martin – Byron Froese – William Nylander

Defencemen

Morgan Rielly – Nikita Zaitsev

Jake Gardiner – Connor Carrick

Matt Hunwick – Roman Polak

Scratched: Frank Corrado, Josh Leivo

Injured: Martin Marincin, Ben Smith, Tyler Bozak



Goaltenders

Starter: Frederik Andersen (Confirmed)

Backup: Antoine Bibeau

Colorado Avalanche Projected Lines

Forwards

Gabriel Landeskog – Nathan Mackinnon – Mikko Rantanen

Mikhail Grigorenko – Matt Duchene – Rene Bourque

Blake Comeau – John Mitchell – Jarome Iginla

Andreas Martinsen – Carl Soderberg – Cody McLeod

Defencemen

Fedor Tyutin – Tyson Barrie

Patrick Wiercioch – Nikita Zadorov

Francois Beauchemin – Eric Gelinas

Goaltenders

Starter: Semyon Varlamov (Confirmed)

Backup: Calvin Pickard

Morning Skate: Mike Babcock