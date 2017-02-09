Toronto Maple Leafs vs. St. Louis Blues – Game #53 Preview & Projected Lines

Toronto Maple Leafs (25-17-10, t-11th in NHL) vs. St. Louis Blues (27-22-5, t-14th in NHL)
Puck drop: 7:30 p.m. EST
Arena: Air Canada Centre
Watch: Sportsnet Ontario
Matchup Stats
Statistics courtesy of SportingCharts.com
|Stat
|StL
|Tor
|Points
|59
|60
|Record %
|0.546
|0.577
|Home Winning %
|0.621
|0.604
|Away Winning %
|0.438
|0.537
|Shootout Winning %
|0.5
|0.143
|Goal Differential Per Game
|-0.13
|0.23
|Shot Differential Per Game
|-0.2
|-0.08
|Hits Per Game
|21.1
|24.4
|PIM Per Game
|10.1
|10.5
|Opponent PIM Per Game
|9.2
|10.8
|Goals Per Game
|2.85
|3.12
|Even Strength Goals Per Game
|2.19
|2.31
|Power Play Goals Per Game
|0.67
|0.71
|Shots Per Game
|27.5
|32.4
|Shots Per Goal
|9.6
|10.4
|Team Shooting %
|0.104
|0.096
|Power Play %
|0.221
|0.233
|Goals Against Per Game
|2.98
|2.88
|ES Goals Against Per Game
|2.35
|2.27
|PP Goals Against Per Game
|0.56
|0.54
|Shots Against Per Game
|27.67
|32.44
|Shots Against Per Goal
|9.28
|11.25
|Opp. Team Shooting %
|0.108
|0.089
|Penalty Kill %
|0.84
|0.836
|Save %
|0.892
|0.911
|Goals Against Average
|2.96
|2.84
|Shutouts
|5
|3
|Opponent Save %
|0.896
|0.904
|Opponent Goals Against Average
|2.83
|3.07
|Opponent Shutouts
|2
|2
Who’s Hot
- Tyler Bozak: five points (one goal, four assists) during five-game points streak
- Mitch Marner: seven points (three goals, four assists) during five-game points streak
- Alex Steen: six points (three goals, three assists) in last five games
- Paul Statsny: seven points (three goals, four assists) in last five games
- Vladimir Tarasenko: five goals in last six games
- Auston Matthews: five points (two goals, three assists) in last three games
Toronto Maple Leafs Projected Lines
Forwards
Leo Komarov – Nazem Kadri – William Nylander
van Riemsdyk – Tyler Bozak – Mitch Marner
Zach cHyman – Auston Matthews – Connor Brown
Matt Martin – Ben Smith – Josh Leivo
Defencemen
Morgan Rielly – Nikita Zaitsev
Jake Gardiner – Connor Carrick
Matt Hunwick – Roman Polak
Goaltenders
Starter: Frederik Andersen (Confirmed)
Backup: Curtis McElhinney
Scratched: Josh Leivo, Martin Marincin, Alexey Marchenko
St. Louis Blues Projected Lines
Forwards
Alexander Steen – Paul Stastny – Vladimir Tarasenko
Kenny Agostino – Jori Lehtera – David Perron
Jaden Schwartz – Patrik Berglund – Magnus Paajarvi
Scottie Upshall – Ivan Barbashev – Ryan Reaves
Defencemen
Jay Bouwmeester – Alex Pietrangelo
Carl Gunnarsson – Kevin Shattenkirk
Joel Edmundson – Colton Parayko
Goaltenders
Starter: Jake Allen (Confirmed)
Backup: Carter Hutton
Scratched: Robert Bortuzzo, Dmitrij Jaskin, Nail Yakupov
Injured: Kyle Brodziak (foot), Robby Fabbri (knee)