Toronto Marlies head coach John Gruden discusses his team’s 5-3 loss to the WBS Penguins in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference final. The Marlies now lead the series 2-1, with Game 4 set for Wednesday in Toronto.

On the deciding factors in the result:

I thought we did a lot of good things. We scored the late goal in the second. I thought we came out really well in the third. We got playing in a four-on-four with these guys, and we missed a check down there. They had a line rush 3-on-2, and they made us pay. They scored quickly again after that. Other than that, they didn’t have much. There was a lot to like. We knew this wasn’t going to be easy. It just seems like we’re better when our backs are against the wall. Our backs are against the wall now, because it is a must-win in Game 4. There was a lot to like, but we have to clean a couple of things up if we want to continue at this pace and get by our opponent. But again, I am not going to get too frustrated. Our guys played hard and worked. It’s not like they didn’t show up. It’s 2-1.

On why Game 4 is a “must win”:

I just think we don’t want to give this team any momentum. As a group of guys that has worked so hard and played so well together as a team, I think they know that, too. I don’t want to put any more pressure on them; I’m just out here saying it. But they know. We’ll look at a couple of things and clean up a couple of things, but there was a lot to like. I know our guys will be ready to go on Wednesday.

On the amount of four-on-four action in the game:

That’s what we have to avoid. The refs have a tough job; they’re trying to protect the goalies, and they should. They said they would start taking one, but it just seems like it’s one of our guys, not one of theirs. We’ll have to overcome that and make sure we play five-on-five hockey. We don’t want to get into a skills competition with this team.

On the quantity of quality chances generated in the game offensively:

We had a lot. Again, the goalie made some big saves when he had to. So did ours, especially on the breakaway right before we scored. We know it will be tough. It’s a best-of-seven. I liked a lot of our game, but again, we can’t chase this team. We have to make sure we are setting the tone, doing all of the right things, and making it difficult on them.

On the team’s response when it fell behind 4-2 in the third period:

We scored a nice goal there to make it 4-3. We had 51 seconds to get another one. Again, though, you don’t want to get into that. It is not a recipe for success, being two goals down with two minutes to go. We are a better team when we are playing with the lead. We will need to be as stingy as possible and make it more difficult for them to exit the zone with speed and open ice. There was a lot to like. We’ll take a look at a couple of things, clean them up, and be ready to go on Wednesday.

On whether Easton Cowan is still day-to-day:

Yeah. Hopefully, we get him back. That would be a nice boost for us. But again, we are more concerned about his health and well-being, making sure he is 100% ready to go. If he is not, then he won’t.

Extended Game 3 Highlights: Penguins 5 vs. Marlies 3