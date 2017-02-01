19 year-old Toronto Maple Leafs rookie phenom, Mitch Marner, has been named the NHL’s rookie of the month for the month of January.

Marner has been on a constant trend upwards since the start of the season and it was predictable that he would take home this award at some stage. That all three of the Maple Leafs‘ holy trinity of prospects would each win this award at various points throughout the year was also a distinct possibility that has now been realized — William Nylander won it in October, Auston Matthews won it in December, and now Marner has now won it in January. No team in NHL history has ever received the recognition three times, and the 2016-17 season is only four months old.

Marner has electrified the fanbase with his child-like love for the game, high-tempo play, elite skills and creativity paired with a high-end work ethic and refusal to give up on a play.

Marner scored one goal and five assists in nine games in October, six goals and seven assists for 13 points in 14 games November, and one goal and six assists in 12 games in December.

The Thornhill native put together his best month yet in January, playing in 13 games and piling up four goals, 11 assists and 15 points. All four of his goals came at even strength, one of which was a game-winner, while eight of his helpers came on the powerplay. He’s achieved all of this with 16:45 of ice time a night, which makes the feat even more impressive.

With a goal and an assist last night in Dallas, Marner recorded his 13th multi-point game of the season, ranking him tied for sixth in the entire NHL in the category behind only Connor McDavid, Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin, Brent Burns, and Jeff Carter.

Marner is currently tied with Patrik Laine for the NHL lead in rookie points scoring with 41 points in 48 games, two points ahead of teammate Auston Matthews.