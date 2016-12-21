It’s an Auston Matthews love-in in today’s Leafs links.

A year ago, teams asked about James van Riemsdyk and were told he was not available. Now they’re being told, “If you’re serious, ante up.” What it comes down to is this: van Riemsdyk is an unrestricted free agent after next season, and can be extended July 1. At some point, the Maple Leafs will decide if they are going to meet his price. Van Riemsdyk is a scorer, he’s going to cash in somewhere. Toronto’s cap situation is pretty good for a couple of years, until the likes of Auston Matthews, Mitch Marner and William Nylander need their next contracts. So that will be the decision. If they decide to deploy their wealth elsewhere, it’s going to be on the blueline. Van Riemsdyk could get you that help. But his value drops if you’re trading him with free-agency looming. So that’s why I think it’s gone from “No,” to “What have you got for us?”

Can you expand on the idea of competitive linemates for Auston? Why that works best? “Because they have the puck all the time and he’s a shooter himself, not just a passer. When guys get you the puck… You want the puck all the time. Some guys are pure passers. They need more shooters with them. But Auston likes to shoot the puck, as you can see. He likes people that can get it to him. If you have one guy at the net that draws a defenceman, there is more space for him. I’ve never met a good player yet – I learned this a lot from [Datsyuk] and [Zetterberg], to be honest with you – that [doesn’t] want players who get them the puck back. They want the puck. They don’t want three guys that want the puck. They want guys that get them the puck and then get open.”

James van Riemsdyk: “It’s also, like, all the dirty pucks he’s able to get. He’s really good at sticking his stick out with one hand and pulling the puck back out. I think a lot of it too is his edges and balance is unbelievable so he’s able to like be in different positions and still be so strong and find his way out of it. I’ve rarely ever noticed him fall down from getting hit. He always kind of just uses the momentum [of a hit], spins off and gets on his way [up the ice].”

“It’s a big stretch for us coming up, so we’ve got to find a way to have some success on the road,” van Riemsdyk said. “You’ve got to be way more detailed and execute better within your structure on the road, just because you know the other team is getting the matchups they want. So you’ve got to make sure you’re really disciplined in the way you play.

“I thought he was going to drive it straight (back) to their defence,” he said. “I lost it cleanly and you can’t do that on the PK. They’re heavy on the dots, their wingers are jumping, so every 50-50 puck they’re strong. But overall, I thought I did well. I use my body to protect the puck as I always have.”

The Toronto Maple Leafs announced today they have recalled goaltender Antoine Bibeau from the AHL’s Toronto Marlies. In a corresponding move, the Maple Leafs have loaned goaltender Jhonas Enroth to the Marlies.

The Leafs sit at 51.25 percent Corsi For after 30 games. They are 12th in the league, and they got to that spot by being first in Corsi For per 60 minutes, and 28th in Corsi Against per 60 minutes. Earlier in the season they were barely getting a 50 percent ratio out of their shots for and against, so the overall proportion has changed, but they are still letting a lot of shots get at or near the net.

“It’s been tough, man,” Cunningham told the Star in his first interview since collapsing on the Tucson Arena ice. “I’m just trying to take it day-by-day. I don’t really know what’s next or what’s in my future, but I’m extremely happy to be alive.”