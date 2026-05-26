Ahead of the start of the Conference Final series in Wilkes-Barre, Toronto Marlies head coach John Gruden discussed the challenge of facing the Penguins, the importance of his veteran leaders during the playoff run, and the developmental benefits of postseason experience for the team’s younger prospects.

What are the key areas of focus ahead of a new matchup challenge against the WBS Penguins?

Gruden: They’re a different matchup for us, for sure. From watching the video, they’re probably the most dangerous team I’ve seen when you turn the puck over. They go quickly. They get four or five into the attack at times. They’re a dangerous team that can make plays in open ice. We’ll have to make sure we manage the puck and don’t feed into their transition.

It was a big, emotional win in Game 5. How hard is it to put that behind you and focus on this new series?

Gruden: You’re exactly right. We have to enjoy where we are and embrace it, but understand our opponent and what they’re really good at. We want to make sure we don’t feed into that. But the energy was there. Winning the way we did made that five-and-a-half-hour bus ride maybe not seem as long.

Again, I thought the practice was good today. It was crisp. Our guys are mentally sharp. It should be a good one tomorrow.

Reflecting on the Cleveland series, you weren’t very happy with the first three games. But did you finally reach a point where you thought the team was playing the game you wanted them to play?

Gruden: Our backs were against the wall in elimination games. It brings out the best in us, but against a team like this, we can’t afford to have those moments. Cleveland worked extremely hard, but this (Penguins) team has some real game-breakers. We will need to be 100% sure on our puck decisions. They’re just a different matchup, for sure, but it is exciting.

There are some really good veteran players on this Marlies team, led by captain Logan Shaw. How much have you leaned on that leadership group when facing the highs and lows of the playoffs and when facing elimination games?

Gruden: They make our job a lot easier as a staff. At this time of the year, we should know how we want to play. They’ve heard my voice quite a bit this season. Their voice means more. What we say is still important, but at the end of the day, [Shaw] is arguably the best leader in the league. He is outstanding, not just from what he says but in his actions. He is an extension of us. He also brings it every day in practice and in the games. He has made it easy for us.

How has the leadership group helped Easton Cowan as he’s joined a new team for a playoff run?

Gruden: He is a gamer, for one. We wouldn’t be here without his goal in the last 10 seconds there.

He is embracing this moment. It is great; we have some older guys who help him through this. It is not easy, but he doesn’t have to feel all the pressure and burden on himself.

He understands it is still a team game, but he has learned a lot over these two rounds. He has played some good games, and he has also played some games where he is like, “Oh, I have to be better.” But he is very self-aware about his play, and that is what I like about him. He is a competitor, and most importantly, he wants to be on the ice.

How beneficial is it for Cowan to come down and play in these high-pressure, high-stakes situations?

Gruden: I think it is super important. I know it was a long time ago, but I go back to the playoffs when the Marlies won in 2018. They had a lot of young players who were big parts of that and went on to have long careers. If you go back to Mike Richards and Jeff Carter in Philly 20 years ago, they went from winning a Calder Cup to being really good players in the NHL.

These are great moments for Cowan, and even Chadwick, Danford, and [Akhtyamov]. I can’t say enough about how important it is to learn how to win and play at this time of the year.