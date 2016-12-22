The Toronto Marlies won just a single game for the third consecutive week.

December has not been kind to the Marlies, who have now lost six of their last nine. Toronto’s most recent win did keep them above .500 for the time being, however, as they head into the Christmas break with a 13-12-1-1 record.

The Marlies penalty kill was vastly improved this week, allowing just one goal on 13 times shorthanded, and the PK proved vital in Sunday’s win. The powerplay continues to roll, currently ranked sixth-best in the AHL at 24.2%.

The Marlies were outscored 8-3 at even strength over the three games, however, and collected two of a possible six points.

Rochester Americans 5 vs. Toronto Marlies 2

The Marlies have faced Rochester three times on the road this season and have lost all three. After two promising opening shifts from Toronto, a Justin Holl turnover gifted the Amerks the opening goal inside five minutes. The Marlies were lucky not to fall further behind after more individual mistakes, although they almost scored shorthanded on a Colin Greening breakaway.

The middle frame proved highly controversial and left the home team (justifiably) feeling hard done by. First, Dan Catenacci doubled the Amerks’ lead after outworking two Marlies players and firing past Ramo’s glove hand. Toronto then got on the board at the midway mark of the game, although the powerplay goal from Tobias Lindberg should not have stood; it appeared as though the winger kicked the loose puck into the net. It was called a good goal on the ice, and the review system could not be used to rule on a kicked puck.

Kasperi Kapanen came close to tying the game up before another controversial call took center stage. Rochester appeared to score a legitimate goal on a shot that beat Ramo top shelf, but it was not confirmed by the officials even after a review.

To their credit, Rochester kept coming and scored a third within seconds of the restart by outworking the Marlies yet again. A pinpoint shot on the powerplay from Kasperi Kapanen brought Toronto within one before the end of an eventful middle frame.

Rochester switched goalies to begin the third period for unknown reasons, but it made little difference to the outcome. The home team outshot the Marlies 17-8 and some comical defending allowed the Amerks to re-establish their two-goal advantage. An empty net goal — clinching a hat trick for Nick Baptiste — sealed the victory for the Amerks.

Albany Devils 3 vs. Toronto Marlies 1

Another slow start and some poor discipline cost Toronto as they fell to their fourth defeat in five games. Down 2-0 after 20 minutes, the Marlies mustered just four shots on goal in the opening frame.

The second period saw the Marlies generate two good chances early before falling behind by three 25 minutes into the contest. Toronto was fortunate not to dig themselves an even bigger hole before finally getting themselves back into the game with four minutes remaining in the period. Colin Smith, Byron Froese and Andreas Johnsson combined, with the latter putting home a rebound for his seventh of the season. That seemed to breathe new life into the Marlies, who were denied a second goal after Rinat Valiev struck the post.

The intermission came at the wrong time for a resurgent Marlies team. They were fortunate not to find themselves down 4-1 early in the third period; Brian Gibbons missed two gilt-edged opportunities for the visitors on the powerplay. That penalty kill seemed to galvanize the Marlies as they proceeded to create a flurry of scoring chances.

Kerby Rychel and Andrew Nielsen both hit iron before the bad luck continued on a Marlies powerplay. The puck clearly crossed the line but was waived off by the on-ice officials. With no video review available, a penalty shot was then awarded, but Colin Smith couldn’t capitalize on the opportunity.

The final four minutes saw Toronto set up camp in the Albany zone after pulling Antoine Bibeau for an extra attacker. Byron Froese struck the post with 70 seconds remaining, but that’s as close as the Marlies came to mounting a comeback.

Toronto Marlies 4 vs. Albany Devils 1

A makeshift Marlies team rebounded to split the series with the Devils on Sunday.

Toronto has been a team shorn of confidence since November, but for once — despite again getting handily outplayed early — they didn’t find themselves in a first-period hole. Antoine Bibeau kept Albany off the board until Toronto opened the scoring with their third shot of the game. Byron Froese redirected Kerby Rychel’s shot to make it 1-0 Marlies.

Toronto went up 2-0 less than three minutes later after Rinat Valiev smashed home his first of the season on the powerplay. The lead was extended to three just after the midway point. Moments after striking iron, Froese scored the Marlies’ second powerplay goal of the contest.

After an error from Travis Dermott gifted the Devils their first goal of the game, there were moments during the third period when Albany threatened to draw within one. Antoine Bibeau stood firm to dismiss any thoughts of a Devils comeback before Dymtro Timashov sealed the victory with an easy finish after Froese was denied of his hat trick.

