Toronto Maple Leafs vs. St. Louis Blues – Game #53 Preview & Projected Lines

Maple Leafs Hot Stove
ST. LOUIS, MO - FEBRUARY 2: Frederik Andersen #31 of the Toronto Maple Leafs defends the net against Paul Stastny #26 of the St. Louis Blues on February 2, 2017 at Scottrade Center in St. Louis, Missouri. (Photo by Jeff Curry/NHLI via Getty Images)
Toronto Maple Leafs (25-17-10, t-11th in NHL) vs. St. Louis Blues (27-22-5, t-14th in NHL)

Puck drop: 7:30 p.m. EST
Arena: Air Canada Centre
Watch: Sportsnet Ontario

Matchup Stats

Statistics courtesy of SportingCharts.com

StatStLTor
Points5960
Record %0.5460.577
Home Winning %0.6210.604
Away Winning %0.4380.537
Shootout Winning %0.50.143
Goal Differential Per Game-0.130.23
Shot Differential Per Game-0.2-0.08
Hits Per Game21.124.4
PIM Per Game10.110.5
Opponent PIM Per Game9.210.8
Goals Per Game2.853.12
Even Strength Goals Per Game2.192.31
Power Play Goals Per Game0.670.71
Shots Per Game27.532.4
Shots Per Goal9.610.4
Team Shooting %0.1040.096
Power Play %0.2210.233
Goals Against Per Game2.982.88
ES Goals Against Per Game2.352.27
PP Goals Against Per Game0.560.54
Shots Against Per Game27.6732.44
Shots Against Per Goal9.2811.25
Opp. Team Shooting %0.1080.089
Penalty Kill %0.840.836
Save %0.8920.911
Goals Against Average2.962.84
Shutouts53
Opponent Save %0.8960.904
Opponent Goals Against Average2.833.07
Opponent Shutouts22

Who’s Hot

  • Tyler Bozak: five points (one goal, four assists) during five-game points streak
  • Mitch Marner: seven points (three goals, four assists) during five-game points streak
  • Alex Steen: six points (three goals, three assists) in last five games
  • Paul Statsny: seven points (three goals, four assists) in last five games
  • Vladimir Tarasenko: five goals in last six games
  • Auston Matthews: five points (two goals, three assists) in last three games

Toronto Maple Leafs Projected Lines

Forwards

Leo Komarov – Nazem Kadri – William Nylander
van Riemsdyk  – Tyler Bozak – Mitch Marner
Zach cHyman – Auston Matthews – Connor Brown
Matt Martin – Ben Smith – Josh Leivo

Defencemen

Morgan Rielly – Nikita Zaitsev
Jake Gardiner – Connor Carrick
Matt Hunwick – Roman Polak

Goaltenders

Starter: Frederik Andersen (Confirmed)
Backup: Curtis McElhinney

Scratched: Josh Leivo, Martin Marincin, Alexey Marchenko

St. Louis Blues Projected Lines

Forwards

Alexander Steen – Paul Stastny – Vladimir Tarasenko
Kenny Agostino – Jori Lehtera – David Perron
Jaden Schwartz – Patrik Berglund – Magnus Paajarvi
Scottie Upshall – Ivan Barbashev – Ryan Reaves

Defencemen

Jay Bouwmeester – Alex Pietrangelo
Carl Gunnarsson – Kevin Shattenkirk
Joel Edmundson – Colton Parayko

Goaltenders

Starter: Jake Allen (Confirmed)
Backup: Carter Hutton

Scratched: Robert Bortuzzo, Dmitrij Jaskin, Nail Yakupov
Injured: Kyle Brodziak (foot), Robby Fabbri (knee)

Morning Skate: Mike Babcock