Player News

– Byron Froese led the way offensively with four points this week. He’s now second in team goals with 12, one behind Kasperi Kapanen. Despite a slow start by his offensive standards, Froese has consistently been one of Toronto’s best players this season behind Kapanen and Leipsic. He was the obvious choice to replace an injured Ben Smith in the fourth-line center role for the Leafs.

– Three assists for Colin Smith extends his point streak to five games.

– Kerby Rychel also recorded three assists this week and is finally producing closer to the rate expected of him. Nine of his 15 points this season have been accumulated in the last eight games.

– Kasperi Kapanen scored in the loss to Rochester but missed both games over the weekend due to injury. He’s due to return Boxing Day, if all goes according to plan.

– After making his Leafs debut, Antoine Bibeau was reassigned to the Marlies for some extra playing time. He took both starts against Albany and was excellent on Sunday while recording his 50th career regular season victory. He has since rejoined the Leafs for their upcoming four-game road trip.

– Frederik Gauthier made his return from injury, suiting up for two games before sitting out Sunday’s game. Initial concerns about a recurrence of his injury were put to bed after he was recalled to the Leafs.

– Two assists for Andrew Nielsen takes his seasonal tally up to 19. He sits tenth overall in rookie scoring.

– Karri Ramo took one start on Wednesday and still appears nowhere near NHL ready. How patient Leafs management intends on being and whether he continues to receive starts for the Marlies is unknown at this time.

– Brendan Leipsic has not featured since December 7 in Utica. Like Kapanen, he is hoping for a Boxing Day return to the lineup.

– Eric Faille was recalled from Orlando and suited up for Sunday’s game, playing alongside Colin Greening and Marc-Andre Cliché. He’s been reassigned to Orlando now, but don’t be surprised if he returns next week.

– Rich Clune “blew out his groin” during Saturday’s game, per Sheldon Keefe, and there’s no timeline on the injury as of now.

Toronto Marlies Player Stats – December 22

Player Pos GP G A PTS +/- PIM PP SHG SOG SH% Brendan Leipsic LW 22 8 19 27 2 10 3 1 63 12.7 Kasperi Kapanen RW 25 13 12 25 -1 12 7 0 77 16.9 Andrew Nielsen D 27 5 14 19 -3 25 2 0 63 7.9 Byron FroeseÊ(X) C 26 12 5 17 4 8 4 1 68 17.6 Colin Smith C 27 4 12 16 -1 12 0 0 55 7.3 Kerby Rychel LW 25 5 10 15 -7 38 4 0 66 7.6 Andreas Johnsson LW 27 7 6 13 3 20 5 0 52 13.5 Tobias Lindberg LW 25 4 7 11 2 30 2 0 42 9.5 Colin Greening C 24 4 5 9 1 17 1 1 37 10.8 Rinat Valiev D 26 1 7 8 1 60 1 0 40 2.5 Brooks Laich C 16 1 5 6 5 10 0 0 14 7.1 Justin Holl D 27 1 5 6 -1 14 0 0 47 2.1 Travis Dermott D 14 0 6 6 1 8 0 0 17 0 Dmytro Timashov LW 20 3 2 5 -1 18 0 0 48 6.3 Milan Michalek LW 12 2 3 5 0 18 0 0 20 10 Viktor Loov D 24 1 4 5 1 27 0 0 21 4.8 Andrew Campbell D 27 0 5 5 11 24 0 0 30 0 Trevor Moore LW 14 3 1 4 -1 6 0 0 12 25 Frederik GauthierÊ(X) C 16 1 3 4 6 12 0 0 19 5.3 Nikita SoshnikovÊ(X) RW 6 1 2 3 1 6 1 0 11 9.1 Richard Clune LW 14 1 2 3 0 38 0 0 10 10 Daniel Maggio RW 3 1 1 2 2 9 0 0 4 25 William Wrenn D 15 1 0 1 2 8 0 0 12 8.3 Marc-Andre Cliche C 10 0 1 1 -4 6 0 0 12 0 Eric FailleÊ(X) RW 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Ty Stanton D 3 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 1 0 Josh LeivoÊ(X) LW 5 0 0 0 1 6 0 0 11 0 Mason Marchment LW 5 0 0 0 -2 4 0 0 5 0

Toronto Marlies Goalie Stats – December 22